Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Healthy Substance

1,545 Reviews

$$

6852 W Archer Ave

Chicago, IL 60638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Impossible Carne Asada Taco
Banana cake
Chilaquiles with Vegan Egg

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips and Guacamole

$9.50

Chips

$2.50

Small Guacamole & Chips

$5.50

Tamales

Milpa Tamale

$4.20

Poblano Pepper, Red bell pepper, Corn kernels, Onions, and Cherry tomatoes

Green mole Tamale

$4.20

Pistachios, Green mole, Pumpkin seeds, Red bell pepper, Poblano pepper, Green bell pepper, Asparagus, Zucchini

Poblano pepper Tamale

$4.20

Poblano pepper, Green bell pepper, Jalapeno pepper, Guero pepper, and Onion.

Sandwiches

Caprese

Caprese

$10.80

Homemade Tomato Herb Focaccia, toasted with Vegan Butter, Pesto Spread, Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Sautéed Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella

Grilled Cheese

$6.30

American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Torta De Carne Asada

$12.50

Torta De Al Pastor

$12.50

Torta De Chorizo And Egg

$12.50

Cup of Soup

Corn Bread

$1.00

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.90

Zucchini Cup

$4.90

Chili

$4.90

Family Size Soup

Mac & Cheese Family

$12.50

Zucchini Family Size

$12.50

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Healthy

$11.20

Chilaquiles with Vegan Egg

$13.80

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$9.60

Supreme Nachos

$11.50

Burritos & Quesadillas

Burrito Chorizo and Egg

$10.50

Chorizo, vegan egg, rice, and beans (chips and salsa on the side).

Burrito Veggie and Egg

$10.50

Mushroom, grilled onions, bell pepper, rice, and beans (chips and salsa on the side).

Burrito de Pastor

$10.50

Healthy Substance Al Pastor, rice, beans, with a side of chips and salsa.

Burrito Carne Asada

$10.50

Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.

Quesadilla

$10.80

Bean and Cheese Quesadilla with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Enfrijoladas

$9.80

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Beans, Rice, Choice of Vegan Protein, Lettuce, tomato, Vegan cheese, Vegan sour cream.

Burrito Bean And Cheese

$9.50

Gorditas

Poblano pepper & Cheese Gordita

$5.90

Gordita Beans & Cheese

$5.90

Gordita Chorizo & Cheese

$5.90

Gordita pastor onion cilantro

$5.90

Gordita Mushrooms & Cheese

$5.90

Gordita Carne Asada

$5.90

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.80

Impossible Carne Asada Taco

$3.80

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Bean Taco

$2.80

Rajas Taco

$2.80

Flautas

Bean Flautas

$12.50

Potato and Chorizo Flautas

$12.50

Sides

Side of Beans

$3.60

Side of Rice

$3.60

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.60

Extra Green Salsa

$1.80

Grocery

1lbs of Vegan Al Pastor

$14.95

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Vegan Sausage Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

Frozen Vegan Cheese Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

Frozen Vegan Veggie Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

Frozen Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

Mini Burritos

Papa en salsa verde mini burrito

$1.99

Fajitas mini burrito

$1.99

Rice and beans mini burrito

$1.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$1.90

Smoothies

Chocolate

$9.00

Tropical

$9.00

Berry K

$9.00

Energy Power

$9.00

Digestive

$9.00

Chia P

$9.00

Hulk Power

$9.00

Guava P

$9.00

Fresh Fruit Water

Fresh Fruit Water 16 OZ

$3.60

Fresh Fruit Water 32 OZ

$7.00

1/2 Gallon

$11.00

Test

$9.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fruit Juice

Orange Juice 24 Oz

$7.00

Carrot Juice 24 Oz

$7.00

Cakes

Chocolate cake

$4.80

Red Velvet Cake

$4.80

Banana cake

$4.80

Carrot Cake

$4.80

Rice Pudding

$4.80

Special

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.60

Polvorones Vegan

$3.60

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.60

Special

$3.60

Brownie

Brownie

$4.80
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

Healthy Substance image
Healthy Substance image
Healthy Substance image
Healthy Substance image

North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Andersonville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
