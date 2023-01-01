Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hearsay Food Truck

1911 Bagby Street

Houston, TX 77002

Handhelds

Hearsay Wagyu Burger

Hearsay Wagyu Burger

$12.00

7oz Wagyu ground beef patty, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, sweet brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Rodeo Burger Basket

$18.00
Chilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
TX Brisket Taco

TX Brisket Taco

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Taco

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$12.00
TX Wagyu Corndog

TX Wagyu Corndog

$10.00

jalapeño cornbread batter, spicy beer mustard

Kid Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog and Fries

$8.00

Everything Loaded

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Small Plates

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$8.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Pretzel

$6.00

Jalapeno Fritters and Fries

$6.00

Onion Bloom

$10.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

On the Side

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

$5.00
Street Corn Cup

Street Corn Cup

$5.00
Gouda Mac and Cheese

Gouda Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Treats

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00
Brownie Fritters

Brownie Fritters

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Chic Eats!

Location

1911 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

