American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Hearsay Gastro Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

20 Waterway Avenue

Woodlands, TX 77380

Order Again

Popular Items

Crème Brulee
Chicken Sandwich
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

SHAREABLES

Artisan Bread Board

Artisan Bread Board

$5.00

jalapeño cornbread fritters, challah roll, pretzel, herb butter

Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip

Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips

Kung Pao Shrimp & Calamari

Kung Pao Shrimp & Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried calamari, shrimp, jalapeño, bell pepper, bean sprouts tossed in Kung Pao Sauce

Texas Charcuterie Board

Texas Charcuterie Board

$18.00+

Bavarian pretzel, sliced brisket, prosciutto, jalapeño sausage, seasonal cheese, fruit, nuts, olives, cheese sauce, grain mustard

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese, chive and ranch

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00

Smoked brisket, bell pepper, cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce

Deviled Egg Trio

Deviled Egg Trio

$9.00

Assorted Deviled Eggs. Bacon chive, jalapeño and crispy onion

Wagyu Meatballs

Wagyu Meatballs

$13.00

Ground Wagyu beef, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, grilled crostini

Smoked Gouda Fritters

SOUPS SALADS SIDES

Bacon Brussels Sprouts
$7.00

$7.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$6.00

Roasted corn with crema topped with queso fresco and jalapeno

Charred Baby Carrots

Charred Baby Carrots

$7.00

Sauteed Garlic and Carrots

Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$6.00

Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar

Garlic Blistered Green Beans

Garlic Blistered Green Beans

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans with Garlic and Lemon Butter Sauce

Rosemary & Parmesan Fry Mix

Rosemary & Parmesan Fry Mix

$6.00

Seasonal Fry Mix tossed in rosemary and parmesan

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes

Gouda Mac and Cheese

Gouda Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Gouda cheese macaroni topped with toasted panko

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, sweet sherry vinaigrette

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips

Seasonal Harvest Salad

Kale and Currant

Seared Tuna, Avocado & Cucumber

Seared Tuna, Avocado & Cucumber

$18.00

Sliced avocado, cucumber ribbons, mixed greens, tomato, queso fresco, sweet sherry vinaigrette

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato

Roasted Poblano Soup

Roasted Poblano Soup

$5.00+

Creamy Poblano Soup with Tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro

HANDHELDS

The Byrd

The Byrd

$20.00

Wagyu beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, fried egg, onions, jalapeños, avocado, mustard, mayo, ketchup, tomato, sweet bun, gouda mac & cheese, rosemary parmesan fry mix

Hearsay Cheeseburger

$16.00

Wagyu beef, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix

Redfish Sandwich

Redfish Sandwich

$18.00

Focaccia, cole slaw, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

focaccia, lettuce, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled

Crunchy Ahi Tuna Tacos

Crunchy Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

ginger cilantro slaw, ponzu, avocado, gochujang aioli, street corn casserole

Blackened Redfish Tacos

Blackened Redfish Tacos

$16.00

corn tortillas, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, street corn casserole

Wagyu Dog

Wagyu Dog

$14.00

GRILLED BUN OR JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD BATTERED served with gouda mac and cheese & rosemary and parmesan fry mix

Wagyu Patty Melt

MAINS

Angus Ribeye

Angus Ribeye

$39.00

12oz Angus Ribeye, herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$27.00

Shiner braised Short Rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.00

6oz Salmon Filet cooked on cedar plank, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts, lemon-dill sauce

Chicken Fried Ribeye

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$24.00

Tenderized and Breaded Ribeye with peppercorn gravy, smoked gouda grits and charred carrots

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, capers, artichoke, garlic blistered green beans, lemon cream sauce

Crab Crusted Red Fish

Crab Crusted Red Fish

$30.00

Crab crusted redfish filet, red pepper coulis, garlic blistered green beans and lemon butter sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.00

6oz Angus Filet, herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, garlic blistered green beans

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$24.00

12oz bone in grilled pork chop with smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts, Tobacco onions, Creole mustard cream sauce

Shrimp & Sausage Fettuccini

Shrimp & Sausage Fettuccini

$21.00

Sautéed shrimp, jalapeño sausage, cherry tomato, Creole Sauce and Fettuccini pasta

Stuffed Chicken

Hearsay Bistro Steak
$26.00

$26.00

DESSERTS & KIDS

Hearsay Bread Pudding

Hearsay Bread Pudding

$9.00

Tres Leches based bread pudding with Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce

Espresso Chocolate Mousse

Espresso Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries

Kid Cheeseburger
$8.00

$8.00

Kid Chicken & Cheese Sliders

Kid Chicken Tenders
$8.00

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese
$8.00

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese
$8.00

$8.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo
$8.00

$8.00

Kids Meatballs and Marinara Pasta
$8.00

$8.00

Kids Pancake

Kids Waffle

BRUNCH

Bread Pudding French Toast

Bread Pudding French Toast

$15.00

Tres leches bread with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon

Brunch Steak and Eggs

Brunch Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Hanger steak, choice eggs, fried potato hash

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon

Chicken Chilaquiles Verdes

Chicken Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.00

Spicy roasted tomatillo salsa, corn chips, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, crema, cilantro, (2) fried eggs

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Sliced Prossuitto on top of English muffins topped with poached eggs, Creole hollandaise.

Farmers Omelet

Farmers Omelet

$14.00

spinach, mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella, sherry vinaigrette, pickled onions, fried potato hash

Fried Chicken and Waffle

Fried Chicken and Waffle

$18.00

crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffle, buttered maple syrup

Texas Omelet

Texas Omelet

$16.00

smoked brisket, cheddar, jalapeños, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed greens, fried potato hash

VEGGIE

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Impossible “Meat”, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cheddar, rosemary and parmesan fry mix

Fettuccini & Impossi-balls

Fettuccini & Impossi-balls

$16.00

Impossible meatballs, spicy tomato sauce, parmesan and Fettuccini

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$14.00

fettuccini, fresh tomato, zucchini, yellow squash, artichoke, mushroom, parmesan, olive oil

Hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands, TX 77380

