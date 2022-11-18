Heart Beet Eatery - Completely Vegan - Organic - (VHQ) imageView gallery

Heart Beet Eatery - Completely Vegan - Organic - (VHQ)

review star

No reviews yet

100-05 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Order Again

Appetizers

ASIAN TOFU SHISH KEBAB

$12.99

Tofu, tomatoes, onions and peppers served with spicy peanut butter dressing and spicy mayo.

MEDITERRANEAN PLATTER

$13.99

Hummus and baba ghanoush garnished with beets served with tahini dressing, zchug, zahtar and sliced garlic bread.

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.99

Thick crusty whole grain bread topped with avocado and a side of sundried tomato and olive tapenade.

Entrees

All entrees served with side fresh salad and choice of potato wedges, sweet potato wedges or wild rice.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.99

Homemade black bean burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, & spicy mayo.

CIABATTA CHORIZO

$15.99

Spicy chorizo sausage, sautéed mixed vegetables, onions & peppers and apple with Dijon mustard glaze served on a chabetta.

GRILLED CHEESE

$15.99

Thick crusty whole wheat bread filled with mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

HEART BEET WRAP

$15.99

Roasted mixed vegetables & tofu, topped with avocado & tahini dressing served in a whole wheat wrap.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$15.99

Grilled Seitan, caramelized peppers, onions & tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.

PORTOBELLO GRANDE

$15.99

Roasted Portobello mushroom burger, topped with lettuce, tomato finished with sundried tomatoes & olive tapenade.

BARBECUE SEITAN

$15.99

BBQ seitan w/ onions & peppers, served w/ your choice of potatoes or wild rice & salad

MIXED VEGETABLE TOFU FAJITA

$15.99

Served on a Flatbread or Tortilla w/ your choice of potatoes or wild rice & salad.

PAELLA

$15.99

Mixed vegetables, rice, tofu & tempeh w/ salad.

Pasta

All Pastas are served with fresh salad & bread.

Spaghetti Pomadoro

$16.99

Spaghetti and meatballs topped with tomato sauce, seasonal herbs and parmesan cheese.

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.99

Penne pasta with creamy vodka tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese and seasonal herbs.

PASTA OF THE DAY

Chef's Whim.

Add Nuts & Seeds

$1.00

Salads

HeartBeet Squash Salad

$11.99

Beets, butternut squash, mixed greens, apples, almonds and pistachios with house apple cider dressing.

Quinoa Salad

$12.99

Quinoa, romaine, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

Unclassic Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and black sesame with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Israeli Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, fresh lemon finished with tahini dressing and sumac zahatar sprinkle.

ADD QUINOA TO ANY SALAD

$1.50

Soups

All soups are served with croutons & pistachio dusting.

Thai Green Pesto Soup Bowl

$12.99

Thai green pesto & coconut milk soup, seasonal fresh vegetables, cashews, black sesame & tofu.

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Kids Menu

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$6.00

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$5.00

Add Meatballs

$1.00

Sides

POTATO WEDGES

$3.99

SWEET POTATO WEDGES

$5.99

Wild Rice

$5.99

Cold Beverages

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99

Carbonated Apple Cider

$3.99

House Mint Tea

$3.99

Sparkling Mojo Berry

$3.99

Sparkling Zesty Orange

$3.99

Sparkling Lemon Flower

$3.99

Sparkling Ginger Blossom

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$1.99

Hot Beverages

Lemon Zinger Tea

$2.99

Peppermint Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Black Tea

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Cinammon Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Smoothies

Strawberry Stronger

$8.50

Strawberries, Bananas, Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Agave.

Purple Punch

$8.50

Blueberries, Pineapples, Chia Seeds, Cashews, Agave

Green Grower

$8.50

Kale, Pineapples, Bananas, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Agave, Almond Butter, Cinnamon

Triple Berry Chai Detox

$8.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai Berries, Bananas, Agave, Chia Seeds

Tasty Turmeric

$8.50

Mango, Pineapples, Oranges, Almond Butter, 1 Teaspoon of Turmeric

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Heart Beet Eatery - Organic Vegan Restaurant in Queens !! (VHQ) 100% Vegan - Organic - (VHQ) There will be an 18% surcharge for all delivery orders.

