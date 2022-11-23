Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hearth & Harrow

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Town Square

Penn Township, PA 17545

Popular Items

Tenders & Fries
H&H Burger
Quesadilla

Breakfast.

Omelette BYO

Omelette BYO

$8.95
Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$8.95

Choice of sausage, bacon, ham or scrapple

Single French Toast

$6.95

Choice of sausage, bacon, ham or scrapple

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

(served with potato cakes) Meat, Egg and Cheese choose: sausage, bacon, ham cheddar, Swiss, American, Pepper Jack English muffin, sour dough, wheat, rye

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Salads.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$13.95

Fresh cut fries, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, choice dressing

Half Pittsburgh Steak Salad

Half Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$10.95

Fresh cut fries, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, choice dressing. Half serving

Greek Salad with Quinoa

Greek Salad with Quinoa

$11.95

Romaine, spinach, olives, feta, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted almonds, Greek dressing

Half Greek Salad

Half Greek Salad

$9.25
Chicken Harvest Salad

Chicken Harvest Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens/baby kale, cranberries, walnuts, apples, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Half Chicken Harvest Salad

Half Chicken Harvest Salad

$10.25

Roasted Beet & Butternut Squash

$11.50

Half Roasted Beet & Butternut Squash

$8.95

Pizza.

Classic Pizza

$10.25

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan

The PV Staple

The PV Staple

$12.25

Chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parsley

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, balsamic glaze

Sandwiches.

H&H Burger

H&H Burger

$12.25

Bacon, cheddar, onion straws, horseradish, brioche roll

H&H Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.25
Old Stand By

Old Stand By

$11.95

American cheese, field greens, tomato, onion, brioche roll

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Onion, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, salsa

Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$10.50

Honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken Caprese

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze, brioche roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Town Square Club

Town Square Club

$11.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, balsamic egg, field greens, tomato, mayo

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Swiss, sautéed onion, balsamic egg, wheat bread

BLT

BLT

$8.75
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.75

American, cheddar, Brie

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.95
Pig, Chicken, Cow Burger

Pig, Chicken, Cow Burger

$13.25

Bacon, fried egg, Swiss, BBQ sauce, brioche roll

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island

House Made Turkey Burger

$11.95

Tuscany Eggplant Melt

$11.95

Crab BLT Wrap

$14.25

Hot sides

French Fries

$3.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fry

$4.25

Homemade Chips

$2.95

Potato Cakes

$4.25

Cold sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Extras

Salad Dressing

$0.65

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.65

Side Of Guacamole

$0.65

Side Of Mayo

$0.35

Side Of Relish

$0.35

Side of Dill Pickle

$0.60

Soft Drinks and Other Beverages

16oz Fountain Soda

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Barq’s Root Beer, Fuze Ice Tea, Sprite, Lemonade

12oz Fountain Soda

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Barq’s Root Beer, Fuze Ice Tea, Sprite, Lemonade

8oz Milk

$1.50

8oz Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Bread

$2.25

Gluten Free Hamburger roll

$2.25

Gluten Free Wrap

$2.25

Coffee, Tea, and Specialty Beverages

Coffee

$1.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Delivery Charge (P.V. CAMPUS ONLY)

Delivery Charge (P.V. CAMPUS ONLY!)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Hearth and Harrow — a restaurant, bistro, and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. At the center of the restaurant area, you’ll find a hearth oven. Our name highlights that signature feature and connects back to Pleasant View’s heritage of the family farm. Our goal is to partner with local, Lancaster County food vendors to bring the Farm-to-Table movement to our community.

Website

Location

2100 Town Square, Penn Township, PA 17545

Directions

Gallery
Hearth & Harrow image
Hearth & Harrow image
Hearth & Harrow image

