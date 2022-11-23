Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Hearth & Harrow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Hearth and Harrow — a restaurant, bistro, and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. At the center of the restaurant area, you’ll find a hearth oven. Our name highlights that signature feature and connects back to Pleasant View’s heritage of the family farm. Our goal is to partner with local, Lancaster County food vendors to bring the Farm-to-Table movement to our community.
Location
2100 Town Square, Penn Township, PA 17545
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coffee Co - Lancaster
No Reviews
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Penn Township
More near Penn Township