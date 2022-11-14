Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hearth and Hill

2,280 Reviews

$$

1153 Center Drive

Park City, UT 84098

Order Again

Appetizers

Squash Hummus

$14.00

shishito pepper tempura, yam chips, radish

Beer Battered Cauliflower

$14.00

carolina gold sauce, chive, chive oil

Pork Gyoza

$13.00

house-made dumpling, soy dipping sauce

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$16.00

creamy gruyère, bacon, bread crumb, chive

Cheddar Biscuits

$12.00

honey butter, cracked pepper

Fried Fontina

$12.00

stewed tomato, basil pepita pistou

All-Dressed Fries

$8.00

chive crème fraîche

House Pickles

$5.00

cucumber

Corn Fritters

$10.00

utah corn, whipped ranch, yuzu kosho

Salt & Pepper Fries

$7.00

house-made ketchup

Salads & Bowls

Refuel Salad

$17.00

almond, apple, beet, cranberry, brown rice, yam, ranui gardens greens, pomegranate vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$19.00

romaine, radish, cucumber, orange segment, seed granola, cilantro coconut dressing

Fall Salad

$19.00

baby kale, roasted corn, frisée, squash, radish, carrot, blue cheese, lemon basil vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, kohlrabi, crouton, parmesan

Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl*

$29.00

sushi rice, salted cucumber, wakame seaweed edamame, mango, grapefruit ponzu togarashi aioli

Garden Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumber, radish, carrot, tomato, pomegranate vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$18.00

cabbage, avocado salsa, flour tortilla

Blackened Fish Tacos

$18.00

cabbage, avocado salsa, flour tortilla

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

spinach, tomato, avocado, pepper jack, bacon onion jam, hot pepper aioli, ciabatta bun

Pork Loin Sandwich

$17.00

pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, sourdough

Mushroom Reuben

$17.00

oyster mushroom, caramelized onion, dill sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pastrami spice, patty sauce, rye bread

Bison Burger

$23.00

bacon- jalapeño jam, blue cheese mousse, shaved onion, lettuce, bbq chips, ciabatta

H & H Burger

$18.00

desert mountain beef, lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese, soft bun, fries

Soups

Chef's Soup Selection Cup

$6.00

Chef’s Soup Selection Bowl

$10.00
Ramen

$20.00

pulled pork, scallion, soft egg, mushroom, nori, kimchi

DESSERT

Chocolate Cupcake

$9.00

brown butter cream cheese frosting, caramel filling, powdered sugar

Apple Maple Fritters

$9.00

spiced apple donuts, maple syrup

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

pecan, rum toffee sauce, Normal salted vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, cherry

Scoop of Ice Cream

vanilla or chocolate

Vegan Ice Cream Bar

$8.00

Scoop Sorbet

$6.00

Pint Of Ice Cream

$9.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Kids Cheese Beef Sliders

$13.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Chips and Guac

$5.00

Kids Apples and PB

$5.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$9.00

Kids Side Carrots

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Enjoy our fresh and convenient curbside take-out. Enter promo code TAKEOUT20 to receive 20% off your take-out items! Family meals and retail not included.

1153 Center Drive, Park City, UT 84098

