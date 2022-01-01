Hearth Cafe Mansfield 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Hash
Kids Pancakes
French Toast

Bar Foods

BYO Tacos

$1.50

choice of flour or corn tortilla with all your favorite mix-ins

Breakfast Croissant

$5.00

A simple breakfast croissant with your choice of meat, eggs and cheese.

Single Tex - Mex Taco

$3.25

The famous taco that comes from our meal but now you can get it as a single

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

small yogurt, granola and berries

Single Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Starters

Cinna-Yums

$10.00

fried sweet potato tos with cinnamon sugar, mascarpone icicng and bacon

Boozy Bacon

$14.00

thick cut duroc bacon with a bourbon maple glaze, topped with chili flakes and smoked sea salt

Avocado Toast

$13.00

served on wheat bread with a garlic rub with smashed avocado topped with lemon zest, pickled red onion, feta, and za'atar on a bed of dressed greens with a side of berries

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

served on rye bread, topped cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers and everything seasoning; comes on a bed of arugula and a balsamic drizzle

Brunch

2 Eggs Your Way

$12.00

a combo plate, served with choice of eggs, choice of meat, choice of toast with one extra optional side

BYO Omelette

$13.00

Build-your-own omelette with your choice of mix-ins, with your side of toast and an extra optional side

BYO Scramble

$13.00

Build-your-own scramble with all your favorite mix-ins, as well as optional toast with a side

Pancake Combo

$13.00

Served with your choice of pancake as well as 2 eggs your way and choice of meat on side

Hash

$16.00

served with choice of meat, eggs, and toast on a bed of potatoes with carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, crème fraiche, everything seasoning and topped with house-made pickled jalapenos

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Split-biscuit topped with sausage gravy, your choice of two eggs, and a side of potatoes

French Toast

$12.00

served on a texas toast white bread with strawberries, mascarpone icing, roasted pecans and lemon zest

Tex-Mex Tacos

$13.00

2 tacos soft scrambled with jack cheese on your choice of flour or corn tortilla, with your choice of either brisket, chorizo, or a combo of the two. Topped with crispy corn chips, feta, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, creme fraiche

Five-O Tacos

$15.00

2 tacos, choice of flour or corn, fried over easy eggs, with ancho chili brisket, roasted poblano pineapple chutney, with feta and creamy garlic sauce.

Alambres

$16.00

2 eggs your way, with a mix of bell peppers, onions, shredded sirloin, jack cheese and bacon, topped with avocado crema and a side of salsa verde. choice of flour or corn tortillas

Egg White Scramble

$14.00

a scramble with roasted red peppers, roasted broccoli, spinach, and feta served with pesto, avocado, berries and chicken sausage on side

Southwest Scramble

$14.00

scramble with chorizo, black beans & corn mix, roasted red peppers, pico feta, jack cheese, creamy garlic sauce, pickled jalapeños, side salsa verde with flour or corn tortillas

Loaded Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

two fried eggs, american cheese, choice of meat, grain mustard aioli, pesto, avocado, tomato and arugula, comes with side of potatoes unless specified for alternate option

The Keto Scramble

$14.00

bacon, power greens mix, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, served with avocado and berries

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

soft scrambled eggs with your choice of meat, jack cheese, pico de gallo, side of pickled jalapeños, side of creme fraiche

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

two fired eggs, choice of met, grain mustard aioli, smoked cheddar, arugula on sourdough

Yogurt + Granola + Berries

$12.00

Greek Yogurt, with a house-made granola, wildflower honey and berries

The Porker Sandwich

$15.00

ham, bacon, sausage, two fired eggs, american cheese, chipotle mayo, side of pickles on sourdough

Country Benedict

$16.00

brisket, over easy eggs, sausage gravy, topped with green onions

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$10.00

Porker Burrito

$15.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

3 silver dollar pancakes of your choosing with a choice of meat with berries or apples

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

choice of meat, choice of egg, choice of toast

Kids Breakfast Croissant

$7.00

breakfast croissant with one fried egg, a choice meat and american cheese with side of apples

3 MIni Pancakes

$3.00

3 mini pancakes, no side

Sides

Meats

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

any choice of single or double pancake with choice of filling

Biscuit

$2.00

House-Made Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Crispy Potatoes

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Berries

$3.00

Apples

$1.50

Single French Toast

$4.50

single French toast, topped with strawberries, mascarpone icing, and pecans

Dressed Greens

$2.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side Salsa Mexicana

$3.00

Condiments

SD Ranch $

$0.50

SD Honey $

$0.50

SD Jalapeños $

$0.50

SD Creme Fraiche $

$0.50

SD Avocado Creme $

$0.50

SD Garlic Sauce $

$0.50

SD Pickled Red Onions $

$0.50

SD Mushrooms $

$0.50

SD Roasted Red Peppers $

$0.50

SD Pineapple Chutney $

$0.50

SD Sauerkraut $

$0.50

SD Broccoli $

$0.50

SD Apple Onion Jam $

$0.50

SD Caramelized Onions $

$0.50

SD Pico De Gallo $

$0.50

SD Green Onions $

$0.50

SD Chipotle Mayo $

$0.50

SD Mustard Aioli $

$0.50

SD Pesto $

$0.50

SD Mayo $

$0.50

SD Truffle Mayo $

$0.50

SD Balsamic Mayo $

$0.50

SD House Vinaigrette $

$0.50

SD Sherry Vinaigarette $

$0.50

SD Honey Bal. Vinaigarette $

$0.50

SD Salsa Verde $

$0.50

SD Honey Dijon $

$0.50

SD Pickles $

$0.50

SD Whipped Feta $

$0.50

SD Kimchi Mayo $

$0.50

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

with grain mustard aioli, crispy ham and feta

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

lemon zest, parmesan, truffle oil, side of whipped feta

Crispy Brussel Sprouts SM

$4.00

Truffle Fries SM

$4.00

truffle oil, parmesan, green onions, and side fo ranch

Truffle Fries LG

$8.00

truffle oil, parmesan, green onions, and side fo ranch

Fries LG

$5.00

Fries SM

$3.00

Chimichurri Fries LG

$8.00

Chimichurri Fries SM

$4.00

Spicy Old Bay Fries LG

$9.00

Spicy Old Bay Fries SM

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries LG

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries SM

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$12.00

brined roasted turkey, bacon, pesto, tomato, chili mayo, arugula, swiss on sourdough

Gouda Grilled Cheese

$12.00

apple + onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon, brioche bread

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$14.00

sauerkraut, chili mayo, swiss, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, on rye

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$14.00

kimchi mayo, arugula, bacon on sourdough

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo, on Sourdough

Weekday Lunch Special (Choose 2)

1/2 Fried Green BLT

$10.00

kimchi mayo, arugula, bacon on sourdough

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$10.00

brined roasted turkey, bacon, pesto, tomato, chili mayo, arugula, swiss on sourdough

1/2 Gouda Grilled Cheese

$10.00

apple + onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon, brioche bread

1/2 Smoked Brisket Reuben

$10.00

sauerkraut, chili mayo, swiss, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, on rye

1/2 BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo, on Sourdough

Specialty Sandwiches

Hearth Club

$14.00

house-roasted turkey, ham, bacon, American, smoked cheddar, tomato, arugula, mayo honey dijon, on sourdough with side of pickles

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

arugula, apple+onion jam, cranberries, bbq pecans, smoked cheddar, bacon, lemon herb vinaigrette, pickled red onions

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

pico de gallo, jalapeños, black beans and corn mix, jack cheese, side of chipotle mayo and creme fraiche

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

filled with broccoli roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese and pesto

Boozy Bacon BLT

$14.00

bourbon maple glazed duroc thick bacon, stewed cherry tomatoes, arugula, mayo, toasted ciabatta, smoked sea salt

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

crispy chicken, bacon, tomatillo sauce, house-made ranch, chipotle Mao, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun

GRILLED Chicken Club

$14.00

marinated grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, balsamic mayo, sliced apples, brioche bun

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

arugula + spinach mix, red onions, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, creamy lemon herb vinaigrette

Goat Cheese

$12.00

arugula, bbq pecans, goat cheese, sweet drop peppers, apples, honey sherry vinaigrette

Hearth Cobb

$15.00

roasted pepitas, bacon, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, dried cranberries, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, lemon olive oil, honey balsamic

Burgers

Regular Burger

$13.00

2 patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce

Truffle Burger

$15.00

2 patties, gruyere cheese, truffle porcini aioli, arugula, caramelized onions

Spicy Burger

$15.00

2 patties, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled jalapeños

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$15.00

2 patties, bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze

Boozy Bacon Gouda Burger

$15.00

2 patties, apple onion jam, boozy bacon smoked gouda

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

grilled chicken, mixed cheese, with a side

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

quesadilla with a side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Teas

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Milks

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Espresso / Specialty

Americano

$4.50

Bourbon Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Cinnful Latte

$5.50

Coconut Latte

$5.50

a mix of white mocha and coconut syrups, 2 shots of espresso and coconut milk, always served ice

Cold Brew

$4.50

Creme Brulee Latte

$5.50

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50Out of stock

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Spice

$5.50

Rattlecan Shot

$4.50

White Mocha

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Caramel Apple Spice

$4.00

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

Refreshers

Grapefruit Refresher

$4.00

grapefruit juice, sprite

Mangonada Lemonade

$4.00

Mangonada Lemonade

Matcha Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

matcha blueberry lemonade

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.00

pomegranate juice, lemonade, soda water, topped with lemon

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

house made raspberry syrup, lemonade

Kids Drinks

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kids Pomegranate Juice

$2.00

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Sodas

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Whole Milk

$1.50

Kids 2%

$1.50

Kids Fat Free/Skim

$1.50

Kids Almond

$1.50

Kids Oat

$2.00

Kids Soy

$2.00

Kids Coconut

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Juices

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Small Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Small Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Large Orange Juice

$3.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Large Pomegranate

$4.00

Large Grapefruit

$4.00

Specials

Very Berry RedBull

$5.00

Miami Fruit Redbull

$5.00

Tropical Blend RedBull

$5.00

Bulk Orders

1 Qt. of Espresso

$10.00

1 Lb. of Drip Coffee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Hearth Cafe Mansfield image
Hearth Cafe Mansfield image
Hearth Cafe Mansfield image

