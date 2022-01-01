Hearth Cafe Mansfield 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
Mansfield, TX 76063
Popular Items
Bar Foods
BYO Tacos
choice of flour or corn tortilla with all your favorite mix-ins
Breakfast Croissant
A simple breakfast croissant with your choice of meat, eggs and cheese.
Single Tex - Mex Taco
The famous taco that comes from our meal but now you can get it as a single
Yogurt Parfait
small yogurt, granola and berries
Single Barbacoa Taco
Starters
Cinna-Yums
fried sweet potato tos with cinnamon sugar, mascarpone icicng and bacon
Boozy Bacon
thick cut duroc bacon with a bourbon maple glaze, topped with chili flakes and smoked sea salt
Avocado Toast
served on wheat bread with a garlic rub with smashed avocado topped with lemon zest, pickled red onion, feta, and za'atar on a bed of dressed greens with a side of berries
Smoked Salmon Toast
served on rye bread, topped cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers and everything seasoning; comes on a bed of arugula and a balsamic drizzle
Brunch
2 Eggs Your Way
a combo plate, served with choice of eggs, choice of meat, choice of toast with one extra optional side
BYO Omelette
Build-your-own omelette with your choice of mix-ins, with your side of toast and an extra optional side
BYO Scramble
Build-your-own scramble with all your favorite mix-ins, as well as optional toast with a side
Pancake Combo
Served with your choice of pancake as well as 2 eggs your way and choice of meat on side
Hash
served with choice of meat, eggs, and toast on a bed of potatoes with carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, crème fraiche, everything seasoning and topped with house-made pickled jalapenos
Biscuits and Gravy
Split-biscuit topped with sausage gravy, your choice of two eggs, and a side of potatoes
French Toast
served on a texas toast white bread with strawberries, mascarpone icing, roasted pecans and lemon zest
Tex-Mex Tacos
2 tacos soft scrambled with jack cheese on your choice of flour or corn tortilla, with your choice of either brisket, chorizo, or a combo of the two. Topped with crispy corn chips, feta, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, creme fraiche
Five-O Tacos
2 tacos, choice of flour or corn, fried over easy eggs, with ancho chili brisket, roasted poblano pineapple chutney, with feta and creamy garlic sauce.
Alambres
2 eggs your way, with a mix of bell peppers, onions, shredded sirloin, jack cheese and bacon, topped with avocado crema and a side of salsa verde. choice of flour or corn tortillas
Egg White Scramble
a scramble with roasted red peppers, roasted broccoli, spinach, and feta served with pesto, avocado, berries and chicken sausage on side
Southwest Scramble
scramble with chorizo, black beans & corn mix, roasted red peppers, pico feta, jack cheese, creamy garlic sauce, pickled jalapeños, side salsa verde with flour or corn tortillas
Loaded Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
two fried eggs, american cheese, choice of meat, grain mustard aioli, pesto, avocado, tomato and arugula, comes with side of potatoes unless specified for alternate option
The Keto Scramble
bacon, power greens mix, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, served with avocado and berries
Breakfast Quesadilla
soft scrambled eggs with your choice of meat, jack cheese, pico de gallo, side of pickled jalapeños, side of creme fraiche
Breakfast Sandwich
two fired eggs, choice of met, grain mustard aioli, smoked cheddar, arugula on sourdough
Yogurt + Granola + Berries
Greek Yogurt, with a house-made granola, wildflower honey and berries
The Porker Sandwich
ham, bacon, sausage, two fired eggs, american cheese, chipotle mayo, side of pickles on sourdough
Country Benedict
brisket, over easy eggs, sausage gravy, topped with green onions
Huevos Rancheros
Barbacoa Tacos
Porker Burrito
Kids Breakfast
Kids Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes of your choosing with a choice of meat with berries or apples
Kids Scrambled Eggs
choice of meat, choice of egg, choice of toast
Kids Breakfast Croissant
breakfast croissant with one fried egg, a choice meat and american cheese with side of apples
3 MIni Pancakes
3 mini pancakes, no side
Sides
Meats
Toast
Side Pancake
any choice of single or double pancake with choice of filling
Biscuit
House-Made Sausage Gravy
Side Egg
Crispy Potatoes
Avocado
Berries
Apples
Single French Toast
single French toast, topped with strawberries, mascarpone icing, and pecans
Dressed Greens
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Salsa Mexicana
Small Plates
Fried Green Tomatoes
with grain mustard aioli, crispy ham and feta
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
lemon zest, parmesan, truffle oil, side of whipped feta
Crispy Brussel Sprouts SM
Truffle Fries SM
truffle oil, parmesan, green onions, and side fo ranch
Truffle Fries LG
truffle oil, parmesan, green onions, and side fo ranch
Fries LG
Fries SM
Chimichurri Fries LG
Chimichurri Fries SM
Spicy Old Bay Fries LG
Spicy Old Bay Fries SM
Sweet Potato Fries LG
Sweet Potato Fries SM
Bowl of Chili
Sandwiches
Turkey Pesto
brined roasted turkey, bacon, pesto, tomato, chili mayo, arugula, swiss on sourdough
Gouda Grilled Cheese
apple + onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon, brioche bread
Smoked Brisket Reuben
sauerkraut, chili mayo, swiss, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, on rye
Fried Green Tomato BLT
kimchi mayo, arugula, bacon on sourdough
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo, on Sourdough
Weekday Lunch Special (Choose 2)
1/2 Fried Green BLT
kimchi mayo, arugula, bacon on sourdough
1/2 Turkey Pesto
brined roasted turkey, bacon, pesto, tomato, chili mayo, arugula, swiss on sourdough
1/2 Gouda Grilled Cheese
apple + onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon, brioche bread
1/2 Smoked Brisket Reuben
sauerkraut, chili mayo, swiss, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, on rye
1/2 BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo, on Sourdough
Specialty Sandwiches
Hearth Club
house-roasted turkey, ham, bacon, American, smoked cheddar, tomato, arugula, mayo honey dijon, on sourdough with side of pickles
Chicken Salad Croissant
arugula, apple+onion jam, cranberries, bbq pecans, smoked cheddar, bacon, lemon herb vinaigrette, pickled red onions
Steak Quesadilla
pico de gallo, jalapeños, black beans and corn mix, jack cheese, side of chipotle mayo and creme fraiche
Veggie Quesadilla
filled with broccoli roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese and pesto
Boozy Bacon BLT
bourbon maple glazed duroc thick bacon, stewed cherry tomatoes, arugula, mayo, toasted ciabatta, smoked sea salt
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, bacon, tomatillo sauce, house-made ranch, chipotle Mao, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun
GRILLED Chicken Club
marinated grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, balsamic mayo, sliced apples, brioche bun
Salads
Side Salad
arugula + spinach mix, red onions, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, creamy lemon herb vinaigrette
Goat Cheese
arugula, bbq pecans, goat cheese, sweet drop peppers, apples, honey sherry vinaigrette
Hearth Cobb
roasted pepitas, bacon, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, dried cranberries, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, lemon olive oil, honey balsamic
Burgers
Regular Burger
2 patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce
Truffle Burger
2 patties, gruyere cheese, truffle porcini aioli, arugula, caramelized onions
Spicy Burger
2 patties, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled jalapeños
Bacon & Bleu Burger
2 patties, bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic glaze
Boozy Bacon Gouda Burger
2 patties, apple onion jam, boozy bacon smoked gouda
Kids Lunch
Drinks
Espresso / Specialty
Americano
Bourbon Cherry Bomb
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Chai Tea Latte
Cinnful Latte
Coconut Latte
a mix of white mocha and coconut syrups, 2 shots of espresso and coconut milk, always served ice
Cold Brew
Creme Brulee Latte
Espresso Shot
Honey Lavender Latte
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Macchiato
Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint White Mocha
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Rattlecan Shot
White Mocha
Matcha Latte
Caramel Apple Spice
Maple Brown Sugar Latte
Refreshers
Kids Drinks
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweet Tea
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Pomegranate Juice
Kids Grapefruit Juice
Kids Raspberry Lemonade
Kids Lemonade
Kids Sodas
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Whole Milk
Kids 2%
Kids Fat Free/Skim
Kids Almond
Kids Oat
Kids Soy
Kids Coconut
Kids Chocolate Milk
Juices
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124, Mansfield, TX 76063