Hearth Restaurant and Pub

Food

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$1.50

(GF) – crisp prosciutto, chives

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

(GF) – gulf-caught, cocktail sauce

Pork Rinds

$4.00

(GF) – cholula, lime

Hummus

$9.00

(VG) – flatbread, fresh veggies

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

(GF, VGT) – house-made, chipotle aioli

Marinated Olives

$5.00

(GF, VG) – mediterranean herbs

Cod Fritters

$10.00

– spicy remoulade

Shishitos

$12.00

(GF, VGT) – sambal cream

Whipped Goat Cheese

$11.00

(VGT) – beets, thyme, olive oil, lemon, crostini

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie

$25.00

– flatbread, crackers, olives, 2 meats, 3 cheeses

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

(GF) – celery, carrot, blue cheese or ranch

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

(GF) – gulf shrimp, creamy grits, cajun tomato-sassafras butter

Meatballs

$15.00

– beef and pork, marinara

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

– flatbread, herb crema pickled onions, capers, lemon

Cheesy Bread

$11.00

(VGT) – garlic-herb butter, mozzarella, reggiano, marinara

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

(GF)* – bacon, thyme, hollandaise

Fresh Mozzarella

$13.00

(VGT) – tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic, everything flatbread

Soups and Salads

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Clam Chowder

$9.00

House Salad

$11.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Paillard

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Arugula

$11.00

1/2 House

$6.00

1/2 Ceaser

$7.00

1/2 Beet

$8.00

1/2 Arugula

$5.00

Pizza

Marghertia Pizza

$18.00

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Greek Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Suasage Pizza

$19.00

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$21.00

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Bacon Fig Pizza

$22.00

Taco Pizza

$19.00

Godfather Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Pizza of Day

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$17.00

Hipster Burger

$19.00

Ranch Burger

$18.00

Blackened Chicken

$17.00

Reuben

$18.00

Fish Wrap

$19.00

Veg Head

$15.00

Happy Waitress

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Half Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Entrees

Flat Iron

$32.00

Fish-n-Chips

$21.00

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Shrimp Penne

$21.00

Salmon Mignon

$29.00

Buffalo Mac-n-Cheese

$19.00

Entrée Special

$19.00

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

Chocolate & Strawberries

$10.00

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Kid Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kid Butter Noodle

$9.00

Kid Ice Cream

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Cherry

$5.00

Foal

$5.00

Lavender Lemon

$5.00

Hug on Beach

$5.00

Just Peachy

$5.00

Windsor Fizz

$5.00

Vurgin Mary

$5.00

Juice

$4.00+

Milk

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant specializing in gastropub fare and pizza.

Website

Location

205 1/2 4th Street, Windsor, CO 80550

Directions

