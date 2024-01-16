- Home
Hearth Market
60 Penhallow Street Suite 100
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Cafe
Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Coffee$3.25+
Rare Breed brewed daily, with your choice of milk or milk alternative and sugar, Add a flavor for $1.00
- Iced Coffee$3.25+
Rare Breed brewed daily, with your choice of milk or milk alternative and sugar, Add a flavor for $1.00
- Cold Brew$4.50+
Add a flavor for $1.00
- Shots of Espresso$3.00+
- Cappuccino$4.50
2 Shots with Foamed Milk
- 12 oz Americano$5.00
2 Shots of espresso with hot water, Can be made Iced
- 2 oz Macchiato$4.25
2 shots of espresso with foamed milk
- 5 oz Cortado$4.25
2 shots of espresso and equal parts steamed milk
- 6 oz Flat White$4.25
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk
- Affogato$6.00
Shots of espresso with your choice of ice cream
- Latte$5.25+
2 shots of espresso with your choice of steamed milk or milk alternative
- Mocha Latte$5.50+
2 shots of espresso and mocha sauce with your choice of steamed milk or milk alternative
- Turmeric Latte$5.25+
2 shots of espresso with turmeric powder and steamed milk or milk alternative
- Chai Latte$5.50+
White Heron day break chai with steamed milk or milk alternative Can be made Iced
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Unsweeted White Heron Matcha with your choice of steamed milk or milk alternative and sugar, Add a flavor for $1.00, Can be made Iced
- London Fogg$5.50+
Earl grey tea with your choice of steamed milk or milk alternative and sugar, Add your choice of Sweetener: Vanilla syrup, Lavender syrup, Simple syrup, Honey, Maple Syrup
- Milk$3.00+
Steamed or Cold Milk or Milk alternative
- Iced Strawberry Banke Latte$5.50+
2 shots of espresso over ice with your choice of milk or milk alternative with strawberry puree
- Iced Muddy Strawberry Banke Latte$5.50+
2 shots of espresso over ice with your choice of milk or milk alternative with strawberry puree and house-made mocha
- French Press$6.25
Personal French Press with side of milk or milk alternative
16 oz White Heron Loose Leaf Teas
16 oz Iced Tea & Lemonades
- Iced Citrus Green Tea$4.00
White Heron Citrus Green Tea
- Iced Classic Black Tea$4.00
White Heron Black Tea
- Lemonade$4.00
Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Water
- Iced Green Tea Lemonade$4.25Out of stock
White Heron Green Tea with Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup
- Iced Black Tea Lemonade$4.25
White Heron Black Tea with Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup
- Hibiscus Cooler Iced Tea$4.00
- Hibiscus Cooler Iced Tea Lemonade$4.25
Cacao
Hot Chocolate
16 oz AquaViTa Kombucha
Specials
Natalie's Handcrafted Juice
Crepes
- Classic$13.00Out of stock
Ham and Gruyere
- Breakfast$14.00Out of stock
Egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, mascarpone, pickled onion, sautéed greens, lemon squeeze
- French Garden$14.00Out of stock
Roasted Chickpeas, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Squeeze
- Supah Dupah$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Squeeze
- Swiss Alpine$15.00Out of stock
Herbed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Truffled Compote
- Shameless Tart$14.00Out of stock
Berry Chia Jam, Lemon Curd, Mascarpone, Berry Cookie Crumble, Powered Sugar
- Chocolate Haze$13.00Out of stock
chocolate ganache, chopped hazelnuts, mascarpone, cookie crumble (can be made nut free)
- Nuthing Better$15.00Out of stock
Nutella, Caramel, and Banana
- Fruity Creme Zest$15.00Out of stock
Bananas, Strawberries, and Blueberries, with Mascarpone and Lemon Curd
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
