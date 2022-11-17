Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

review star

No reviews yet

4212 McCullough

San Antonio, TX 78212

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Pastry Trays

$42.99+

Hot Breakfast Trays

$65.99+

Yogurt Parfaits

$5.29

Boxed Lunches

Classic Selections

$10.99

Premier Selections

$11.99

Brown Bag Specials

Brown Bag Lunches

$9.00

Salad Trays

Caesar Salad

$49.99+

Cranberry Balsamic Salad

$49.99+

Hearthstone House Salad

$49.99+

Southwestern Salad With Chipotle-Mango Dressing

$49.99+

The Greek Salad

$49.99+

Sides Trays

Fresh Fruit Tray

$44.99+

"Loaded" Potato Salad

$44.99+

Pesto Pasta Salad

$44.99+

Veggie Crudite w/Ranch

$44.99+

Dessert Trays

Asst. Dessert Tray

$26.99+

Cookies By The Dozen (in box)

$17.99

Beverages

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Canned Sodas

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Gallon Only

$9.99

Gallon W/ Set-Up

$19.99

Gallon Of OJ

$14.99

Coffee Tote w/ Set up

$22.99

Hot Choc Tote

$19.99

Coffee Tote Only

$15.99

Hot Choc Tote Only

$15.99

Hot Catering (30 person minimum)

BBQ Buffet

$19.99

Fajita Buffet

$17.99

Hamburger Buffet

$17.99

Italian Buffet

$14.99

Social Distancing Package

1 Package

$73.90

Gratuity

Delivery Fee $10

$10.00

Delivery Fee $5

$5.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Please note any orders needed within 24 hours must be placed over the phone with a catering manager.

Website

Location

4212 McCullough, San Antonio, TX 78212

Directions

