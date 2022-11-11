Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heartland Grill

No reviews yet

2770 North Webb Road

Wichita, KS 67226

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Cheeseburger Value Meal
Caesar w/ Chicken

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Cafe Breakfast

$6.50

Pancakes

$2.50

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Grab N Go

$1.75

Slice Cheese

$0.40

shredded cheese

$1.00

1/2 shredded cheese

$0.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$4.50

Bagel

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.69

Egg

$1.15

Omelette

$5.00

Hash Browns

$2.50

Hash Browns 1/2 Order

$1.50

Add Gravy

$1.00

Bacon

Sausage

Danish

$2.25

Muffin

$2.25

Cereal w/ Milk

$2.75

Oatmeal w/Milk

$2.75

Cream 0f Wheat

$2.75

Brownie

$2.00

Apple Pie

$2.95

Poptart

$1.59

Yogurt

$1.65

Cheese Packet

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Jello

$1.25

Pudding Chocolate

$1.25

Sugar Free Jello

$1.25

Sugar Free Pudding Chocolate

$1.25

Applesauce

$1.25

Apple 🍎

$1.25

Orange 🍊

$1.25

Banana 🍌

$1.25

Sliced peaches 🍑

$1.65

Apple Sauce 🍎

$1.25

Cantaloupe 🍈

$2.50

Vanilla

$2.75

Chocolate

$2.75

Skim

2%

Vanilla

$1.50

Chocolate

$1.50

SF Vanilla

$1.50

Orange Sherbet

$1.50

Cookie

$1.15

Entrees

Fried Catfish Meal

$7.00

Fried Catfish (Only)

$4.50

Chicken Tender Meal

$7.00

1 Chicken Tender

$1.75

3 Chicken Tender

$5.25

Country Fried Steak Meal

$7.00

Country Fried Steak (Only)

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Meal

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast (Only)

$4.00

Grill

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.50

Cheeseburger Value Meal

$6.99

Double Burger

$6.25

Veggie Burger

$4.25

Salad Bar

Salad by Weight

$0.45

Salads

1/2 SALAD

$5.25

Caesar w/ Chicken

$6.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chicken Honey Dijon Salad

$6.99

Fattouch w/ Chicken

$6.99

Grab and Go

$1.75

Sandwiches

BLT

$4.50

Catfish Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$5.75

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$4.75

Ham Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$2.75

Healthy Value Meal

$6.75

Peanut & Jelly

$2.75

Super Club Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$4.75

Tuna Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$2.75

Turkey Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$2.75

Sides

Chili bowl

$3.50Out of stock

Chili Cup

$2.75Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Fried Okra

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$1.75

Rice

$1.50Out of stock

Side of gravy

$1.00

Soup

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$1.50

Fries

$2.50

Fries - Half Order

$1.50

Fries with Cheese

$3.50

1/2 Order French Fries with cheese

$2.25

Grab N Go

Special Salads

$1.75

Sandwich

$4.50

Pinwheel

$4.75

Peanut & Jelly

$2.75

Wrap

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Garden Salad

$1.75

Boiled Eggs

$1.75

Cobbler

$2.50

Pie

$2.50

Cheese

Slice Cheese

$0.40

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

1/2 Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

20 oz Dasani

$1.75

Iced Coffee

$3.45

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange

$2.50

Fountain Beverages

10 oz

$1.25

20 oz

$1.75

32 oz

$2.25

Refill 32 oz

$1.75

Refill 20 oz

$1.45

Water / Cup / Ice

10 oz

$0.50

20 oz

$0.75

32 oz

$1.00

Canned Beverages

12 oz Soda

$1.30

Milk

2%

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Skim Milk

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Snacks /Fruits

Brownie

$2.00

Cheese String

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Cookie

$1.15

Gum

$1.75

Snacks

$1.15

Yogurt

$1.65

Apple Sauce 🍎

$1.25

Apple 🍎

$1.25

Banana 🍌

$1.25

Diced Peaches 🍑

$1.65

Orange 🍊

$1.25

Cantaloupe

$2.50

Chocolate Pudding

$1.25

Vanilla Pudding

$1.25

Sugar Free vanilla

$1.25

Sugar Free Chocolate

$1.25

Jello

$1.25

Sugar Free Jello

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67226

Directions

Gallery
Heartland Grill image
Heartland Grill image
Heartland Grill image

