Heartland Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2770 North Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67226
Gallery
