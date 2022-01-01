Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heartland Pizza Company

1,381 Reviews

$$

2822 Ramada Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
6 Breadsticks
Build Your Own Pizza

Pizzas

Antipasto Pizza

$20.00+

$20.00+
Arugula Pizza

$19.00+

$19.00+
Beef Taco Pizza

$22.00+

$22.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00+
Chicken Fajita

$22.00+

$22.00+
Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00+

$21.00+
Little Piggy Pizza

$20.00+

$20.00+
Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

$16.00+
Meatball Pizza

$20.00+

$20.00+
P3 Pizza

$20.00+

$20.00+
Patrick's Pie

$19.00+

$19.00+
Potato Pizza

$21.00+

$21.00+
Protein Pizza

$22.00+

$22.00+
Red and Green Pizza

$17.00+

$17.00+
Roasted Shroom Pizza

$19.00+

$19.00+
Spicy Italian Pizza

$20.00+

$20.00+
Veggie Roast Pizza

$19.00+

$19.00+

Salads

Arugula Salad

$8.00+

$8.00+
Caesar Salad

$8.00+

$8.00+

Greek salad

$8.00+
Heartland Salad

$8.00+

$8.00+
Wedge Salad

$8.00

$8.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Breadsticks & Appetizers

14" 3-Cheese Cheese Sticks

$13.00

$13.00

6 Breadsticks

$7.00

4 Breadsticks

$5.00

1 Breadstick

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.00+

Extra Red Sauce

$1.00

Jar of Ranch

$10.00

Ice Cream

Vegan Vanilla

$5.00+

Vegan Chocolate

$5.00+

Flavor of the Week: Pumpkin pie

$5.00+

Chocolate

$5.00+

Vanilla

$5.00+

Soda/Tea/Water

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Water

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

At Heartland Pizza Company we specialize in creating amazing pizzas from scratch. You'll love our unique, crispy, thin crust, our three made-from-scratch sauce options (all vegan) and our unique and fun specialty toppings. We fire all of our pizzas on our imported hot stone oven. Our fresh, homemade salads made with organic greens and homemade dressings are also a big hit! Finish your dinner with our creamy ice cream made with organic milk from a small dairy right here in Wisconsin.

Website

Location

2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay, WI 54304

Directions

