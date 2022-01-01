Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hearts & Flame

review star

No reviews yet

225 S. Garey St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Schiacciata

$9.00

Fettunta

$9.00

Caponata

$11.00

n/a

$15.00

CRUDO

Insalata al verde

$17.00

Branzino a carpaccio

$22.00

Tonno Tartare

$26.00

Manzo tartare

$27.00

ANTIPASTI

Vegeteriano

$19.00

Verdure Marinate

$19.00

Cuore di Burrata

$23.00

Formaggi Misti

$42.00

Jamon Serrano (3 oz)

$29.00

Polpo Toscano

$36.00

Gamberi

$27.00

CHEESE & SALUMI

Formaggi Misti

$42.00

Jamon Serrano (3 oz)

$29.00

PASTA

Tagliolini Cacio E Pepe

$23.00

Spaghetti Vongole

$32.00

Strozzapreti

$31.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$29.00

Pappardelle ai Gallinacci

$34.00

SEAFOOD

Polpo Toscano

$36.00

Gamberi

$27.00

Ippoglosso

$42.00

Merluzzo

$39.00

MEATS

Fettina

$29.00

Controfiletto

$49.00

Guance

$42.00

Agnelo Griglia

$42.00

SIDES

Carote

$9.00

Patate

$9.00

Cavolo

$9.00

Insalata verde

$9.00

DESSERTS

Tirami- su

$15.00

Mieloso

$15.00

Vaniglia panna cotta

$14.00

Ciocco-nocciola

$14.00

Amarena Cherry

$11.00

Sorbetti (3 oz)

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$11.00

Stracciatella

$11.00

TRUFFLE

Black Truffle

$30.00

White Truffle

$90.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Martinez

$14.00

Gin Tonic

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

H&F Cocktails

Verde Pollido

$17.00

Rosa Chiaro

$17.00

Arancia Morbida

$17.00

Illegal Blow

$17.00

Bramble Grass

$17.00

Forbidden Flowers

$16.00

Pear Martini

$17.00

H&F Spritz

$17.00

Elder Flower Spritz

$16.00

Tarragon Touch

$17.00Out of stock

Oblee Daiquiri

$14.00

H&F Special

$14.00

Peach Spritz

$17.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00+

Absolut Pears

$10.00+

Beluga Allure

$15.00+

Beluga Transatlantic Noble

$13.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Gordon's

$8.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00+

GreyGoose

$12.00+

Haku Vodka

$10.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Pinnacle

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Gin

Aviation

$15.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress 1907

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Malfy

$12.00

Plymouth Gin

$12.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

SipSmith London Dry Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Well Gin/Seagram's

$9.00

Amass

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

El Dorado Reserve 15 YO

$18.00

Drakes White

$7.00

Havana Club Blanco

$8.00

Havana Club Classico

$10.00

Well Made

$6.00

Plantation Rum

$10.00

Tequila

Avion Anejo

$35.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$0.00+Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Deleon Anejo

$14.00

Deleon Blanko

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Bulleit RYE

$11.00

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Dickel 8YR

$12.00

Evan Williams Black

$7.00

High West Whiskey

$13.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson's

$15.00

Knob Creek Bourbon 9

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye Whiskey

$18.00+

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye Whisky

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

American Whiskey

$10.00

Cognac

Courvoiser VS

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hine XO

$40.00

Martell VSOP

$16.00

Liqueurs

Absinthe

$13.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$11.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Carolans

$9.00

Framboise

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$10.00

LO-FI Vermouth

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

Mr Black

$9.00

Nonino Amaro

$17.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$12.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Chambord

$9.00

Digestives

Cynar

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

El Silencio

$16.00

Scotch

Buchanan's Deluxe 12YR

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10YR

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$55.00

Lagavulin 16YR

$26.00

Lagavulin 10YR

$18.00

Oban 14YR

$25.00

The Glenlivet 12YR

$21.00

The Glenlivet 14YR

$20.00

Laphroaig 10YR

$16.00

Aberlour Smalt 12YR

$16.00

Spirits

Antinori Grappa

$14.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Nonino Grappa CHR

$21.00

WBTG

GL Bramito Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Terlato Pinot Grigio

$18.00

GL Felluga Sauvignon

$19.00

GL Flowers Chardonnay

$14.00

GL Jules Prosecco Rose

$14.00

GL Villa Sparina

$22.00

GL Ruffino Rose

$16.00

GL Frescobaldi Chianti

$12.00

GL Giacosa Barbera

$18.00

GL Cafaggio Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

GL Benton Pinot Noir

$14.00Out of stock

GL Ravage Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GL Girard Zinfandel

$17.00

GL Serial Red Blend

$17.00

Gl Barbaresco

$23.00

Sparkling

Jules Prosecco Brut

$48.00

Villa Sparina Brut

$75.00

Bellavista Franc Brut

$95.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

White Wine

Bramito Chardonay

$52.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Felluga Sauv Blanc

$62.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$45.00

Rose

Ruffino Aqua Venus

$58.00

Red Wine

Frescobaldi Chianti

$40.00

Giacosa Barbera

$60.00

Cafaggio Cab Sauv

$60.00

Benton L. Pinot Noir

$45.00Out of stock

Ravage Cab Sauv

$50.00

Girard Zinfandel

$55.00

Serial Red No 1

$55.00

Antinori Marchese Chianti

$82.00

Capanna Brunello

$125.00

Gaja Ca Marcanda

$135.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$115.00

Produttori Del Barbaresco

$85.00

Dessert Wine

Asti Spumante

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Hatuey Cuban Ale

$7.00

Trappistes Ale

$9.00

Dolomiti Pilsner

$8.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Coffee

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coca Cola

$6.00

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$8.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Cranberry Juice

$6.00+

Pineapple Juice

$6.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Tomato Juice

$6.00+

Mocktail

Mocktail

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Contemporary Coastal Italian Cuisine, with Classic Core designed to evoke flavors, sensations and memories of the Adriatic Coast .

Location

225 S. Garey St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yunomi Handroll - DTLA Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
orange star4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
orange starNo Reviews
456 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
orange star4.6 • 315
134 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Wurstküche DTLA
orange star4.7 • 1,517
800 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
811 Traction Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston