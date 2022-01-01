Hearts & Flame
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Contemporary Coastal Italian Cuisine, with Classic Core designed to evoke flavors, sensations and memories of the Adriatic Coast .
Location
225 S. Garey St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yunomi Handroll - DTLA Arts District
No Reviews
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurant
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant