Hearty Cafe Pancake House
No reviews yet
9623 S Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60643
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast Menu
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.55
4 pieces. Fresh sweet cream buttermilk pancakes, served with maple, strawberry or blueberry syrup and real whipped butter
- Short Stack$9.55
3 pieces
- Taffy Apple Pancakes$11.95
Our famous cakes ladled with sliced apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Nutty Pancakes$12.95
Your choice of banana nut, cranberry pecan, raisin nut or toasted pecan pancakes
- Delicious Fruit Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes piled high with a choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cakes$12.95
Pancakes with chocolate chips and topped with fresh strawberries. A chocolate lover's delight!
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$11.95
- Pancake Sandwich$12.95
Carved baked ham between 2 pancakes, topped with 2 eggs (any style)
- Fresh Homemade Potato Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes made with freshly grated potatoes. Served with apple sauce and sour cream
- Coconut Pancakes$11.95
- Caribbean Pancakes with Pecans, Coconut, and Banana$12.95
- Caribbean Pancakes$12.95
- Granola Cranberry Pancakes$12.95
- Apple Crumbs Pancakes$12.95
- Pigs in the Blanked$12.95
- Oreo Pancakes$12.95
- Cheesecake Pancakes$12.95
Delicious pancakes with cheesecake filing and strawberries topping
- Pumpkin Pancakes$12.95
- Dulce De Leche Pancakes$12.95
- Confetti Pancakes$12.95
- M&M Pancakes$12.95
Oven-Baked Goodness
- Hearty Cafe's Special German Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh fruit in season and whipped cream
- Oven-Baked Apple Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain German Pancake$13.75
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
- Dutch Baby Apple Pancake$14.95
Our Dutch baby bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain Dutch Baby$11.95
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
Belgium Waffles
- Golden Brow Belgium Waffle$10.95
- Fruit Waffle$12.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, Bananas, cherries, or peach topping
- Sweet Potato Waffle$12.95
Made with fresh sweet potato
- Banana Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Bacon Waffle$12.95
- Taffy Apple Waffle$12.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Waffle and 5 Wings$14.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Waffle$12.95
- Banana Nutella Waffle$12.95
- Waffle and chicken tenders$15.95
Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps
- Steak, Egg and Cheese$13.95
- Chorizo, Egg and Cheese$11.95
- Scrambled Eggs$9.95
- Eggs and Choice of Meat$11.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Eggs, Cheese and Choice of Meat$12.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Veggie, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Spinach, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Denver and Cheese$12.95
- Eggs and Cheese$10.95
French Toast
- French Toast$10.95
- Fruit French Toast$12.95
- Banana Chocolate Chip French Toast$12.95
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$10.95
- Taffy Apple French Toast$12.95
Fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Stuffed French Toast$12.95
Filled with sweet cream cheese
- Fruit Stuffed French Toast$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Double Berry Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Served with fresh strawberries and blueberries
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.95
- Nutella French Toast$12.95
- Double Berry Nutella French Toast$13.95
- Fruit Nutella French Toast$13.95
Classic Crêpes
- Taffy Apple Crêpes$13.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Fruit Crêpes$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Veggie Crêpes$13.95
Filled with stir-fried mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli
- Plain Crêpes$10.95
- Sweet Potato Crêpes$13.95
- Cream Cheese Crêpes$13.95
- Berry Crêpes$13.95
Strawberries and blueberries
- Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Double Berry Crêpes$14.55
Strawberries and blueberries
- Banana Nutella Crêpes$14.55
- Strawberry Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
Old Fashioned Eggs
- Any Style 2 Eggs$11.95
- 2 Eggs with Meat$13.95
Served with your choice of thick-cut bacon or sausage (links or patties), turkey sausage patties or turkey bacon, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, andouille sausage, gyro meat, or chicken patties
- Corned Beef Hash and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Chorizo Scrambler$13.95
- Minced Ham and 2 Eggs$13.95
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Cajun Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Fried Fillet of Catfish and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Liver with Onions$15.95
- Fried Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Broiled Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Hearty Cafe Breakfast$13.95
2 eggs, 2 pork links, 2 slices of bacon and 2 pancakes or french toast. No hash browns, no toast
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs*
Steaks
Chilaquiles
Skillets
- Steak Fajita Skillet$18.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- South Side Irish Skillet$16.95
Corned beef hash topped with Swiss cheese
- Louisiana Chicken Skillet$16.95
Strips of cajun chicken breast, onions, hot peppers, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa
- Denver Skillet$15.95
Diced green pepper, onions, ham and Swiss cheese
- House Skillet$15.95
Sausage, green peppers, onions, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Garden Skillet$15.95
Diced onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with American cheese
- Grecian Skillet$15.95
Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions and gyro meat
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$16.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- Skirt Steak Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese, topped with sliced skirt steak
- Andouille Sausage Skillet$15.95
Andouille sausage with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Skillet$16.95
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions and Cheddar cheese
- Gypsy Skillet$15.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, diced ham and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover's Skillet$19.95
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, steak strips, bacon sausage, ham and American cheese
- Pot Roast Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey Sausage Skillet$15.95
Turkey sausage, onions, green peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Cowboy Skillet$15.95
Bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with Cheddar cheese
Omelets
- Plain Omelet$12.95
- Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$14.95
- Ham Omelet$13.95
- Bacon Omelet$13.95
- Sausage Omelet$13.95
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Andouille and Cheese Omelet$14.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Green Giant Omelet$13.95
Onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms
- Denver with Cheese Omelet$13.95
Onions, green peppers and ham
- Grecian Omelet$13.95
Fetta cheese, tomatoes and onions
- Italian Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese Omelet$13.95
- European Omelet$14.95
Sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions and Swiss cheese