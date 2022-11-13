Heaterz Kirkwood 129 W Jefferson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Award-Winning Nashville Hot Chicken. Fresh and hand-breaded. Try it plain, Nashville Mild, Hot or BBQ! Hottest thing in Kirkwood! #EatTheHeat
Location
129 W Jefferson, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Kirkwood
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant