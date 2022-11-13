Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heaterz Kirkwood 129 W Jefferson

review star

No reviews yet

129 W Jefferson

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Drumsticks & 2 Large Sides
Fried Pickles
Spicy Cheese Curds

Combos

Seved with 1 Side
Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side

Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side

$11.99

Award Winning Chicken Sandwich - 1 Side

(8) Jumbo Wings & 1 Side

$11.99

8 Jumbo Wings w/ 1 Side

3 Tenders & 1 Side

3 Tenders & 1 Side

$11.99

3 Famous Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, optional Nashville Hot, served with 1 Side

2 Tenders & 1 Side

2 Tenders & 1 Side

$9.99

2 Famous Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, optional Nashville Hot, served with 1 Side

2 Drumsticks & 1 Side

2 Drumsticks & 1 Side

$9.99

2 Hand Breaded Drumsticks, deep fried to perfection, optional Nashville Hot, served with 1 Side

Fried Shrimp (6) & 1 Side

Fried Shrimp (6) & 1 Side

$11.99

Glorius Fried Shrimp (6), optional Nashville Hot, with 1 Side

Meats

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Voted Best Chicken Sandwich

Drumstick

Drumstick

$2.69

Hand breaded and fried to perfection

Fried Shrimp (6)

Fried Shrimp (6)

$9.99

Glorious Fried Shrimp!

Chicken Tenders (2)

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Hand breaded, crowned Champion, PLAIN, HASHVILLE Mild, HOT or NASHVILLE BBQ

Chicken Tenders (10)

$27.99

Hand breaded, crowned Champion, PLAIN, HASHVILLE Mild, HOT or NASHVILLE BBQ

(8) Jumbo Wings

$9.99

JUMBO WINGS (Plain, Nashville MILD or HOT, or Nashville BBQ)

(12) Jumbo Wings

$12.99

JUMBO WINGS (Plain, Nashville MILD or HOT, or Nashville BBQ)

(20) Jumbo Wings

$18.99

JUMBO WINGS (Plain, Nashville MILD or HOT, or Nashville BBQ)

(50) Jumbo Wings

$44.99

JUMBO WINGS (Plain, Nashville MILD or HOT, or Nashville BBQ)

Specialities

Fried Pickles

$7.99

MUST TRY NOW

Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

Almost Healthy!!!

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Who Doesn't Like Cheese Curds?

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Crispy, Hot & Wavy

Nashville Street Corn

Nashville Street Corn

$3.00

BEST SELLER

Nashville Collard Greens

Nashville Collard Greens

$3.00

Only The Finest Recipe, With Some Heat and NO Meat

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00

All The Fixins, All The Mixin

Dixie Slaw

Dixie Slaw

$3.00

Creamy Southern Slaw

Family Style

10 Drumsticks & 2 Large Sides

10 Drumsticks & 2 Large Sides

$34.99

10 Hand Breaded Drumsticks, Fried to perfection! Enjoy Plain, Nashville Mild or Hot, or Nashville BBQ! Two Jumbo Sides, Plenty to Feed The Family!!!

10 Tenders & 2 Large Sides

10 Tenders & 2 Large Sides

$34.99

10 Hand Breaded Tenders, Fried to perfection! Enjoy Plain, Nashville Mild or Hot, or Nashville BBQ. Two Jumbo Sides, Plenty to Feed The Family!!!

30 Wings & 2 Large Sides

$34.99

JUMBO WINGS!! Enjoy Plain, Nashville Mild or Hot, or Nashville BBQ. Two Jumbo Sides, Plenty to Feed The Family!!!

Sauces

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.89

Choice of One

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$1.99

All The Best Flavors

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Award-Winning Nashville Hot Chicken. Fresh and hand-breaded. Try it plain, Nashville Mild, Hot or BBQ! Hottest thing in Kirkwood! #EatTheHeat

129 W Jefferson, Kirkwood, MO 63122

