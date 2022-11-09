Heather's Coffee & Cafe

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Nay Nay
California Wrap
BLT Chicken Wrap

Brewed

Heathers Blend

$3.00

Nicaragua

$3.00

Bottomless

$6.00

Coffee Shots

Kahlua

$3.00

Rum Chata

$3.00

Dr. McGillicudy's-Butterscotch

$3.00

Baileys

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Frappe

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Latte

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Custom Latte

$5.00+

Almond Joy

$6.00

Caramel

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Caramel Mocha

$6.00

Chai Tea

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Macaroon

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Pecan Turtle

$6.00

Peppermint Paddy

$6.00

Praline Cookie

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Reese Cup

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

White Mocha

$6.00

20 oz. Beverages

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Morning Mule

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

SPECIAL

Chicken & Noodles over Mashed Potatoes

$11.95Out of stock

Nibbles & Bites

Basket of Salt & Pepper Chips

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

Garbage Nachos

$19.00

Greek Goddess Chips

$14.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Sammies & Wraps

BLT Chicken Wrap

$14.00

California Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Nay Nay

$13.00

Ooey Gooey

$10.00

Princess Club

$14.00

Ro's Reuben

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$14.00

Pedro Salad

$14.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Cranberry Pecan Salad

$8.00

Side Pedro

$8.00

Pizzas

White Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

House Fav Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

BLT Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Burgers

Heather's Original Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Diggity Dogs

The OG

$10.00

Cactus Chili Dog

$12.00

Bowl of Chili/Soup

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Side Salad w/ Chili

Side House w/ Chili

$13.00

Side Cranberry Pecan w/ Chili

$13.00

Side Pedro w/ Chili

$13.00

Side Salad w/ Sammie

Side House w/ Sammie

$13.00

Side Cranberry Pecan w/ Sammie

$13.00

Side Pedro w/ Sammie

$13.00

Sammie w/ Chili

Sammie w/ Chili

$13.00

Bubbles, Sweets & Rose'

Castello Del Paggio Blueberry

$20.00

Castello Del Paggio Honeydew

$20.00

Gemma Di Luna Moscato

$28.00

Kumsha Cinsault Rose'

$28.00

MAISON NO. 9 - ROSE'

$34.00

Slo Down WInes - Send Nudes Rose'

$32.00Out of stock

Three by Wade

$30.00

Toso Brut

$26.00

Wycliff Brut

$20.00Out of stock

Centorri - Moscato

$22.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Juggernaut Hillside

$35.00

Lapis Luna

$30.00

LaPlaya Reserve

$30.00

Martin Ray

$40.00

Porter & Plot

$35.00

Scarlet Vine

$30.00

Subsoil

$34.00

Unrated

$32.00

Unshackled

$43.00Out of stock

R COLLECTION - CABERNET

$28.00

CLINE

$28.00

Hess Maverick Ranches

$40.00

Chardonnay

Hess Select

$28.00

Lapis Luna Unoaked

$30.00

Poppy

$30.00

Seaglass

$22.00

Twenty Rows

$42.00

Pinot Grigio

KRIS

$22.00Out of stock

Mont Gravet - Cotes De Gascogne'

$20.00

SeaGlass

$22.00

Silver Gate

$20.00

Pinot Noir

Angeline Reserve

$28.00

Deloach

$30.00

Red Blend

Altos Hormigas - Tinto Red

$21.00Out of stock

Avalon

$24.00Out of stock

Villard - Syrah

$30.00

Z. Alexander Brown

$28.00Out of stock

R COLLECTION - MERLOT

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Slo Down Wines - "Slo Jams"

$32.00

Stoneleigh

$32.00

Top Tier

Baby Blue Proprietary

$48.00

Earthquake

$35.00

Freemark Abbey

$45.00

Jordan

$55.00

Sexual Chocolate

$35.00

Thistle & Thorn

$38.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Hello, Heather's friends! During this time we are offering pickup orders. Thank you for supporting our local, small business!

Website

Location

505 S Main St, Springboro, OH 45066

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
