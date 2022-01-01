Heather's imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Heather's 5201 Chicago Ave S

73 Reviews

$$

5201 Chicago Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Order Again

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Fall Beet & Butternut Squash Salad

Appetizers

Large Fry with Basil Aioli

$7.00

Tater Tots with Chipotle Aioli

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00
Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Seasoned Sour Cream

Green Chili Pork & Cheese Egg Rolls with Seasoned Sour Cream

$12.00

Chips And Guacamole

$12.00

Calamari with Caper Aioli

$14.00

buffalo shrimp with blue cheese

$14.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

Quart Of Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

Quart Of Cold Ham Potato Corn Chowder

$12.00

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.95
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95Out of stock
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00
Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake

Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Cranberry Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Almond Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Streusel With Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Sugar Cap

$3.00

Deli

Beet Salad with Blue Cheese

Beet Salad with Blue Cheese

$5.00+

Quinoa Salad Maple Mustard & Kale (GF & DF)

$4.50+

Curry Chicken Salad

$6.50+

Wild Rice Salad with Sage Vinaigrette

$4.50+
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$6.00+
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.50
Deli Bacon Potato Salad

Deli Bacon Potato Salad

$4.50+

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice, Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale, Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Pickled Red Onion, Fried Curry Tofu, Cilantro Chutney

Chicken Paillard Pasta

Chicken Paillard Pasta

$18.00

Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Spinach, Mushroom, Angel Hair Pasta, White Wine Butter Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Jambalaya with Shrimp & Andouille Sausage

Jambalaya with Shrimp & Andouille Sausage

$23.00

Shrimp , Andouille Sausage, Red Peppers , Onions, Rice and Black Beans, Cilantro and Green Onions

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli

Pappardelle Ragu Pasta with Braised Beef Short Rib

Pappardelle Ragu Pasta with Braised Beef Short Rib

$21.00

Salads

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing

Fall Beet & Butternut Squash Salad

Fall Beet & Butternut Squash Salad

$13.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Red Peppers, Corn, Pepitas, Tortilla Strips

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Side Greens

$3.00

Cookies/Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF/DF)

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF/DF)

$2.00

Flourless Chocolate Cookie (GF)

$2.00

Monster Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Butterscotch Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Butterscotch Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Almond Anise Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Chcolate Chip Coookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

1 # Up Roaster Ground Coffee

1 # Up Roaster Ground Coffee

$18.00
1 # Up Roaster Whole Bean Coffee

1 # Up Roaster Whole Bean Coffee

$18.00
Bottle of Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Bottle of Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

$8.00Out of stock
Bottle of Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette

Bottle of Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette

$8.00
Chex Mix

Chex Mix

$10.00

Fischer Farms Bacon by the lb

$9.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00
Local Maple Syrup

Local Maple Syrup

$14.50
Zab's Hot Sauce

Zab's Hot Sauce

$12.00

Zab's Hot Honey

$14.00

Granola

$12.00

Burgers

Hale Burger

$15.00

Muenster Cheese, Pickled Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Grainy Mustard Aioli, Bibb Lettuce

Wild Rice Veggie Burger-Patty Contains Gluten

Wild Rice Veggie Burger-Patty Contains Gluten

$14.00

Muenster Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onions, Lettuce , Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts

Turkey Burger- Contains Peanuts & Patty Contains Gluten

Turkey Burger- Contains Peanuts & Patty Contains Gluten

$14.00

Wild Acres Turkey, Coconut Peanut Sauce, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw on a Butter Bun served with choice of side

Plain Cheeseburger

$11.00

Local Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese & Butter Bun

Field Burger

Field Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Fischer Farms Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

A la Carte Sides

Side of Fries with Basil Aioli

$3.00

Side of Tots with Chipotle Aioli

$4.00

Side Green Salad with Herb Vinaigrette

$3.00

Ice Cream

Cup Soft Serve (Vanilla, Twist, Caramel)

$3.75

Kids Food

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

Kids Hamburger Slider (No Cheese)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce

$8.00
Kids Crispy Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce

Kids Crispy Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles with Parmesan

$7.00

Sandwiches

Wild Acres Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00
Braised Short Rib Sandwich

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$17.00
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Marinated, Breaded, Fried Chicken Breast, Arugula, Caper Aioli on a Toasted French Roll

Meatloaf Sandwich

$20.00
Braised Pork Cubano

Braised Pork Cubano

$16.00

Fischer Farms Roasted Pork Loin and Ham, Gruyere, Pickled Onions, Peppers, Mustard Sauce on a French Roll with choice of Side

Blackened Salmon BLT

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened Salmon with mayo, lettuce, tomato on Honey White bread served with choice of side.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$13.00

Fischer Farms Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato on Honey White with choice of Side

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

A la Carte Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Protein Only

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast (Protein Only)

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast (Protein Only)

$6.50

Blackened Salmon (Protein Only)

$12.00

Flank Steak (Protein Only)

$9.00

Burger Patty Only (Protein Only)

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp, 3 each (Protein Only)

$8.00

Ahi Tuna 3oz (Protein Only)

$7.00

Daily Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cake

$6.00

Eclair

$3.95

Pumpkin Almond Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Orange Pecan Date Cake

$6.00

Hot Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Dine In Coffee

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.25

Miel

$4.00

Espresso shot

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$4.50

SM Americano (2 shots)

$3.00

LG Americano (4 shots)

$4.50
12 oz Cappuccino (2 shots)

12 oz Cappuccino (2 shots)

$3.50

16 oz Cappuccino (4 shots)

$4.50

Macchiato (one size)

$3.50

Cortado (one size)

$3.50

Add shot

$1.50

Breve

$4.50

Glass Rosé

Adelsheim Rose- Glass

$15.00

Glass Poe Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Iced Coffee

Cold Press

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Miel

$4.00

Add shot

$1.50

Iced Macchiato (one size)

$3.50

Bottle Rosé

Adelsheim

$44.00

Bottle of Poe Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$38.00

Bottle Sparkling

Elizabetta Prosecco - Bottle

$28.00

Bottle Cava

$15.00

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25

Ruby Punch (Caffeine Free) - Jinx Tea Crowler

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade- Jinx Tea Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

London Fog

$4.00

Other Alcohol

Nah - N/A Can Beer

$5.50

Can of Tangerine Seltzer

$5.00

Amaro Soda

$5.00

Other N/A

Soda Pop

$1.50

Sara Casamara Club: Amaro Club Soda (N/A)

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino: Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Small San Pellegrino

$2.75

LG Pellegrino

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large Milk

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$2.50

San Pellegrino: Pomegrante & Orange

$2.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino: Limonata

$2.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Restaurant with a Menu for Everyone!

Heather's image

