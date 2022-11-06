  • Home
Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 113 1499 Broadway Road

review star

No reviews yet

1499 Broadway Road

Dracut, MA 01826

Order Again

Popular Items

ICED Coffee
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
6 Donuts

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.15+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

ICED Coffee

ICED Coffee

$2.69+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Cold Brew

$3.19+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Heav'nly Freezes

Freezes

Freezes

$3.99+
Heavnly Smoothies

Heavnly Smoothies

$3.99+

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.89+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.09+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.49+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

$2.35+

Iced Americano

$3.69+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.09+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$3.69+

Tea & Lemonade

Hot Tea

$2.15+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.69+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$3.99+
Frozen Mocha Blast

Frozen Mocha Blast

$3.99+

Hot Chocolate and Chai

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Chai

$2.49+

Iced Chai

$3.79+

Caramel Chino

$2.19+

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$4.89

Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.89

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$19.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Coffee Iced

$20.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$21.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$22.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.19

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

The BARNYARD

The BARNYARD

$6.99

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

$5.49

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Lunch

BLT Sandwich

$6.49

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$6.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

$6.49

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Donuts

1 Donut

1 Donut

$1.89

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

6 Donuts

6 Donuts

$10.99
DZ 13 Donuts

DZ 13 Donuts

$18.99

Baker's Dozen

Texas Donut

$3.99

Bow Tie

$2.99

Coffee Roll

$2.99
CH.Frosted Coffee roll

CH.Frosted Coffee roll

$3.49

Lg.Fritter

$2.99

Sm.Fritter

$1.49

Eclair

$2.99

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

Single Donut Hole

$0.49
20 Donut Holes

20 Donut Holes

$8.99

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$15.49

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$19.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$1.99

6 Bagels

$10.99

12 Bagels

$18.99

Muffins

1 Muffin

1 Muffin

$2.59

Baked fresh daily

6 Muffins

6 Muffins

$13.99

12 Muffins

$26.99

Gluten Free

Brownie - Gluten Free

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Pastries

Dozen Pastries Assorted

$32.00

Apple Danish

$3.19

Cheese Danish

$3.19

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$3.19

Raspberry Twist

$2.99
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$2.99

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.19
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.69

Cinnamon Scone

$2.69

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.69
Figure 8 Lemon/Raspberry

Figure 8 Lemon/Raspberry

$3.19

Heated

Apple Strudel Stick

Apple Strudel Stick

$2.99

Eclair

$2.99
Cinnamon Elephant Ear

Cinnamon Elephant Ear

$3.19

Apple Turnover

$3.19

Raspberry Turnover

$3.19

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookle

$2.39

M & M Cookie

$2.39

Oatmeal. Cookie

$2.39

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.39

Hash Brown To Go

Hash Brown

$1.89

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.39

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$3.79

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$3.39

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.49
Spinach & Feta Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.49

Blueberry Cheese Croisants

$4.49

Grab / GO

Fruit Cups

$4.39

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.89
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.29

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Noka Drinks

$4.99

Kids Juice Box

$1.99

Oatmeal cup

$4.25

GF Wooppie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$2.99

GF Oatmeal

$2.99

Hommus snack cups

$3.49

Honest Kids

$1.99

Cooler Drinks

Simply Orange Juice

$2.89

Whole Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Nesquick

$3.19

Strawberry Nesquick

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Lo-Fat Milk

$2.59

Lo-Fat Chocolate

$2.59

Poland reg. Water

$1.99

Poland Sport Water

$2.39

Simply Apple Juice

$2.89

Simply Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Ginger ale

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.89

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.89

Gatorade Sugar Free Fruit Punch

$2.85

Gatorade white zero

$2.89

Monster Reg.

$3.80

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.89

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.49

Red Bull Energy Drink-Sugar Free

$3.49

Sparkling Water

$2.49

Bagged Coffee

Single Bag Coffee

$9.49

2 Bags Coffee

$16.99

2.5oz Flavor Pouch

$3.00

Cream Cheese Side

Plain Cream Cheese Side

$1.20

Chive Cream Cheese Side

$1.20

Strawberry Cream Cheese Side

$1.20

Vegetable Cream Cheese Side

$1.20

ON

On the side

English and Portuguese muffins

English Muffin

$1.69

Portuguese Muffin

$2.29

Wheat English Muffin

$1.69
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1499 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA 01826

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Heav'nly Donuts image
Heav'nly Donuts image

