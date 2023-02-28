Restaurant header imageView gallery

HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Wilmington 579 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

579 Main Street

Wilmington, MA 01887

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
ICED Coffee

COFFEE

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.39+

Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

ICED Coffee

ICED Coffee

$2.79+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Heavnly Dark Roast Ice Coffee

$3.19+

Heavnly Dark Roast Ice Coffee

$3.19+

Coffee Urn

$150.00

Hot Chocolate Urn

$175.00

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.19+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.89+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.29+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

Espresso

$1.59+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

Americano

$2.59+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.79+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.29+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.89+

Holiday Latte

Gingerbread Latte Hot

$4.49+

Egg Nog Latte Hot

$4.49+

North Pole Latte Hot

$4.49+

Silver Bells White Mocha Latte Hot

$4.49+

Butterscotch Mocha Latte Hot

$4.99+

Gingerbread Latte Iced

$4.99+

Egg Nog Latte Iced

$4.99+

North Pole Latte Iced

$4.99+

Silver Bells White Mocha Latte Iced

$4.99+

Butterscotch Mocha Latte Iced

$4.99+

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$21.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Coffee Iced

$21.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$23.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$22.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

HOT FOOD

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$1.99
6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$8.99
12 Bagels

12 Bagels

$15.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.69

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

$5.99

The BARNYARD

$7.79

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$2.99
Side Ham

Side Ham

$2.99
Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$2.99
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.99

Hash Brown on Top

$1.99

English and Portuguese Muffins

English Muffin

$1.79

English Muffin

$1.79
Portuguese Muffin

$2.19

Portuguese Muffin

$2.19

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

american and cheddar on texas toast.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.99
Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.99

turkey and cheese with your choice of bread. Add tomatoes and lettuce at no additional cost.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

DONUTS / PASTRIES

Donuts

1 Donut

1 Donut

$1.99

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

Coffee Roll

Coffee Roll

$3.19
C.H. COFFEE ROLL

$3.39

C.H. COFFEE ROLL

$3.39
Bow Tie

Bow Tie

$3.29

Lg.Fritter

$3.29

Sm.Fritter

$1.79
Eclair

Eclair

$3.29
Texas Donut

Texas Donut

$3.99
6 Donuts

6 Donuts

$10.99
DZ 13 Donuts

DZ 13 Donuts

$19.99

Baker's Dozen

Specialty Upcharge

$0.80

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

$0.49

Single Donut Hole

$0.49
20 Donut Holes

20 Donut Holes

$8.99

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$14.99

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$19.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Muffins

1 Muffin

1 Muffin

$2.89

Baked fresh daily

6 Muffins

6 Muffins

$15.99
12 Muffins

12 Muffins

$29.99

Pastries

Apple Strudel Stick

$2.99

Apple Turnover

$3.29

Blueberry Scone

$3.19

Cheese Danish

$3.19

Cranberry Scone

$3.19

Cinnamon Scone

$3.19

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.19
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$3.19

$3.19

Apple Danish

$3.19

Eclair

$3.29

Elephant Ear

$3.29
Figure 8 Danish

Figure 8 Danish

$3.19

Heated

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$2.99

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$2.99

Raspberry Turnover

$3.29

Raspberry Twist

$3.19

Cookies

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.39

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$3.99

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Nutella Croissant

$3.39

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.49

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.49

TEA & LEMONADE

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.39+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.79+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79+

Cup/Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.35+

Empty Cup

$0.35+

OTHER DRINKS

Heav'nly Freezes

Freezes

Freezes

$3.89+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$4.19+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$3.99+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$4.49

Red Bull Infusion

$4.49
Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.49

Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.49

Chai

Chai

$2.49+

Iced Chai

$3.89+

GRAB 'n' GO

Grab / GO

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.59

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Oatmeal Cup

$4.59

Fruit Cups

$4.69

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.39

Cookie - M & M

$2.39

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.39

Banana / Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.19

Hummus Snack Cups

$3.79

Potato Chips

$2.29

GF Brownie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:50 pm
579 Main Street, Wilmington, MA 01887

