HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Windham NH 125 Indian Rock Road

No reviews yet

125 Indian Rock Road

Windham, NH 03087

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.15+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

ICED Coffee

ICED Coffee

$2.69+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

Heavnly Dark Roast Ice Coffee

$3.19+

Coffee Urn

$150.00

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Cold Brew

$3.19+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Espresso/Latte

Iced Latte

$3.69+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

$3.09+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.49+

Rich espresso shot

Americano

$2.35+

Iced Americano

$3.69+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.09+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$3.69+

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$19.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Coffee Iced

$19.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$20.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$21.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.29

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.29

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.29

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.29

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Egg cheese Pepper/onions

$5.29

The BARNYARD

$6.79

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Ham

Side Sausage

$2.99

Hash Brown

$1.60

Hash Brown on Top

$1.60

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

BLT Wrap

$6.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$1.79

6 Bagels

$8.99

12 Bagels

$15.99

English and Portuguese Muffins

English Muffin

$1.59

Portuguese Muffin

$1.99

Donuts

1 Donut

1 Donut

$1.79

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

6 Donuts

6 Donuts

$9.99
DZ 13 Donuts

DZ 13 Donuts

$17.99

Baker's Dozen

Specialty Upcharge

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Texas Donut

$3.49

Bow Tie

$2.99

Coffee Roll

$2.59

CH.Frosted Coffee roll

$2.99

Lg.Fritter

$2.99

Sm.Fritter

$1.49

Eclair

$2.99

Donut Holes

Single Donut Hole

Single Donut Hole

$0.45
20 Donut Holes

20 Donut Holes

$8.49

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$14.49

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$18.49

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Specialty Donut

Choc M&M

$2.59

Choc Monster

$2.59

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.59

Heath Bar

$2.59

Oreo Cookie

$2.59

Reese's Pieces

$2.59

M&M

$2.59

Maple Bacon

$2.59

Cookie Monster

$2.59

Fruity Pebbles

$2.59

Smores

$2.59

Muffins

1 Muffin

1 Muffin

$2.59

Baked fresh daily

6 Muffins

6 Muffins

$13.99

12 Muffins

$26.99

Gluten Free

Brownie - Gluten Free

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Pastries

Apple Strudel Stick

$2.59

Apple Turnover

$2.99

Blueberry Scone

$2.59

Cheese Danish

$2.79

Chocolate chip Scone

$2.59

Cinnamon Scone

$2.59

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.79
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$2.59

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.59

Eclair

$2.99

Elephant Ear

$2.99
Figure 8 Danish

Figure 8 Danish

$2.79

Heated

Raspberry Strudel Stick

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$2.59

Raspberry Turnover

$2.99

Raspberry Twist

$2.59

Cookies

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.19

Cookie - M & M

$2.19

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.19

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.59

Chocolate Croissant

$2.99

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

$3.59

Croissant with Yummy Honey Glaze

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$2.99

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.99

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.99

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.15+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.69+

Brewed fresh each day

Lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69+

Cup/Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.35+

Empty Cup

$0.35+

Heav'nly Freezes

Freezes

$3.89+

Signature Bev/Mocha Blast

Iced Mocha Blast

$3.89+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$3.99+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.29+

Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$4.39

Red Bull Sugar Free Infusion

$4.39

Chai

Chai

$2.49+

Iced Chai

$3.89+

Caramel-Chino

Caramel-Chino

$2.29+

Grab / GO

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.29

Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt with bananas, strawberries & blueberries, topped with granola.

Oatmeal Cup

$4.25

Fruit Cups

$4.39

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.19

Cookie - M & M

$2.19

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.19

Banana / Fresh Fruit

$0.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.89

Hummus Snack Cups

$3.49

Potato Chips

$2.29

GF Brownie

$3.49

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.49

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.49

GF Whoopie Pie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy award winning donuts, fresh baked muffins & pastries or breakfast sandwiches made with fresh cracked eggs!

Location

125 Indian Rock Road, Windham, NH 03087

Directions

