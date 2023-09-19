Food Menu

Appetizers

Volcano Dip $14

$14.00

Scallops, crab, masago & chips

Bao Bao Sliders (2) - $8

$8.00

Soft, fluffy steamed buns stuffed with BBQ pork belly, carrots, daikon radish, onions, & spicy mayo sauce

Xiao Long Bao (6)- $9

$9.00

Steamed pork, shrimp, or chicken soup dumplings served with our in-house soy sauce dipping sauce

Spicy Pork & Shrimp Wontons (6)- $8

$8.00

Fried Pork & Shrimp Wontons (6)- 8

$8.00

Cucumber Salad- $8

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp -$12

$12.00Out of stock

Fire Cracker Shrimp (6) -$9

$9.00

Crab Rangoons (6) - $7

$7.00

Postickers (6) -$8

$8.00

Egg Rolls (2) - $5.50

$5.50

Thin & crispy eggrolls with ground pork, clear noodles, carrots, jicama, cabbage, and onions

Calamari- $13

$13.00Out of stock

Spring Rolls

Heavenly Classic Spring Rolls (2) -$6.50

$6.50

Shrimp & pork

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)- $6

$6.00

Vegetable (Vegan) Spring Rolls (2)- $6

$6.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)- $6

$6.00

Chicken Spring Rolls (2)- $6

$6.00

Heavenly Wings

Heavely Classic Wings -$9

$9.00

For boneless wings add $2

Garlic Butter Wings -$9

$9.00

For boneless wings add $2

Lemon Garlic Wings - $9

$9.00

For boneless wings add $2

Hot Braised Wings -$9

$9.00

For boneless wings add $2

Combo Sampler

The Crispy Combo Sampler -$25

$25.00

Egg rolls (2) crab rangoons (4), firecracker shrimp (4), & volcano dip

The Fresh Sampler -$18

$18.00

Spring rolls (2), choice of egg rolls or firecracker shrimp lettuce wraps & cucumber salad

The Build My Own Combo -$28 Sampler

$28.00

Select three of your favorite appetizers

Soups

Wonton Soup (10) (quart)- $12

$12.00

Egg noodles with pork and shrimp wontons. Size up to to a large bowl for $2 extra

Wonton Soup (5) (bowl)- $7

$7.00

Wonton Soup (3) (cup) -$5

$5.00

Hot & Sour Soup (quart)- $10

$9.00

Hot & Sour Soup (bowl) - $7

$6.00

Hot & Sour Soup (cup) -$4

$4.00

Egg Drop Soup (quart) -$9

$9.00

Egg Drop Soup (bowl) -$6

$6.00

Egg Drop Soup (cup)- $4

$4.00

Wonton Egg Noodle Bowl Soup- $14

$14.00

Pho Broth Small Bowl- $2

$2.00

Banh Mi

Vegetable Banh Mi- $8

$8.00

2 for 8

BBQ Pork Banh Mi- $8

$8.00

2 for 8

Grilled Pork Banh Mi- $8

$8.00

2 fo 8

Lemon Grass Beef Banh Mi- $8

$8.00

2 fo 8

Cold Cut Classic Banh Mi -$8

$8.00

2 fo 8

Pho

Pho Dac Biet - Special Combo Pho- $13.50

$13.50

Special combination - rare beef, beef brisket, meatballs, tripe & tendon.

Pho Tai Chin- Rare Bf, Brisket-$12.50

$12.50

Pho Tai Bo Vien- Rare Bf, Meatball- $12.50

$12.50

Pho Tai- Rare Bf- $12.50

$12.50

Pho Bo Bien- Meatball -$ 12.50

$12.50

Pho Ga- Pho Chicken -$12.50

$12.50

Chicken Pho with beef broth

Pho Seafood- Shrimp, Calamari, fishball, crab stick -$16

$16.00

Shrimp, Calamari, fishballs, crab sticks with beef broth

Pho Shrimp - $16

$15.00

Shrimp with beef broth

Rice Platters

Grilled Chicken Rice Platter- $14

$14.00

Kalbi Beef Ribs Rice Platter- $18

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Rice Plater- $16

$16.00

Grilled Pork Chop Rice Platter- $14

$14.00

Special Combination Rice Platter | Com Dac Biet- $16

$16.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice - $13

$13.00

Pork Fried Rice -$13

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice -$ 14

$14.00

Shrimp Fried RIce -$15

$15.00

Combination Fried Rice- $15

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice- $13

$13.00

Vermicelli Noodle Bowls

Combination Noodle Bowl -$16

$16.00

Grilled pork, shrimp, & egg roll

Grilled Pork Noodle Bowl -$13

$13.00

Grilled Beef Noodle Bowl -$16

$16.00

Lemon grass grilled beef

Grilled Shrimp Noodle Bowl -$17

$17.00

Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein- $13

$13.00

Soft noodles

Pork Lo Mein- $13

$13.00

Soft noodles

Beef Lo Mein- $14

$14.00

Soft noodles

Shrimp Lo Mein- $15

$15.00

Soft noodles

Combination Lo Mein- $15

$15.00

Soft noodles

Vegetable Lo Mein -$15

$13.00

Soft noodles

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein - $13

$13.00

Crispy Noodles

Pork Chow Mein -$13

$13.00

Crispy Noodles

Beef Chow Mein- $14

$14.00

Crispy Noodles

Shrimp Chow Mein-$15

$15.00

Crispy Noodles

Combination Chow Mein -$15

$15.00

Crispy Noodles

Vegetable Chow Mein -$13

$13.00

Crispy Noodles

Special Chef Noodles

Crispy Stir-Fried Egg Noodles

$16.00

Broccoli, carrots, onions, sauteed in brown sauce on a bed of crispy yellow egg noodles with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or a combination of all three meat options.

Singapore Noodles

$16.00

Vermicelli noodles stir-fried with carrots, onions, celery, beansprouts and topped with sesame seeds. Choice of chicken, beef shrimp, or a combination of all three meat options.

Beef Chow Fun

$16.00

Flat wide rice noodles stir-fried with onions & beansprouts.

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$13.00

Almond Chicken

$13.00

Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

General Tsao's Chicken

$14.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Moo Shu Chicken

$14.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$13.00

Chicken & Vegetables

$14.00

Chicken & Snow Pea Pods

$14.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.00

Mushroom Chicken

$14.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.00

Hunan Chicken

$14.00

Hot Sichuan Chicken

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Hot Braised Chicken

$14.00

Empress Chicken

$14.00

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.00

Pork & Broccoli

$13.00

Pork & Vegetables

$14.00

Pork & Snow Pea Pods

$14.00

Kung Pao Pork

$14.00

Hunan Pork

$14.00

Hot Sichuan Pork

$14.00

Hot Braised Pork

$14.00

Twiced Cooked Pork

$14.00

Moo Shu Pork

$14.00

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Broccoli Beef

$17.00

Pepper Steak

$17.00

Mushroom Beef

$18.00

Beef & Snow Pea Pods

$18.00

Beef & Vegetables

$18.00

Kung Pao Beef

$18.00

Hunan Beef

$18.00

Hot Sichuan Beef

$18.00

Shrimp

Almond Shrimp- $18

$18.00

Cashew Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Shrimp & Vegetables -$18

$18.00

Shrimp & Snow Pea Pods -$18

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Shrimp & Broccoli -$18

$18.00

Kung Pao Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Hunan Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Hot Sichuan Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Empress Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Hot Braised Shrimp -$18

$18.00

Vegetables & Beancurd

House Mix Vegetables -$12

$12.00

Garlic Green Beans -$12

$12.00

Garlic Baby Bokchoy -$12

$12.00

Garlic Chinese Broccoli -$12

$12.00

Hunan Vegetables -$12

$12.00

Hot Sichuan Vegetables -$12

$12.00

Mapo Tofu -$13

$13.00

Hot Pot

Cilantro Not Spicy Pot

$10.00Out of stock

Tom Yum Pot

$12.00Out of stock

Sichuan Mala Pot

$10.00Out of stock

Ala Carte - Side - Meats

Thin Sliced Beef

$8.00

Beef Balls

$6.00

Beef Tripe

$6.00

Beef Tendon

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp Balls

$5.00

Calamari

$8.00

Squid Balls

$5.00

White Fish

$8.00

Fish Balls

$5.00

Tofu (firm)

$4.00

Beancurd

$5.00

Fried Tofu Puffs

$4.00

Fish tofu

$6.00

Crab Sticks

$5.00

Quail Eggs

$5.00

Ala Carte - Side - Veggies

Baby Bokchoy

$5.00

Bamboo Tips

$5.00

Bean Sprouts

$3.00

Straw Mushrooms

$4.00

Enoki Mushrooms

$5.00

Button Mushrooms

$4.00

Lettuce

$4.00

Napa Cabbage

$4.00

Slice Sweet Potato

$4.00

Chinese Broccoli

$5.00

Watercress

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Ala Carte- Side- Noodles

Sweet Potato Vermicelli

$5.00

Rice Vermicelli

$4.00

Udon Noodles

$5.00

Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles

$5.00

Sliced Rice Cakes

$5.00

Sides of Steamed Veggies

Sides of Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

up to 3 ypes

Side of Rice

Sides of White Rice (Small)

$2.75

2 scoops

Side of White Rice (Large)

$4.25

4 scoops

Side of Plain Fried Rice (Small)

$3.25

2 scoops

Side of Plain Fried Rice (Large)

$5.00

4 scoops

Side of Stir Fried Rice or Noodles

Side of Stir- fried Rice

$8.00

Side of Stir- fried lomein noodles

$8.00

Egg Fried Rice

$9.00

Drinks

Boba Smoothies

Mango Tango

$7.75

An icee blend of fresh mango and mango puree

Pina Colada

$7.75

An icee blend of fresh pineapple and cocount milk.

Strawberry Lava

$7.75

An icee blend of fresh strawberries and banana or strawberry swirl

Dragon Slayer

$7.75

An Icee blend of dragon fruit and fresh mango

Mango Strawberry

$7.75

An icee blend of fresh mango, lychee, and dragon fruit

Taro Lover

$7.75

An icee blend of taro, fresh Ube swirl and a hint of cocount

Watermelon Colada

$7.75

An icee blend of fresh watermelon and a hint of lime

Durian

$9.75

For durian lovers, this drink is smooth & rich. Durian blended with half and half with a hint of coconut. Add 2.50

Refreshers

Very Berry

$6.50

Infused blend of berry juices topped with fresh seasonal berries

Mango Dragon Fruit

$6.50

Infused blennd of mango and dragon fruit a hint of lemon

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

Infused blend of raspberry flavor lemonade

Watermelon

$6.50

Infused watermelon water topped with fresh watermelon

Lychee

$6.50

Milk Teas

Taro/Ube/Coconut

$7.50

Does not contain tea, tea can be added upon request.

House Milk Tea

$7.50

Black tea

Thai Tea

$7.50

spiced black tea

Brown Sugar

$7.50

Creme Brulee

$7.50

Green tea

Matcha Lover

$7.50

Hokkaido

$7.50

Okinawa Milk Tea

$7.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.50

Fruit Teas

Tropical Fruit Tea

$7.50

Jasmine green tea with mango and passion fruit flavor topped with seasonal fresh fruits.

Dragon Fruit Tea

$7.50

Strawberry Green Tea

$7.50

Watermelon Green Tea

$7.50

Mango/Strawberry Fruit Tea

$7.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$7.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Hot Tea & Iced Tea

Hot tea -Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Hot tea -Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea- Jasmine Green

$3.50

Iced Tea- Black

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea - Lychee

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea- Mango

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea - Passion Fruit

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea- Dragon Fruit

$4.00

