Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
312 Reviews
$$
225 5th street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Appetizers
Pot Stickers (6)
Pot Stickers are a staple in Chinese cuisine and we've mastered them. Our Pot Stickers are stuffed with pan-fried chicken and cabbage, and will keep you coming back for more.
Garlic Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumbers are diced in a special vinaigrette and garlic to create our tasty Garlic Cucumber Salad.
Spicy Tiger Salad
Our Spicy Tiger Salad is made with julienned Napa cabbage, carrots, jalapenos or bell peppers, and onions tossed in vinaigrette and topped with roasted peanuts.
Crab Rangoon (6)
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
Shanghai Steam Buns (8)
Shanghai Steam Buns are a dish you won't be able to find just anywhere. These dumplings are filled with pork and soup, making it a truly unique experience to eat. They're served in a bamboo bowl that keeps the steam buns steaming.
Spicy Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Our Spicy Fried Chicken Wings might have you rethinking where the best chicken wings can be found. We leave the bones in and marinate the chicken wings, then top them off with a special Chinese-style dry rub.
Dan Dan Noodles
Dan Dan Noodles are a little bit like a Chinese spaghetti. It features noodles with seasoned ground pork and baby bok choy in a special sesame sauce.
Cold-Sliced Beef Tripe in Hot Chili Oil
Cold Sliced Beef Shank & Tripe is truly a dish for the well-educated Chinese cuisine enthusiast. If you aren't sure, ask us in person what beef tripe is and how we make it special.
Cold Pork Belly With Fresh Garlic Sauce
Cold Pork Belly is probably something you've never had, but will be glad you did. Pork belly is served up fresh in a Sichuan-style garlic sauce and its spice level can be adjusted to taste.
Chengdu Spicy Dumplings (8)
You can't find anything like our Chengdu Spicy Dumplings anywhere else. These one-of-a-kind pork dumplings with our special spicy sauce will melt in your mouth.
Crispy Scallion Pancake
Our Crispy Scallion Pancake is a fried flatbread made with scallion green onions. It pairs well with Cold Pork Belly and Beef Shank & Tripe.
Sichuan Wonton Soup (8)
Our Sichuan Wonton Soup will have you forgetting all about chicken noodle soup. Many guests say it is their new favorite kind of spicy soup. It contains several juicy pork wontons in a spicy, red broth.
Pan-Fried Shanghai Steam Buns (8)
Pan-Fried Steam Buns are our Shanghai Steam Buns, but taken one step further. We fry them in a pan to create a unique chewy texture that will keep you munching and munching. (see Shanghai Steam Buns).
Cold Bean Jelly Noodles in Chili Sauce
Our Cold Bean Jelly Noodles are green bean-covered gelatin noodles that have to be tasted to be properly described. They are served cold in a chili sauce that makes them plenty hot.
Shirley's Egg Rolls (2)
Owner's secret recipe with local ground pork and other things!
Vegetarian Pot Stickers (6)
BBQ Pork Steam Buns (2)
Cold Noodle with Sesame Sauce
Braised Pig Feet
Chinese BBQ Beef Skewers (2)
Crystal Shrimp Dumplings (3)
Custard Steamed Buns (2)
2 pieces. Chinese steamed custard buns also called Nai Wong Bao are deliciously sweet desserts. Main ingredients: wheat flour, egg, butter powdered sugar, salt, and coconut milk.
Chinese Chicken Drumsticks (3)
A farmer's market special now available for online ordering! These wings are marinated in a rock sugar and soy sauce glaze. 3 per order.
Wonton Soup (4)
House-made pork wontons with a clear and flavorful broth that is perfect for a cold day.
Lucky Nuggets (6)
Flavorful ground pork nuggets wrapped in wonton skin and fried to perfection. Served with 8.
Sliced Beef Shank n Tripe w/ Chili Sauce
Sliced Celery with Dried Bean Curd
Sliced celery stir-fried with sliced dried bean curd in a flavorful brown sauce
Silk Road Spicy Chicken Wings (6)
Lamb Cumin Sandwich
Our Lamb Cumin Sandwich might be your new favorite kind of sandwich. It contains fresh, local lamb stir-fried with cumin and onions, then perfectly placed in a house-made flatbread. Hardly anybody orders just one.
Sichuan Style Cured Pork Belly (Chinese Bacon)
Each year, around half a month before the Winter Solstice, Chinese people begin to prepare foods for the coming year. Among those different Chinese Spring Festival foods, cured pork belly is one of the most popular choices. This is something that you definitely should give a try.
Cold-Sliced Spiced Beef Shank
Sichuan Non Spicy Wonton Soup
Braised Pork Belly Sandwich
Spicy Beef Brisket Sandwich
Sliced beef brisket stir-fried with house special spicy sauce in a house-made flatbread.
Shrimp Rolls (2)
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2)
Owner's secret recipe with vegetables only!
Soup
West Lake Beef Soup
Our West Lake Beef Soup is similar to chicken noodle soup, but contains fresh, diced beef instead of chicken, and soft tofu instead of noodles. The tofu is diced to make this dish very easy to slurp down. Many guests don't even use a spoon.
Fish Vermicelli Pickled Vegetable Soup
We add fresh white fish filet to our Pickled Vegetable Soup to create a hearty, delectable soup that you most likely haven't had before. The soup has a clear broth with a tangy flavor.
Vermicelli Pickled Vegetable Soup
This soup contains vermicelli noodles made from green beans, as well as pickled cabbage and baby bok choy in a spicy, clear broth with Chinese chiles.
Egg Drop Soup (Large)
Our egg drop soup is made simply with whiskered egg in vegetable broth. We make them even healthier by avoiding using the fried lo mein noodles that are often offered as a topping in many Chinese restaurants.
Hot & Sour Soup (Large)
Our hot & sour soup is made with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, eggs, and ginger in vegetable broth. It also contains vinegar and spices, which add the hot and sour components to the dish
House Special
Heavenly Braised Lamb
Our Heavenly Braised Lamb is a house special made with hand-pulled noodles, fresh lamb, onions, and diced green and red bell peppers, served in a hearty bone broth.
Steamed Fish Filets with Diced Hot Red Peppers
Cucumber and Chinese chiles are diced and served on top of locally sourced white fish filets.
Fatty Beef With Sour Soup
Thinly sliced beef brisket, enoki mushrooms, black mushrooms, and vermicelli in a spicy and sour soup.
Steamed Barramundi
Steamed whole Barramundi as known as American Sea Bass with finely sliced ginger and green onions, Then drizzled with a sweet dark soy based sauce. This dish is definitely a healthy option for you.
Chicken with Taro in Brown Sauce
Bone-in fresh chicken is cut into chunks and served soaking in a savory stew of brown sauce made with taro. Taro is an Asian root vegetable that has a nutty potato flavor.
Tea-Smoked Half Duck
Have you ever had duck? Our customers love our Tea-Smoked Half Duck. We marinate and smoke the duck with Jasmine tea leaves to give it a sweet flavor you have never combined with poultry before.
Heavenly Lamb Ribs
Tender rack of lamb is slathered in a special house-made spicy sauce and stir-fried with cucumber, red and green bell pepper, onion and peanuts.
Spiced-Chopped Steak and Vegetables
Spice-Chopped Steak with Lotus Bread features local Iowa beefsteak chopped with spices and peppers and served with homemade lotus bread. Lotus bread is served in small, thick wedges and opens like a taco.
Heavenly Barramundi w Sliced Glutinous Rice Cake in Chili Sauce
Braised whole Barramundi with a house special spicy Sichuan bean paste chili sauce topped with sliced glutinous rice cake. This dish is offered during Chinese New Year only.
Shitake Mushroom with Sliced Abalone & Chicken
Sichuan Bean Chili Sauce Barramundi
The soul of this particular dish lies in the combination of flavors of a specialty Sichuan style spicy bean paste sauce and our fresh whole Barramundi fish.
Savory Pot
Spicy Chicken in Savory Pot
Savory pots are a stir-fried dish made with fresh chicken, jalapenos, and a few mixed vegetables served dry. When served in-house, they come on a small wok with a burner underneath that keeps it hot while you eat it. This dish can be made with bone-in or boneless chicken.
Beef Sirloin in Savory Pot
We take fresh, local Iowa beef sirloin and combine it with cucumbers, celery, jalapenos, onions and sliced bamboo, then stir fry it. Carry-out order customers won't be able to experience the wok and the fire underneath it.
Vegetarian Savory Pot
Our Vegetarian Savory Pot consists of fresh broccoli, snow peas, Chinese black mushrooms, carrots, celery, cucumbers, jalapenos, onions and sliced bamboo all in one delicious stir fry.
Spicy Squid and Shrimp Savory Pot
Savory pots are a stir-fried dish made with squid, shrimp, jalapenos, and a few mixed vegetables served dry. When served in-house, they come on a small wok with a burner underneath that keeps it hot while you eat it.
Fish Filet in Savory Pot
Savory pots are a stir-fried dish made with locally-sourced white fish, jalapenos, and a few mixed vegetables served dry. When served in-house, they come on a small wok with a burner underneath that keeps it hot while you eat it.
Sliced Lamb in Savory Pot
Savory pots are a stir-fried dish made with fresh lamb, jalapenos, and a few mixed vegetables served dry. When served in-house, they come on a small wok with a burner underneath that keeps it hot while you eat it.
Sliced Beef Brisket with Trumpet Mushrooms
Sizzling Cast Iron
Sautéed Beef with Black Pepper
Sauteed Beef with Black Pepper is made with fresh, local beef and served in a savory brown sauce with onions and black pepper.
Fish Filet with Crispy Rice
White fish filets are served in a special spicy sauce and served with black mushrooms, celery, and carrots. This dish is served on top of homemade rice cakes.
Clay Pot
Sichuan-Style Skirt Steak
Sichuan-Style Skirt Steak is prepared with fresh, local beef and bean curd skin served in a spicy stew with Chinese chiles.
Golden City Skirt Steak with Potatoes
Golden City Skirt Steak with Potatoes is prepared with fresh, local beef that is cubed and served with hearty potatoes in a stew that is not spicy. This dish is popular with people who are still warming up to Chinese cuisine.
Lamb
Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin
Our stir-fried lamb with cumin is a signature dish that is popular with many customers. Fresh lamb is sliced into strips and stir-fried with scallion onions and cumin to create a delectable, spicy dish.
Sautéed Lamb Slices with Scallion
Fresh, local lamb is sliced and sauteed with scallion onions to compliment the flavor. If you haven't had much lamb before, this is a good, simple dish for beginners.
Seafood
Walnut Shrimp
Our Walnut Shrimp is fried and served with walnuts that are candied in house, then topped with our signature, sweet white sauce. It also comes with a few pieces of broccoli to garnish it all.
Sautéed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
We take gulf coast shrimp and sautee them with fresh vegetables including broccoli, carrots, cabbage and bamboo shoots.
Sweet & Sour Fish Filet
Our Sweet and Sour Fish Filets feature locally-sourced white fish that is breaded and fried to perfection. It is served with mixed vegetables and a tasty, house-made sweet and sour sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp Scallions
Large shrimp is stir-fried with scallions and can be served with or without the shells.
Fish Filet and Napa Cabbage with Chili Sauce
White fish filets are cooked in a rich, spicy broth with garlic, celery and Napa cabbage.
Sichuan-Style Fish Filet
White fish filets are flash-fried and stir-fried with Sichuan peppercorns, Chinese chiles, garlic and ginger.
Yu-Shiang Fish Filet
White Fish Filet stir-fried with black mushroom, bamboo shoots and sliced celery in our house made tangy Yu-Shiang sauce.
Boiled Spicy Fish Filet in Sichuan Chili Sauce
Mongolian Fish Filet
Kung Pao Shrimp
Our Kung Pao Shrimp is made with house-made, stir-fried pieces of fresh shell-less shrimp with peppers and peanuts. This dish is made to be spicy and is a very popular dish here at Heavenly.
Poultry
Cashew Chicken
Our Cashew Chicken is made with house-made fried pieces of fresh chicken with fresh, diced vegetables stir-fried in a savory brown sauce. Then, we add our signature cashews that are salted and prepared in house.
Kung Pao Chicken
Our Kung Pao chicken is made with house-made, stir-fried pieces of fresh diced chicken meat with peppers and peanuts. This dish is made to be spicy and is a very popular dish here at Heavenly.
Sesame Chicken
Our Sesame Chicken is made with house-made fried pieces of fresh chicken coated in a savory brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds. It is one of our most popular dishes.
General Tso‘s Chicken
Our General Tso's Chicken is made with house-made breaded pieces of fresh chicken and coated in a spicy, savory brown sauce with a few pieces of broccoli.
Chicken Broccoli
We take fresh, local chicken and broccoli and stir fry it to perfection. This dish is popular as a light lunch, but more chicken can be added to make it heartier.
Orange Chicken
Our Orange Chicken is made with house-made fried pieces of fresh chicken coated in a savory brown sauce and sweet orange peels. This dish is one of our most popular dishes, especially with the kids.
Spicy Crispy Chicken
Spicy Crispy Chicken is a Sichuan-style popcorn chicken that is lightly breaded and served with Chinese chiles.
Silk Road Big Plate Chicken
Bone-in, marinated chicken is served with potatoes, leeks, carrots and jalapenos in a special sauce with noodles.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Our Sweet and Sour Chicken is hand-battered and deep-fried in house for a delectable chicken dish that is healthier than chicken nuggets and tastes even better.
Sauteed Sliced Duck with Ginger
Sliced duck with celery, green and red peppers, and sliced bamboo (Can be made gluten friendly).
Spicy Green Pepper Chicken
Hand-sliced hot green pepper stir-fried with freshly diced chicken meat.
Spicy Chicken Curry
Sliced chicken meat with diced green bell pepper, carrots, and onions in a spicy yellow curry sauce.
Crispy Boneless Chicken Nuggets with Yu-Shiang Sauce
This dish features fresh-diced boneless chicken with bamboo shoots, celery, and Chinese black mushrooms sauteed in our special house-made Yu-Shiang sauce.
Mongolian Chicken
Heavenly has a reputation as the best Mongolian dishes in the Des Moines-area. We take pride in that and you have to taste why we've earned that title. We take the fresh, chicken and stir fry it to perfection with green scallion, onions, buttoned mushroom, and a signature sauce.
Chicken with Snow Peas
Hand sliced chicken meat stir-fried with fresh snow peas in a flavorful white sauce.
Mushroom Chicken
Hand sliced chicken meat stir-fried with fresh sliced button mushrooms in a flavorful white sauce.
Beef
Mongolian Beef
Heavenly has a reputation as the best Mongolian Beef in the Des Moines-area. We take pride in that and you have to taste why we've earned that title. We take fresh, local beef and stir fry it to perfection with green scallion, onions, buttoned mushroom and a signature sauce.
Beef and Napa Cabbage with Special Chili Sauce
Fresh, local beef is cooked in a rich, spicy broth with garlic, celery and Napa cabbage.
Beef Broccoli
Our Beef Broccoli is made with fresh, local Iowa beef, carrots and broccoli stir-fried in our signature savory brown sauce.
Pepper Steak
Our Pepper Steak contains fresh, local beef stir-fried in a savory brown sauce with several chunks of fresh bell peppers. It is a favorite with our guests who prefer to eat something a little more basic than other dishes.
Beef with Snow Peas
Hand sliced beef stir-fried with fresh snow peas in a flavorful brown sauce.
Beef Mushroom
Hand sliced beef stir-fried with fresh sliced button mushrooms in a flavorful brown sauce.
Pork
Yu-Shiang Pork
Yu-Shiang Pork features local, fresh-sliced pork with bamboo roots, celery and Chinese black mushrooms sauteed in our special house-made Yu-Shiang sauce.
Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd
Fresh pork is shredded and served with aged tofu (bean curd), celery and red bell peppers.
Sautéed Shredded Pork with Sweet Bean Sauce
Shredded pork with green onions in a sweet bean sauce.
Braised Pork with Skin
Braised Pork with Skin is made with fresh, local pork that is cubed and marinated in a savory broth. This dish is soft and tasty, and will be gone before you know it.
Twice-Cooked Pork
Our Twice-Cooked Pork features fresh, local pork belly sliced thin and stir-fried with jalapenos and leek to create a one-of-a-kind dish that you can't find just anywhere.
Honey Pork Riblets
Our Honey Pork Riblets are a dish you won't be able to get enough of. Pork riblets are marinated in a honey glaze that pairs perfectly with pork.
Stir-Fried Leek w/Sichuan-Style Bacon
This dish features Sichuan Style cured pork belly sliced thin and stir-fried with leek to create a one-of-a-kind dish that you can't find just anywhere.