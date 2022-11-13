Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heavenly Foods and Devilish Treats

review star

No reviews yet

300 Shopping Center Drive

Wildwood, FL 34785

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Yee Haa Texas French Toast
Cheese Steak Melts
Cheese Chicken Melt

Breakfast

FlapJacks

FlapJacks

$6.50+

3

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.00
Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$3.00+

Blankets/Wraps

$6.00

A tortilla filled with Eggs, cheese, tater tots, gravy, and your choice of meat

Tator Tott Bowl

Tator Tott Bowl

$11.50

Comes with cheese choice of meat, gravey and eggs

Yee Haa Texas French Toast

Yee Haa Texas French Toast

$7.50+

Cheese, Ham, Egg Melt

$8.00
Build your Omelettes

Build your Omelettes

$7.00

Cheese/create your own .i

Grits / Grit Bowl

Grits / Grit Bowl

$4.50+

Biscuit sandwiches

Pastry

Cheese Danishes

$2.50

Patsy with cheese

Cherry Danish

$2.50

Lunch

Cheese Steak Melts

Cheese Steak Melts

$9.75

Hot Dogs

$3.50
Cheese Chicken Melt

Cheese Chicken Melt

$9.75

This Idea has onions, Cheese blend, and of course Chicken. You add mushrooms, peppers, even black olives if you like!

Cheese Patty Melt

Cheese Patty Melt

$9.50

This is a sandwich that comes with onions, blended cheese. But you can add mushrooms, peppers, egg or even black olives!!!

Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese, Ham & Turkey Melt

$8.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cold Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00
Yahoo

Yahoo

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00
Mt.Dew

Mt.Dew

$2.00

Diet Mt.drew

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Monster

Monster

$3.75

Diet and regular

White Monster

$3.75
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Powerade red

$3.75

Powerade blue

$3.75

Yellow Powerade

$3.75

Delivery Charge

Delivery Charge

$5.00+

veggies/Topping

veggies/Topping

veggies/Topping

A la Carte

A la Carte

$0.30

Ice Cream

Drumsticks

$3.50

Fudge Pops

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Fruit Pops

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Shopping Center Drive, Wildwood, FL 34785

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona
orange starNo Reviews
2752 Brownwood Blvd, Wildwood, FL 34785
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - The Villages (Colony Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 929
353 Colony Blvd The Villages, FL 32162
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - The Villages FL (Southern Trace/Wedgewood)
orange star4.2 • 929
3539 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Santa Lucia
orange starNo Reviews
North Hwy 27th/441 Lady Lake, FL 32159
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - The Villages FL (Mulberry)
orange star4.2 • 929
8720 SE 165 Mulberry Ln The Villages, FL 32162
View restaurantnext
Icy King
orange starNo Reviews
1331 N 14th St Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wildwood
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston