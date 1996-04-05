Heavenly Grounds imageView gallery

Heavenly Grounds

review star

No reviews yet

12101 Mississippi Highway 57

Vancleave, MS 39565

Order Again

Blended

Blended Hot Chocolate

$4.04+

Caramel Frap

$4.04+

Java Chip Frap

$4.04+

Mocha Frap

$4.04+

Vanilla Frap

$4.04+

Oreo Frap

$4.53+

Wedding Cake

$4.73+

Drip Coffee

Dan's Cold Brew

$3.83+

Highlander Grogg

$1.82+

Mad Mama

$1.82+

Red Eye

$3.30+

Bottomless Cup

$5.99

Loud Whisper (Decaf)

$1.82+

Boxed Coffee

$25.00+

Espresso

Americano

$2.74+

Bulldog

$4.79+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Carmel Macchiato

$4.49+

Coconut Macchiato

$4.49+

Espresso Shot

$2.30+

Latte

$3.75+

Lotus

$4.49+

Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Morning Glory

$4.49+

Turtle

$4.79+

White Autumn

$5.29+

White Chocolate Caramello

$3.75+

White Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Autumn Leaves

$5.41+

Campfire

$4.49+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.29+

Pumpkin Patch

$3.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.49+

Werther Latte

$4.35+

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

Nancy's Steamer

$2.99+

Nancy's Pumpkin Steamer

$3.07+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.99+

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Soda

Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Coke Bottle

$2.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.00

Sprite Bottle

$2.00

Blended

Caramel Frap

$5.19

Java Chip Frap

$5.19

Mocha Frap

$5.19

Oreo

$5.19

Vanilla Frap

$5.19

Drip Coffee

Blueberry

$2.49

Dan's Cold Brew

$4.26

Highlander Grogg

$2.49

Mad Mama

$2.49

Red Eye

$3.90

Loud Whisper (Decaf)

$2.49

Espresso

Americano

$2.70

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.46

Latte

$3.95

Mocha Latte

$4.75

White Chocolate Latte

$4.75

Carmel Macchiato

$4.75

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Nancy's Steamer

$3.35

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.56

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

$2.99

Everything Bagel

$2.99

Biscotti

Vanilla Almond Biscotti

$1.99

Lunch Menu

Smashed Po-boy

$8.25

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.24

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.24

Soup

$3.99+

Pastries

Banana Muffin

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.99

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.99

Brownie

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Choc. Covered Espresso Beans

Choc. Covered Espresso Beans

$4.00

T-shirt

HG Dusty Blue

$25.00

HG Military Green

$25.00

HG Deep Teal

$25.00

HG Clay

$25.00

HG Green Apple

$25.00

HG True Royal

$18.00

HG Turquoise

$25.00

HG Black

$25.00

HG Coral

$25.00

Stickers

HG Sticker

$1.00

Bags

Backpack

$25.00

Bag/Pouch

$10.00+

Bible Bag

$20.00

Change Purse

$8.00

Glasses Holder

$8.00

ID Badge

$15.00

Keychain

$5.00

Lip Gloss Holder

$5.00

Lunch Box

$25.00

Make Up Bag

$15.00

Purse

$35.00

Wallet

$15.00+

Beans

Flying Fiddle

$13.95

Highlander

$13.95

Mad Mama

$13.95

Mid Towner

$13.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12101 Mississippi Highway 57, Vancleave, MS 39565

Directions

Gallery
Heavenly Grounds image

