HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

3,461 Reviews

$$

342 Seaside Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

LOCO MOCO

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$22.00

100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.

RICE & NOODLE

Chicken Hawiian Pho Noodle

$19.00
Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hainanese Chicken Rice

$22.00

Chicken breast, jasmine rice, papaya, green onion, cilantro, sweet chili sauce & homemade ginger soy sauce served with ginger hot soup.

Organic Napolitan Spaghetti

Organic Napolitan Spaghetti

$17.50Out of stock

Organic vegetable, organic tomato sauce & ketchup , portuguese sausage & island egg.

Organic Coconut Green Curry (Shrimp)

Organic Coconut Green Curry (Shrimp)

$19.00

Organic Green curry paste, organic coconut milk with green paste. serving with vegetable.

Organic Coconut Green Curry (Chicken)

Organic Coconut Green Curry (Chicken)

$19.00Out of stock

Organic Green curry paste, organic coconut milk with green paste. serving with vegetable.

OMELETTE

Local Egg Flat Omelette

Local Egg Flat Omelette

$20.00

3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.

LOCAL EGG BENEDICT

Pork Belly Egg Benedict

$21.00

Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.

Kalua Pork Egg Benedict

Kalua Pork Egg Benedict

$21.00

Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with hawaiian pulled pork " kalua pork".

Tomato & Avocdo Egg Benedict

$21.00

Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with tomato , asparagus and avocado.

Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict

Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict

$21.00

Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.

AVOCADO TOAST

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Homemade guacamole , feta cheese , organic hummus , avocado , multi grain bread with homemade lentil beans soup.

TAPAS

Avocado Guacamole

Avocado Guacamole

$12.50

Homemade guacamole serving with tortilla chip & sweet potato chips.

French Fries

$7.50

BIG ISLAND HONEY FRENCH TOAST

Blueberry & Acai French Toast

Blueberry & Acai French Toast

$18.00

Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.

Mixed Berry French Toast

Mixed Berry French Toast

$18.00

Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana , strawberry & blueberry.

Hawaiian Fruit French Toast

Hawaiian Fruit French Toast

$18.00

Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana, papaya & pineapple.

Chocolate & Banana French Toast

Chocolate & Banana French Toast

$18.00

Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana & chocolate sauce and cacao nib.

ACAI BOWL

Mixed Berry Acai Bowl

Mixed Berry Acai Bowl

$15.00

Original homemade acai include soy milk , banana , strawberry & blueberry . Served with Big island honey &' granola .

Hawaiian Fruit Acai Bowl

Hawaiian Fruit Acai Bowl

$15.00

Original homemade acai include soy milk , banana , strawberry & blueberry . Served with Big island honey &' granola .

SMOOTHIE

Healthy

Healthy

$9.00

Kale,banana,almond milk,mango && spirulina. High protein & Heart healthy green.

Beauty

Beauty

$9.00

Coconut water,strawberries, mango celery & chia seeds. Clear skin & Happy belly

Energy

Energy

$9.00

Acai,strawberries,blueberries,banana & soy milk. Antioxidant vitamins & Good memory.

Detox

Detox

$9.00

Papaya, blueberries, banana, mint, coconut water & honey. Healthy Digestion & Detox with Phytochemicals

Joy

Joy

$9.00

Pitaya, mango, banana, carrot, almond milk & chia seeds. Anti-aging & Boost immunity

COFFEE & TEA

Maui Brewed Coffee

$6.50

Hawaiian paradise coffee from 100% Maui coffee.

Brewed Iced Coffee

$6.50

Island Tropical Iced Tea

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
The locally owned and operated restaurant located at Waikiki, HI, is determined to provide the ideal island experience through wholesome, organic food choices. Whenever possible, we utilize organic vegetables and meats, local seafood, and locally-grown greens to provide unbeatable fresh flavors in every dish. We offers customers delicious meals all day long with a passion to serve fresh, locally sourced food. Also we have Happy Hour from 4pm to 6 pm 7 days a week. As a natural health food destination and an all-day café-restaurant, we can feed your every craving, no matter what you're in the mood for. Stop by for breakfast, lunch and dinner to try our scrumptious options!

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image
