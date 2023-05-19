  • Home
Heaven's Table BBQ - North Ave 5507 West North Avenue

No reviews yet

5507 West North Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Gift Cards

FOOD

B and BS

BBQ Basket

$14.00

Bowl

$14.00

SANDWICHES

BRISKET

$7.00+

PORK

$6.00+

CHICKEN

$6.00+

SAUSAGE

$12.00

Hot Link

$5.00

2 Hot Links

$8.00

Pastrami

$8.00+

BBQ DINNERS

1 MEAT

$21.00

2 MEAT

$25.00

3 MEAT

$28.00

RIBS & TIPS

Full Slab Rib

$30.00

Half Slab Rib

$19.00

Rib Tips

$16.00

Turkey Tips

$16.00

MEAT PLATTERS/ SPECIALS/ COMBOS

MOSLEY

$40.00

JOE

$65.00

ALEX

$68.00

SHERIFF (Friday Only)

$30.00

Turkey Legs (Saturday Only)

$23.00

Whole Salmon (Pre-Order)

$125.00

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

BY THE POUND

1/2 LB Brisket

$14.00

1 LB Brisket

$28.00

1 LB & Half Brisket

$42.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$8.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$15.00

1 & Half LB Pulled Pork

$23.00

1/2 LB Sausage

$7.00

1 LB Sausage

$14.00

1 & Half LB Sausage

$21.00

1/2 LB Pastrami

$15.00

1 LB Pastrami

$30.00

1 & Half LB Pastrami

$45.00

1/2 LB Chicken

$10.00

1 LB Chicken

$14.00

1 & Half LB Chicken

$21.00

CORNBREAD & SIDES

1 Cornbread

$2.00

6 Cornbread

$6.00

8 oz Sides

$5.00

Mac & Cheese 16oz

$8.00

Mac & Cheese 32oz

$16.00

Bake Beans 16oz

$7.00

Bake Beans 32oz

$14.00

Potato Salad 16oz

$6.00

Potato Salad 32oz

$12.00

Coleslaw 16 oz

$6.00

Coleslaw 32oz

$12.00

Dirty Rice 16oz

$8.00

Dirty Rice 32oz

$16.00

Greens 16oz

$7.00

Greens 32oz

$14.00

Sliced Sweet Potatoes 16oz

$7.00

Sliced Sweet Potatoes 32oz

$14.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce 32oz

$16.00

Green Beans 16oz

$7.00

Green Beans 32oz

$14.00

Extra Meat

$5.00

Extra Side

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

A&W Root Beer

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Peach

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$1.00

Tahitian Treat

$1.00

Hawaiian Punch

$1.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$6.00

NACHOS

Pork

$12.00

Chicken

$14.00

Beef

$16.00

Chips and Cheese

$10.00

Catering / Pickups

BBQ BULK MEATS

SAUSAGE (Sm)

$35.00

SAUSAGE (Lg)

$70.00

Chicken (Sm)

$35.00

Chicken (Lg)

$70.00

Pulled Pork (Sm)

$75.00

Pulled Pork (Lg)

$100.00

Rib Tips (Sm)

$40.00

Rib Tips (Lg)

$80.00

Pork Ribs (Sm)

$80.00

Pork Ribs (Lg)

$140.00

Beef Brisket (Sm)

$90.00

Beef Brisket (Lg)

$160.00

SOULFUL SIDES

Regular Cornbread (Sm)

$15.00

Regular Cornbread (Lg)

$30.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread (Sm)

$16.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread (Lg)

$32.00

Mac & Cheese (Sm)

$40.00

Mac & Cheese (Lg)

$70.00

Bake Beans (Sm)

$30.00

Bake Beans (Lg)

$60.00

Bake D Potato (Sm)

$22.00

Bake D Potato (Lg)

$44.00

Greens (Sm)

$50.00

Greens (Lg)

$90.00

Green Beans (Sm)

$30.00

Green Beans (Lg)

$60.00

Sliced Sweet Potatoes (Sm)

$50.00

Sliced Sweet Potatoes (Lg)

$90.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Sm)

$50.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lg)

$90.00

Fried Corn (Sm)

$40.00

Fried Corn (Lg)

$70.00

Coleslaw (Sm)

$16.00

Coleslaw (Lg)

$32.00

Potato Salad (Sm)

$24.00

Potato Salad (Lg)

$40.00

SPECIAL PLATES (Price Per Person)

PEARLY GATES

$21.00

SIMPLY HEAVEN

$23.00

CHERUB CHOW

$30.00

HEAVEN'S TABLE

$38.00

SALADS

CEASAR (Per-person)

$2.00

SEASONAL (Per-person)

$2.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

5507 West North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Directions

