Heaven's Table - North Ave 5507 W North Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5507 W North Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53208

B and BS

BRISKET BOWL

$14.00

CHICKEN BOWL

$14.00

SAUSAGE BOWL

$14.00

PORK BOWL

$14.00

RIB TIP BOWL

$14.00

TURKEY BOWL

$14.00

BRISKET BASKET

$14.00

CHICKEN BASKET

$14.00

PORK BASKET

$14.00

SAUSAGE BASKET

$14.00

OTHER MEAT BASKET

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Brisket

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Chicken

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Hot Link

$5.00

2 Hot Links

$8.00

BBQ DINNERS

1 MEAT

$21.00

2 MEAT

$25.00

3 MEAT

$28.00

RIBS & TIPS

Full Slab Rib

$30.00

Half Slab Rib

$19.00

Rib Tips

$16.00

Turkey Tips

$16.00

Sides 8oz (2)

$19.00

MEAT PLATTERS/ SPECIALS/ COMBOS

MOSLEY

$40.00

JOE

$65.00

ALEX

$68.00

SHERIFF

$30.00

Salmon

$14.00

Turkey Legs

$23.00

Wings

$15.00

Whole Salmon

$125.00

BY THE POUND

1/2 LB Brisket

$14.00

1 LB Brisket

$28.00

1 & Half LB Brisket

$42.00

1/2 LB Pastrami

$15.00

1 LB Pastrami

$30.00

1 & Half LB Pastrami

$45.00

1/2 LB Sausage

$7.00

1LB Sausage

$14.00

1 & Half LB Sausage

$21.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$8.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$15.00

1 & Half Pulled Pork

$23.00

1/2 LB Chicken

$10.00

1 LB Chicken

$14.00

1 & Half LB Chicken

$21.00

CORNBREAD & SIDES

Coleslaw 16 oz

$6.00

Coleslaw 32 oz

$12.00

Dirty Rice 16 oz

$8.00

Dirty Rice 32oz

$16.00

Fries

$5.00

Greens 16 oz

$7.00

Greens 32oz

$14.00

Mac & Cheese 16oz

$8.00

Mac & Cheese 32oz

$16.00

Potato Salad 16oz

$6.00

Potato Salad 32oz

$12.00

Smoke Bake Beans 16oz

$7.00

Smoke Bake Beans 32oz

$14.00

Extra Side

$4.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Sides 8oz

Smoke Sweet Potato

$4.00

1 Bread

$2.00

6 Bread

$6.00

12 Bread

$12.00

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Smoke Sweet Potato

Smoke Sweet Potato

$10.00

BBQ BULK MEAT

SAUSAGE (Lg)

$70.00

SAUSAGE (Sm)

$35.00

CHICKEN (Lg)

$70.00

CHICKEN (Sm)

$35.00

Rib Tips (Lg)

$80.00

Rib Tips (Sm)

$40.00

Pulled Pork (Lg)

$100.00

Pulled Pork (Sm)

$75.00

TEXAS BRISKET (Lg)

$160.00

TEXAS BRISKET (Sm)

$90.00

Pork Ribs (Lg)

$140.00

Pork Ribs (Sm)

$80.00

SPECIAL PLATES

PEARLY GATES

$21.00

SIMPLY HEAVEN

$23.00

CHERUB CHOW

$30.00

Sides 8oz (2)

$38.00

SOULFUL SIDES

CORNBREAD (Lg)

$30.00

CORNBREAD (Sm)

$15.00

SPICY CORNBREAD (Lg)

$32.00

SPICY CORNBREAD (Sm)

$16.00

Mac & Cheese (Lg)

$70.00

Mac & Cheese (Sm)

$40.00

Potato Salad (Lg)

$40.00

Potato Salad (Sm)

$24.00

Coleslaw (Lg)

$32.00

Coleslaw (Sm)

$16.00

Dirty Rice (Lg)

$70.00

Dirty Rice (Sm)

$40.00

Bake Beans (Lg)

$60.00

Bake Beans (Sm)

$30.00

Bake D Potatoes (Lg)

$44.00

Bake D Potatoes (Sm)

$22.00

SALADS

CEASAR

$2.00

SEASONAL

$2.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5507 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

