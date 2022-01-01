Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Heav'nly Donuts, North Reading

review star

No reviews yet

68 Winter St, North Reading, MA 01864

North Reading, MA 01864

Retail (Online Copy)

NEW ITEMS COMING SOON
Heav'nly Cloud 32 oz Travel Mug

Heav'nly Cloud 32 oz Travel Mug

$5.99

32oz Plastic Travel Mug w/Plastic Straw (Limited Quantity Available)

Coffee Flavor Pack

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee Flavor 3-Pack

$5.99Out of stock

3 LB Special

$19.99Out of stock

Hot Travel Mug

$7.99Out of stock

Cup Cooler

$4.99Out of stock

Coffee Hot & Cold (Online Copy)

Please Include your Coffee details (if any) Creamer, Milk, Sugar Details, etc.

Small Hot

$1.96

Medium Hot

$2.79

Large Hot

$2.89

Extra Large Hot

$2.99

Small Iced

$2.52

Medium Iced

$2.95

Large Iced

$3.69

Extra Large Iced

$4.00

Extra Caramel/Chocolate

$0.99

Hot Refill

$1.99

Cold Refill

$2.99

LB. Coffee

$8.99

Cup w/ Ice

$0.99

Espresso Shot

$0.99

Box of Joe/Urns (Online Copy)

Box Of Joe

$17.99

Box of Flavored Joe

$16.87

Please specify Flavor and confirm availability with us.

Box of Hot Chocolate

$18.99

Coffee Urn Full

$69.99

Coffee Urn 1/2

$35.99

Combo Meals (Online Copy)

COMBO 1 Md. Coffee + 2 Donuts

$4.39

COMBO 2 Md. Coffee + Muffin

$4.09

COMBO 3 Md. Coffee + Bagel W/ CC

$4.19

COMBO 4 Md. Coffee + Egg & Cheese

$4.99

COMBO 5 Md. Coffee + Meat Egg & Cheese

$6.45

COMBO 6 Md. Coffee + The Barnyard

$7.29

Lunch Sandwich Combo

$6.59

Sandwiches (Online Copy)

New Egg Bites (2 Flavor Choices)

New Egg Bites (2 Flavor Choices)

$4.00

2 Flavor Choices (please specify) Flava1) Egg White, Spinach & Feta Cheese Flava2) Bacon, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Onions & Peppers

English w/ Top

$1.01

The Barnyard

$5.99

Egg & Cheese

$3.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Extra Meat

$0.99

BLT

$5.59
Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese (Add Bacon for 99 Cents)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.99

All White Meat

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$5.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

2 Hash Browns

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Egg

$0.99

Add Veggies

$0.99

Egg Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Muffins (Online Copy)

Muffin

$1.99

Muffins Half Dozen

$9.49

Muffins Dozen

$18.98
Premium Coffee Cake Muffin

Premium Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.50
Premium Choc Chip Muffin

Premium Choc Chip Muffin

$2.50

Donuts & Holes (Online Copy)

Donut

$1.49

Donut Half Dozen

$7.99

Donut Dozen

$15.99

Donuts Holes Each

$0.40

Donuts Holes (25)

$6.29

Donuts Holes (50)

$10.99

Bagels (Online Copy)

Bagel Each

$1.59

Bagel 1/2 Dozen

$7.99

Bagel Dozen

$12.99

Bagel w/ Topping

$2.59

Bagel w/ Topping 1/2 Dozen

$10.49

Bagel w/ Topping Dozen

$17.49

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.75

Nutella Fluff Bagel

$3.99

Croissants (Online Copy)

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Chocolate Croissant

$2.25

Almond Croissant

$2.25

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.99

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.99

Pastry (Online Copy)

Mini Apple Fritter

$1.25

Large Apple Fritter

$1.99

Bowtie

$1.99

Cinnamon Stick

$1.69

Large Cookie

$1.30

Danish

$1.99

Eclair

$1.99

Cronut

$2.99

Turnover

$1.99

Scone

$1.99

Strudel

$1.69
Texas Donut

Texas Donut

$2.14

Frankie's Fun Texas Donut Have you had Fun Today?

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$2.78

Coffee Roll

$2.09

Fruit Square

$2.49

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Chocolate Croissant

$2.25

Pound Cake Slices

$3.99

Gourmet Snacks (Online Copy)

Yogurt Parfait

$3.73

Boiled Eggs

$2.98

Fruit Each

$0.79

Counter Brownies

$0.99

Hot Chocolate & Vanilla Chai (Online Copy)

Small Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Extra Large Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Small Vanilla Chai

$1.99

Medium Vanilla Chai

$2.79

Large Vanilla Chai

$2.99

Extra Large Vanilla Chai

$3.29

Cooler Drinks (Online Copy)

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.25

Milk

$2.10

Juice

$2.10

Cold Brew Can

$2.49

Apple Cider

$2.49

Seasonal Specialties (Online Copy)

Sm Hot Specialty

M Hot Specialty

L Hot Specialty

SM Cold Specialty

M Cold Specialty

L Cold Specialty

Cold Brew (Online Copy)

Cold Brew Refill

$2.89

Cold Brew SM

$2.59

Cold Brew M

$3.29

Cold Brew L

$3.99

Cold Brew XL

$4.49

Cappuccino/Latte (Online Copy)

Capp/Latte Small

$2.69

Capp/Latte Medium

$3.09

Capp/Latte Large

$3.79

Iced Capp/Latte Small

$2.99

Iced Capp/Latte Medium

$3.59

Iced Capp/Latte Large

$4.09

Espresso Shot

$0.99

Heav'nly Frozen Drinks (Online Copy)

Small Heav'nly Freeze

$3.69

Medium Heav'nly Freeze

$4.79

Large Heav'nly Freeze

$5.69

Small Mocha Blast

$3.19

Medium Mocha Blast

$3.69

Large Mocha Blast

$4.19

Extra Caramel/Chocolate

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

* OPEN 4-4 EVERY DAY * * HOURS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAY-BY-DAY* STAY SAFE * 3/29/2020 Now taking Phone Orders (978) 207-1545 Pick Up ONLY by Drive-Thru or Take-Out Counter. *Sorry, No Eat-In Orders at this Time * STAY SAFE *

Website

Location

68 Winter St, North Reading, MA 01864, North Reading, MA 01864

Directions

Gallery
Heavnly Donuts - North Reading Location image
Heavnly Donuts - North Reading Location image
Heavnly Donuts - North Reading Location image
Heavnly Donuts - North Reading Location image

Map
