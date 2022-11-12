Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heavy's Barburger

review star

No reviews yet

1137 Morrison Drive

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Popular Items

BARBURGER
LUTEN'S CHEESEBURGER
HEAVY'S JUMBO WING BASKET

Shareable Snacks

HEAVY'S JUMBO WING BASKET

$9.99

A Pound+ of Crispy Wings tossed in Choice of Red Ranger Sauce, Honey Garlic Sauce, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Buttermilk Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce for Dipping

HEAVY'S STYLE FRIES

$11.49

Crinkle Cuts Loaded with Queso, Chili, Jalapeños and Pickled Red Onions with Heavy's Sauce for Dipping

HOT HONEY SWEET POTATOES

$7.99

Fried Sweets Topped with Hot Honey and Fried Sage with Buttermilk Ranch for Dipping

ONION RING BASKET

$7.79

House Made Hand Cut Sweet Onion Rings. Served with Heavy’s Sauce and Sweet & Sassy BBQ for Dipping

Big Bowl Salads

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken on Fresh Greens with Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bacon and Sweet Potato Straws with a Side of Heavy’s Honey Mustard

THE COMPANY SALAD

$13.29

Roasted Chicken, Chilled, Chopped and Tossed with Fresh Greens, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Corn, Sweet Dates, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cornbread Croutons and Our Lemon Vinaigrette

LIL RANCH SALAD

$8.99

Fresh Greens, Sliced Almonds, Grated Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Crunchy Sweet Potato Straws and Heavy’s Ranch

Barburgers

BARBURGER

$11.79

Double Patty, Land O’Lakes American, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Heavy’s Sauce

LUTEN'S CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

American Cheese, Red Onion, Pickles, Duke’s Mayo, French’s Mustard

UNCLE GENE'S RANCHERO

$9.79

Thick Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Sweet & Sassy BBQ, Fried Onion Ring

NUMBER 10 BURGER

$9.29

Perfect 10 Pepper Rub, Bleu Cheese, Marinated Onions, Arugula, Duke’s Mayo

FUN GUY

$8.99

Marinated Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Duke’s Mayo

Heavy's Sandwiches

THE RED RANGER

$10.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Dipped in Spiked-Up Cayenne Sauce, with Slaw and Pickles on a Toasted Bun

HEY COWBOY!

$12.29

Grilled Chicken Breast with Jack Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato Salsa, Avocado, Lettuce and Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

ST. JOE BLACKENED MAHI

$14.29

Mahi Lightly Coated with our Rub and Seared on a Cast Iron Skillet, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Creole Sauce

VEGGIE "BURGER"

$9.79

Grilled Portobello with Roasted Pepper Sauce, Jack Cheese, Marinated Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickled Red Onions

HEAVY'S B.L.T.

$8.49

Fresh Local Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Fresh Lettuce with Duke’s Mayo on Toasted Sourdough

GOOD OL' CHILI DOG

$7.99

All-Beef Hot Dog with Queso, Housemade Chili, Mustard, Slaw and Red Onions

We Have Pie!

LEMON LIME ICEBOX PIE SLICE

$5.49

Made in House with Fresh Lemons and Limes in a Graham Cracker and Almond Crust with House Made Whipped Topping

Kids Menu

Junior Barburger

$5.00

Kiddo Sized Smashburger with Cheese

Junior Hamburger

$5.00

Kiddo Sized Smashburger - No Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Doggie

$5.00

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Lois's Fresh Lemonade

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

1/2 & 1/2 Iced Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Nehi Grape

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location

1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

