Heavy Burgers Food Truck Two @ Ska Brewing
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make the best artisan style smash burgers that we can get our hands on. The meat is fresh and never frozen, ground fresh and hand-pattied every day, 1/4 lb per patty. Our menu is build-your-own style so you can custom create anything you like. We also carry 1/4lb Hebrew National Kosher Hot Dogs, which are also customizable.
Location
225 Girard Street, Durango, CO 81303
Gallery
