Heavy Burgers Food Truck Two @ Ska Brewing

225 Girard Street

Durango, CO 81303

Popular Items

Heavy Burger

Burgers/Entrees

Heavy Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb. fresh and never ever frozen burger smashed on the flat top grill for optimal flavor.

Veggie Patty

$9.00

1/4 lb. pinto bean patty made from scratch, sourced locally from NAPI and seared on the flat top grill just like our burgers

Heavy Dog

$9.00

Doggy Patty

$4.00

An unseasoned burger patty for your pup!

Shark Box

$15.00Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

A 1/2 lb hamburger steak served with mashed potatoes, and seasoned green beans smothered with brown gravy.

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Willies Chili Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Merch

T Shirts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We make the best artisan style smash burgers that we can get our hands on. The meat is fresh and never frozen, ground fresh and hand-pattied every day, 1/4 lb per patty. Our menu is build-your-own style so you can custom create anything you like. We also carry 1/4lb Hebrew National Kosher Hot Dogs, which are also customizable.

225 Girard Street, Durango, CO 81303

