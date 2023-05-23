Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heavy Burgers 2: @ 550 Brewing

No reviews yet

West Chuska Street

Aztec, NM 87410

Burgers/Entrees

Heavy Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb. all beef smash burger seasoned with salt and pepper. Add your own toppings!

Chicken Sando

$10.00

5 oz. grilled chicken breast seasoned with salt and pepper on a flat top grill. Add your own toppings!

Heavy Dog

$8.50

1/4 lb. all beef hot dog. Seared on our flat top grill.

SLIDER

$5.00

2 oz. slider, build your own style.

Doggy Patty

$3.00

An unseasoned patty for your furry friend!

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Pinto Bean patty made from scratch and sourced locally from NAPI.

Sides

Chips

$3.00

An assortment of chips.

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cup of Willie's Chili

$4.00Out of stock

4 oz. cup of Willie's Chili. An in house made chile con carne with locally sourced pinto beans.

Bowl of Willie's Chili

$6.00Out of stock

8 oz. portion of Willie's Chili.

Side Fry Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hand crafted, artisan, gourmet burgers and sandwiches.

West Chuska Street, Aztec, NM 87410

