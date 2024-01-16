MetaHuman (NZ Pilsner) - There Does Not Exist

$8.00

5.1% - Metahuman is a New Zealand Pilsner that’s everything us cyborgs want in the style. Its light and zippy with just a touch bready malt sweetness, and has those DANK/DIESEL-Y flavors & aromatics provided by Southern Hemisphere hops. Hopped hot side with Hallertau Mandarina and Nelson, we laid the base for a moderate sized dry hop of Nelson, Nelson Cryo & Riwaka. The resultant beer is nuanced & delicate on the palette but, at the same time, big and bold. Our panel of Cyborgs get notes of Sauvignon Blanc, Lemon/Lime soda, Jasmine flower, and a beautiful touch of that green handled gas pump we all know and love.