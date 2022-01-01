Heavy Riff Brewing 6413 Clayton Ave

Heavy Riff Brewing imageView gallery

Entrees

Beef Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Our slow-smoked brisket rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.

Chile Verde Cornbread

$9.00

New Mexican style Chile Verde using slowly roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers served over our pineapple cornbread.

Corned beef and cabbage

$11.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Our house beer-brined corned beef aged 3 weeks, or more. Covered with our house wine-grained Dijon, and slowly smoked over cherry wood. Choose one side item.

Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup

$9.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Tender slow-smoked Boston Pork Butt rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.

Seitan Sandwich

$10.00

(Vegan friendly) Our special, house-recipe seitan was developed by a Japanese chef especially for Heavy Riff. Slow-smoked and rubbed with our house spice blend.

Sesame Ginger Wrap

$10.00

Choose any one of our proteins to create this delicious wrap. Made with red, green, yellow, and orange bell peppers, red onions, green leaf lettuce, and baby spinach tossed in our house-made sesame ginger dressing.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.00

Smoked Asian Pork Wrap

$10.00

Slowly smoked, juicy pork combined with our creamy and spicy Vietnamese garlic pepper slaw, and rolled in a flour tortilla wrap. Choose one side item.

Smoked Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Reuben

$12.00

Our house beer-brined corned beef is aged 3 weeks or more. Covered with our house wine-grained Dijon mustard, and slowly smoked over cherry wood. Gin-aged sauerkraut and our house adobo sauce round out this incredible sandwich. Choose one side.

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Dinner

$29.75

Tofu Sandwich

$10.00

(Vegan friendly) Firm, slow-smoked tofu, rubbed with our house spice blend. Choose one side item.

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Our slow-smoked, tender, and juicy turkey rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$12.00

Grilled Goat Cheese & Soup

$12.00

Grilled Goat Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$11.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with our savory baked beans, sweet corn and peppers, and our house white cheese sauce. Choose one of our smoked proteins.

BBQ Sliders

$6.00

Hawaiian Sweet Roll sliders with your choice of Smoked Pork, Beef Brisket, Corned Beef, Turkey, Seitan(v), or Tofu (v). Served with our creamy coleslaw and ginger-pickled onions on the side. (3 sliders per order, choose one protein).

Beer Bread

$8.00

What do we do with our spent beer grains? We make bread! Try our delicious, sweet beer bread served with our 3 signature spreads (Maple Walnut Butter, Orange Butter, and Roaster Garlic Cream Cheese and Chive Butter).

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$9.00

Our spent grain soft bread sticks served with our house cheese sauce.

Wings

$14.00

Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Salads/Soups/Chilli

Bleu Cheese Brisket Salad

$11.00

Fresh mix of green leaf lettuce & baby spinach tossed in our house-made bleu cheese vinaigrette dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, house-made candied pecans, slowly smoked beef brisket, and house-made ginger cinnamon pickled onions

Hawaiian Pork Salad

$10.00

Fresh mix of green leaf lettuce & baby spinach tossed in our house-made pineapple vinaigrette dressing, and topped with our four cheese blend, house-roasted almonds, our smoked pork, and our fresh, house-made Hawaiian salsa.

Surfin' Bird Turkey Salad

$11.00

Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette dressing, and topped with our house-roasted sliced almonds and dried cranberries and our juicy smoked turkey. Topped with raspberries.

Sesame Ginger Salad

$10.00

Choose any one of our proteins to create this delicious sesame ginger salad. Made with red, green, yellow, and orange bell peppers, red onions, green leaf lettuce, and baby spinach tossed in our house-made sesame ginger dressing with almonds.

Vegan Salad

$10.00

Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette dressing, and topped our house-roasted sliced almonds and dried cranberries. Choose either smoked tofu or seitan topped with raspberries.

Dinner Salad

$4.75

Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with our house roasted sliced almonds, four cheese blend, and dried cranberries. Choose one of our house-made vinaigrette dressings (Bleu Cheese, Pineapple, or Raspberry).

Brisket Chili Cup

$4.00

A cup of our delicious, spicy brisket chili. A tomato based, six-pepper chili, it's hearty and served with a house-made crostini.

Brisket Chili Bowl

$6.50

A bowl of our delicious, spicy brisket chili. A tomato based, six-pepper chili, it's hearty and served with a house-made crostini.

Chile Verde Cup

$4.00

A cup of our New Mexican style Chile Verde using slow-roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers

Chile Verde Bowl

$6.50

A bowl of our New Mexican style Chile Verde using slow-roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers.

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Side Orders

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Our special house burnt-end beans made with our Velvet Underbrown American Brown Ale

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.75

Our house-made special white cheese sauce.

Side Cheesy Taters

$3.00

Mom's old recipe of our favorite cheesy scalloped potatoes

Side Coleslaw

$2.75

Our creamy coleslaw is a special family recipe that has a citrusy zing.

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Pineapple Cornbread

$3.00

Our cornbread of made with fresh pineapple.

Side Riff Chips

$3.00

Kettle chips tossed with our house-infused garlic oil, and our special BBQ spice blend. Delicious!

Side Sweet Corn & Peppers

$2.75

Whole kernel corn with fresh red sweet peppers.

Side Veggie Baked Beans

$2.75

Our special house baked beans made with our Velvet Underbrown American Brown Ale

Velvet Underbrownie

$6.00

House Draft

Above the Trends

$6.00

4.2% ABV 15 IBU A traditional Hefeweizen, the most popular Weissbier, which tradionally has the aroma and tasting notes of banana, clove, and some say bubble gum. A very refreshing style.

Apricot Layla

$8.00

Beware of Darkness-Barrel Aged

$8.00

10% ABV 65 IBU Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Sweet Stout wNotes of rich dark chocolate, caramel, toffee, and coffee.

Black Currant Layla

$8.00

6% ABV 10 IBU A variant of our Foedre aged Layla rested on black currants. Delightfully tart with a beautiful purple hue.

Black Dog-Maple

$7.00

12% ABV 50 IBU A maple variant of our Imperial Porter

Blackberry Layla

$8.00

Blood Orange Layla

$8.00

Bocelli

$6.00

Bohemian Rhaspberry

$7.00

6% ABV 10 IBU A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.

Boris the Cider

$7.00

7.1% ABV A beautiful unfiltered and unpasteurized Apple Cider. Brewed with inspiration from pub ciders of England. Fresh apple, moderately dry finish.

Bright Nights

$7.00

7.1% ABV 10 IBU Golden Nitro Stout aged on cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and coffee.

Central Time

$6.00

Chocolate Cherry Underbrown

$7.00

Cider Stacy

$6.00

Cosmic Cowboy

$7.00

8.3% ABV 48 IBU A Double Dry Hopped New England Style IPA with featured hops Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin. Notes of passion fruit and Sauvignon Blanc.

Czechmarks

$6.00

5.1% ABV 40 IBU A classic Czech Style Pilsner featuring Saaz hops.

Daisy Glaze

$7.00

6.4% ABV 60 IBU NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, and a touch of Simcoe hops. Delivers a tropical fruit flavor and the signature soft malt and bittering profile of the style.

Dark Days

$7.00

6.6% ABV 52 IBU American Rye Stout on Nitro. Notes of creamy chocolate and a slight rye spiciness.

Dark Star

$6.00

Dear Agony - Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Dear Agony - Blanton's

$10.00

Dear Agony - Booker's

$10.00

Dear Agony - WhistlePig

$10.00

Dear Agony - Willet

$10.00

Dear Agony - Willet Rye

$10.00

Deutchmarks

$6.00

Disco Apocalypse

$7.00

Dream Lover

$6.00

Eat a Peach

$7.00

6.8% ABV 65 IBU Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.

Escape

$6.00

Evil Pumpkin

$7.00

12.2% ABV 25 IBU Every year on an early fall day, we release our award-winning Evil Pumpkin Imperial Porter. This 12.2% monster of a beer is brewed with graham crackers, brown sugar, organic pumpkin, and fall spices. Notes of pumpkin and chocolate.

Foeder Fafa

$8.00

6% ABV 35 IBU A Missouri Oak Aged blended Wild Saison Ale. This ale has a tangy flavor and zesty mouthfeel with a pleasant, tart finish. Best consumed while watching an episode of Flight of the Concords.

Forty-Six and 2

$7.00

5.6% ABV 46 IBU A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.

From San to Don

$7.00

Galactic Grapefruit

$6.00

Happy Jack

$6.00

5.2% ABV 10 IBU Happy Jack Pumpkin Ale is back to ring in the fall. This decadent amber ale is infused in the mash with graham crackers.

Instigator Dopplebock

$8.00

Lager O'Ryely

$7.00

Layla

$7.00

6% ABV 10 IBU Our house foedre aged wild ale. Our foedre was made by Foeder Crafters of America, and is made from Missouri white oak. Layla typically rests on the oak for at least four months.

Living Reflections

$7.00

Love Gun

$6.00

4.8% ABV 10 IBU A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.

Mamas and the Papayas

$7.00

7% ABV 10 IBU A refreshing sour ale made with fresh papayas. Mama Cass would approve.

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Ole St. Lou

$5.00

4.8% ABV 25 IBU Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.

Oud Bruin

$8.00

5.9% ABV 10 IBU Our Oud Bruin is a classic Flemish Style Brown Ale aged two and a half years in Port Wine barrels that formerly housed our Flanders Red Ale. An elegant, full-flavored, tart brown ale.

Peach Layla

$8.00

6% ABV 10 IBU The peach variant of our house foeder aged sour ale. Pleasantly tart with the delicious finish of perfectly ripe peaches.

Pineapple Mango Layla

$8.00

Prison Bound

$6.00

5.4% ABV 46 IBU An unfiltered east coast inspired pale ale. A slight fruity peach flavor which comes from the yeast strain used. A refreshing, slightly hopped pale ale.

Putin Huylo

$7.00

Raglan Irish Red

$6.00

Red Currant Hibiscus Layla

$8.00

6% ABV 10 IBU The newest Layla variant. Made with fresh red currants and hibiscus flowers, this fruity sweet and sour ale is pleasantly tart and refreshing

Rico Guave

$7.00

5.7% ABV 10 IBU A delicious Gose made with fresh pink guava.

Rumbleseat

$8.00

Runnin' Riot

$7.00

6.4% ABV 55 IBU With all the haze craze, the traditional IPA has been almost forgotten. It's been a while for us as well. Runnin' Riot West Coast IPA features Citra and Colombus hops.

Smash It Up

$7.00

Squeeze Box

$5.00

4.8% ABV 16 IBU A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.

Starrider

$7.00

Sun Devil

$7.00

Super Session

$6.00

4.3% ABV 55 IBU Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.

Synchronicity

$6.00

Vanilla Coffee Underbrown

$7.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.

Velvet Underbrown

$6.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.

Vienna Waits For You

$6.00

Seltzer

CODA Pom Raz

$6.00

CODA Passion Fruit

$6.00

House Half Pint

8oz Above the Trends

$4.00

4.2% ABV 15 IBU A traditional Hefeweizen, the most popular Weissbier, which tradionally has the aroma and tasting notes of banana, clove, and some say bubble gum. A very refreshing style.

8oz Black Dog-Maple

$5.00

12% ABV 50 IBU A maple variant of our Imperial Porter

8oz Bocelli

$4.00

8oz Bohemian Rhaspberry

$5.00

6% ABV 10 IBU A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.

8oz Boris the Cider

$5.00

7.1% ABV A beautiful unfiltered and unpasteurized Apple Cider. Brewed with inspiration from pub ciders of England. Fresh apple, moderately dry finish.

8oz Bright Nights

$5.00

7.1% ABV 10 IBU Golden Nitro Stout aged on cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and coffee.

8oz Chocolate Cherry Underbrown

$5.00

8oz CODA Passion Fruit

$4.00

8oz CODA Pom-Raz

$4.00

8oz Cosmic Cowboy

$5.00

8.3% ABV 48 IBU A Double Dry Hopped New England Style IPA with featured hops Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin. Notes of passion fruit and Sauvignon Blanc.

8oz Czechmarks

$4.00

5.1% ABV 40 IBU A classic Czech Style Pilsner featuring Saaz hops.

8oz Daisy Glaze

$5.00

6.4% ABV 60 IBU NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, and a touch of Simcoe hops. Delivers a tropical fruit flavor and the signature soft malt and bittering profile of the style.

8oz Dark Days

$5.00

6.6% ABV 52 IBU American Rye Stout on Nitro. Notes of creamy chocolate and a slight rye spiciness.

8oz Dark Star

$4.00

8oz Deutchmarks

$4.00

8oz Disco Apocalypse

$5.00

8oz Dream Lover

$4.00

8oz Eat a Peach

$5.00

6.8% ABV 65 IBU Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.

8oz Escape

$4.00

8oz Evil Pumpkin

$5.00

12.2% ABV 25 IBU Every year on an early fall day, we release our award-winning Evil Pumpkin Imperial Porter. This 12.2% monster of a beer is brewed with graham crackers, brown sugar, organic pumpkin, and fall spices. Notes of pumpkin and chocolate.

8oz Forty-Six and 2

$5.00

5.6% ABV 46 IBU A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.

8oz Galactic Grapefruit

$4.00

8oz Happy Jack

$4.00

5.2% ABV 10 IBU Happy Jack Pumpkin Ale is back to ring in the fall. This decadent amber ale is infused in the mash with graham crackers.

8oz Instigator Dopplebock

$6.00

8oz Living Reflections

$5.00

8oz Love Gun

$4.00

4.8% ABV 10 IBU A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.

8oz Mamas and the Papayas

$5.00

7% ABV 10 IBU A refreshing sour ale made with fresh papayas. Mama Cass would approve.

8oz Ole St. Lou

$4.00

4.8% ABV 25 IBU Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.

8oz Prison Bound

$4.00

5.4% ABV 46 IBU An unfiltered east coast inspired pale ale. A slight fruity peach flavor which comes from the yeast strain used. A refreshing, slightly hopped pale ale.

8oz Raglan Irish Red

$4.00

8oz Rico Guave

$5.00

5.7% ABV 10 IBU A delicious Gose made with fresh pink guava.

8oz Runnin' Riot

$5.00

6.4% ABV 55 IBU With all the haze craze, the traditional IPA has been almost forgotten. It's been a while for us as well. Runnin' Riot West Coast IPA features Citra and Colombus hops.

8oz Squeeze Box

$4.00

4.8% ABV 16 IBU A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.

8oz Starrider

$4.00

8oz Super Session

$4.00

4.3% ABV 55 IBU Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.

8oz Synchronicity

$4.00

8oz Vanilla Coffee Underbrown

$5.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.

8oz Velvet Underbrown

$4.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.

8oz Vienna Waits For You

$4.00

House Taster

5oz Above the Trends

$3.00

4.2% ABV 15 IBU A traditional Hefeweizen, the most popular Weissbier, which tradionally has the aroma and tasting notes of banana, clove, and some say bubble gum. A very refreshing style.

5oz Black Dog-Maple

$4.00

12% ABV 50 IBU A maple variant of our Imperial Porter

5oz Bohemian Rhaspberry

$4.00

6% ABV 10 IBU A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.

5oz Boris the Cider

$4.00

7.1% ABV A beautiful unfiltered and unpasteurized Apple Cider. Brewed with inspiration from pub ciders of England. Fresh apple, moderately dry finish.

5oz Bright Nights

$4.00

7.1% ABV 10 IBU Golden Nitro Stout aged on cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and coffee.

5oz Chocolate Cherry Underbrown

$4.00

5oz Cosmic Cowboy

$4.00

8.3% ABV 48 IBU A Double Dry Hopped New England Style IPA with featured hops Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin. Notes of passion fruit and Sauvignon Blanc.

5oz Czechmarks

$3.00

5.1% ABV 40 IBU A classic Czech Style Pilsner featuring Saaz hops.

5oz Daisy Glaze

$4.00

6.4% ABV 60 IBU NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, and a touch of Simcoe hops. Delivers a tropical fruit flavor and the signature soft malt and bittering profile of the style.

5oz Dark Days

$4.00

6.6% ABV 52 IBU American Rye Stout on Nitro. Notes of creamy chocolate and a slight rye spiciness.

5oz Eat a Peach

$4.00

6.8% ABV 65 IBU Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.

5oz Evil Pumpkin

$4.00

12.2% ABV 25 IBU Every year on an early fall day, we release our award-winning Evil Pumpkin Imperial Porter. This 12.2% monster of a beer is brewed with graham crackers, brown sugar, organic pumpkin, and fall spices. Notes of pumpkin and chocolate.

5oz Forty-Six and 2

$4.00

5.6% ABV 46 IBU A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.

5oz Happy Jack

$3.00

5.2% ABV 10 IBU Happy Jack Pumpkin Ale is back to ring in the fall. This decadent amber ale is infused in the mash with graham crackers.

5oz Love Gun

$3.00

4.8% ABV 10 IBU A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.

5oz Mamas and the Papayas

$4.00

7% ABV 10 IBU A refreshing sour ale made with fresh papayas. Mama Cass would approve.

5oz Ole St. Lou

$3.00

4.8% ABV 25 IBU Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.

5oz Prison Bound

$3.00

5.4% ABV 46 IBU An unfiltered east coast inspired pale ale. A slight fruity peach flavor which comes from the yeast strain used. A refreshing, slightly hopped pale ale.

5oz Rico Guave

$4.00

5.7% ABV 10 IBU A delicious Gose made with fresh pink guava.

5oz Runnin' Riot

$4.00

6.4% ABV 55 IBU With all the haze craze, the traditional IPA has been almost forgotten. It's been a while for us as well. Runnin' Riot West Coast IPA features Citra and Colombus hops.

5oz Squeeze Box

$3.00

4.8% ABV 16 IBU A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.

5oz Super Session

$3.00

4.3% ABV 55 IBU Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.

5oz Vanilla Coffee Underbrown

$4.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.

5oz Velvet Underbrown

$3.00

6.5% ABV 30 IBU Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.

5oz Vienna Waits for You

$3.00

5.5% ABV 15 IBU A traditional Austrian style Vienna Lager with a pleasand malt aroma, and slightly-sweet, malty finish. Toasted malts give it a copper color.

5oz Working Man's Wheat

$3.00

4.3% ABV 30 IBU A light, refreshing wheat ale with notes of citrus.

Package Beer ToGo

1/2 Bbl Love Gun

$180.00

Apricot Layla

$15.00

Beware of Darkness 4pk 16oz cans

$21.99

Black Currant Layla

$18.00

Bohemian Rhaspberry 4pk 16oz cans

$13.99

A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.

Case Evil Pumpkin

$168.00

Case Love Gun

$46.00

A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.

Case Ole St. Lou

$46.00

Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.

Cosmic Cowboy

$18.99

Daisy Glaze 4pk 16oz cans

$14.99

Dear Agony - Booker's Bourbon 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - 1792 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - Basil Hayden 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - Blanton's 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - Vanilla Espresso 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - WhistlePig 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony - Willet Bourbon 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dear Agony = Willet Rye 500ml bottle

$20.00

Dick Head

$12.99

Disco Apocalypse

$13.99

Dream Lover 4pk 16oz cans

$10.99

Eat a Peach 4pk 16oz cans

$14.99

Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.

Evil Pumkin 500ml bottle

$16.00

Flanders Red 500ml bottle

$18.00

Our Flanders Red is a classic Flanders style red ale aged for two and a half years in Missouri port wine barrels. An elegant, full-flavored, slightly tart red ale in the traditional style.

Foeder Fafa 500ml bottle

$17.00

A Missouri Oak Aged blended Wild Saison Ale. This ale has a tangy flavor and zesty mouthfeel with a pleasant, tart finish. Best consumed while watching an episode of Flight of the Concords.

Forty-Six and 2 4pk 16oz cans

$16.99

A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.

Happy Jack 4pk 16oz cans

$10.99

Layla 750ml bottle

$18.00

Our house foedre aged wild ale. Our foedre was made by Foeder Crafters of America, and is made from Missouri white oak. Layla typically rests on the oak for at least four months.

Lemon Lime Layla 500ml bottle

$15.00

Lemon Lime Layla is the perfect summertime sour ale. Aged in our Missouri Oak Foeder, this variant of our wild saison ale is further aged on fresh lemons and limes.

Love Gun 4pk 16oz cans

$8.99

A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.

Oh Cherrie 4pk 16oz cans

$15.99

Belgian style red ale aged with macerated cherries. This red ale is mildly tart and fruit-forward.

Ole St. Lou 4pk 16oz cans

$8.99

Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.

Oud Bruin

$18.00

Prison Bound 4pk 16oz cans

$12.99

Runnin' Riot

$12.99

Squeeze Box 4pk 16oz cans

$8.99

A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.

Super Session 4pk 16oz cans

$11.99

Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.

Vanilla Coffee Underbrown 16oz 4 pack

$15.99

Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.

Velvet Underbrown 4pk 16oz cans

$9.99

Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Crowlers

Bohemian Rhaspberry

$18.00

Boris the Cider

$14.00

Eat a Peach

$14.00

Living Reflections

$16.00

Vanilla Coffee Underbrown

$18.00

Flights

Fight

$12.00

$2 flight upcharge

$2.00

Komucha

Allkind - Super Berry

$6.00

Allkind - Tropical Citrus

$6.00

Allkind - Tropical Turmeric

$6.00

N/A Beer

Athletic Free Wave

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild

$5.00

Growlers

Growler Boris the Cider

$22.00

Growler Czechmarks

$20.00

Growler Daisy Glaze

$20.00

Growler Eat a Peach

$20.00

Growler Living Reflections

$28.00

Growler Love Gun

$16.00

Growler Ole St. Lou

$16.00

Growler Prison Bound

$18.00

Growler Runnin Riot

$18.00

Growler Squeezebox

$16.00

Growler Super Session

$18.00

Growler Vanilla Coffee

$34.00

Growler Velvet Underbrown

$18.00

Merchandise

Beer Soap

$6.00

We have a variety of beer soaps made with Heavy Riff beers made by West Park Soaps in Dogtown.

Bottle Cap T-Shirt - Black

$18.00

The original staff shirt when we opened in 2013. Comfort Soft technology designes to wick away moisture from the body.

Bottle Cap T-Shirt - Grey

$18.00

The original staff shirt when we opened in 2013. Comfort Soft technology designes to wick away moisture from the body.

Bottle Cap Tin Tacker Sign

$25.00

Our original bottle cap tin tacker sign.

Crafted Bone Dog Treats

$6.00

Dear Agony T-Shirt

$20.00

The original Dear Agony shirt designed by local artist Ryan Glosemeyer. Comfort Soft technology designed to wick away moisture.

Hat - Trucker

$22.00

Black and grey bottle cap logo snap back trucker style hat.

Hoodie - Grey Bottle Cap

$40.00

Our grey zip hooded sweatshirt with our bottle cap logo on the left chest and back.

Marquee T-Shirt

$20.00

Our marquee-style tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft Technology

Ole St. Lou T-Shirt - Black

$20.00

Black Ole St. Lou tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft technology.

Ole St. Lou T-Shirt - Silver

$20.00

Silver Ole St. Lou tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft technology.

Runnin' Riot T-shirt

$22.00

Stickers

$1.00

For a dollar, you get two stickers. One is our bottle cap logo, and the other is our HRBC logo.

Ukraine Shirt

$20.00

Used Barrels

$40.00

Ex-bourbon or wine recently emptied after aging one of our beers. We do not wash out the contents of these barrels. **Please email info@heavyriffbrewing.com at least 5 days in advance for availability.**

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.75

Riesling

$8.75

Cabernet

$8.50

Malbec

$8.75

Pinot Noir

$9.25

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Rose

$8.50

Moscato

$8.00

Vodka

Bar Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Three Olives Bomb

$8.00

Whiskey

Balcones Single Malt

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$7.50

Breckenridge Port Cask

$9.50

Bushmills Red Bush

$6.00

District Rye

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Hudson Rye

$8.50

Irish Slammer

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

New Holland Beer Barrel Rye

$6.50

New Riff Rye

$9.00

New Riff Single Barrel Rye

$11.00

Pinckney Bend Whiskey

$6.50

Red Breast

$10.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$8.00

Rough Rider Rye

$7.00

Switchgrass Apple Brandy

$7.00

Switchgrass Copperhead

$6.00

Switchgrass Rye

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Union Horse Rye

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$13.00

Woodford Rye

$7.50

Uncle Nearest

$9.50

Bourbon

Bar Bourbon

$5.00

Basil Hayden's

$6.50

Booker's

$12.00

Bowman Brothers

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Ezra Brooks

$7.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$8.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$11.00

Green River

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

New Holland Beer Barrel

$6.00

New Riff

$8.50

New Riff Single Barrel

$10.00

Old Forester Old Fine

$9.50

Old Forester Original

$8.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$8.00

Rough Rider

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 14

$8.50

Glenlivet 12

$7.00

Highland Park 12

$9.00

Laphroaig 10

$9.00

Gin

Bar Gin

$5.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Maplewood

$6.00

New Riff Barrel Aged Gin

$7.00

New Riff Gin

$6.00

Nolet's

$7.50

Pinckney Bend Cask Aged Gin

$7.00

Pinckney Bend Gin

$6.00

Still 630 Navy Strength Gin

$6.00

Truly Floral Blue

$7.50

Truly Floral Pink

$7.50

Rum

Bar Gin

$5.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Tequila

Ghost

$6.00

Hiatus Anejo

$10.00

Hiatus Blanco

$8.50

Hiatus Reposado

$9.00

Milagro

$6.00

Mezcal

Madre Black

$6.00

Madre Red

$7.00
