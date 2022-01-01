- Home
Heavy Riff Brewing 6413 Clayton Ave
6413 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Entrees
Beef Mushroom Swiss
BLT
Brisket Sandwich
Our slow-smoked brisket rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.
Chile Verde Cornbread
New Mexican style Chile Verde using slowly roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers served over our pineapple cornbread.
Corned beef and cabbage
Corned Beef Sandwich
Our house beer-brined corned beef aged 3 weeks, or more. Covered with our house wine-grained Dijon, and slowly smoked over cherry wood. Choose one side item.
Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup
Loaded Baked Potato
Pork Sandwich
Tender slow-smoked Boston Pork Butt rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.
Seitan Sandwich
(Vegan friendly) Our special, house-recipe seitan was developed by a Japanese chef especially for Heavy Riff. Slow-smoked and rubbed with our house spice blend.
Sesame Ginger Wrap
Choose any one of our proteins to create this delicious wrap. Made with red, green, yellow, and orange bell peppers, red onions, green leaf lettuce, and baby spinach tossed in our house-made sesame ginger dressing.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Smoked Asian Pork Wrap
Slowly smoked, juicy pork combined with our creamy and spicy Vietnamese garlic pepper slaw, and rolled in a flour tortilla wrap. Choose one side item.
Smoked Meatball Sandwich
Smoked Reuben
Our house beer-brined corned beef is aged 3 weeks or more. Covered with our house wine-grained Dijon mustard, and slowly smoked over cherry wood. Gin-aged sauerkraut and our house adobo sauce round out this incredible sandwich. Choose one side.
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon Dinner
Tofu Sandwich
(Vegan friendly) Firm, slow-smoked tofu, rubbed with our house spice blend. Choose one side item.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey Sandwich
Our slow-smoked, tender, and juicy turkey rubbed with our special house spice blend. Choose one side item.
Club Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
French Dip
Grilled Goat Cheese & Soup
Grilled Goat Cheese
Ham & Swiss
Appetizers
BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our savory baked beans, sweet corn and peppers, and our house white cheese sauce. Choose one of our smoked proteins.
BBQ Sliders
Hawaiian Sweet Roll sliders with your choice of Smoked Pork, Beef Brisket, Corned Beef, Turkey, Seitan(v), or Tofu (v). Served with our creamy coleslaw and ginger-pickled onions on the side. (3 sliders per order, choose one protein).
Beer Bread
What do we do with our spent beer grains? We make bread! Try our delicious, sweet beer bread served with our 3 signature spreads (Maple Walnut Butter, Orange Butter, and Roaster Garlic Cream Cheese and Chive Butter).
Pretzel Bread Sticks
Our spent grain soft bread sticks served with our house cheese sauce.
Wings
Cheese Nachos
Salads/Soups/Chilli
Bleu Cheese Brisket Salad
Fresh mix of green leaf lettuce & baby spinach tossed in our house-made bleu cheese vinaigrette dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, house-made candied pecans, slowly smoked beef brisket, and house-made ginger cinnamon pickled onions
Hawaiian Pork Salad
Fresh mix of green leaf lettuce & baby spinach tossed in our house-made pineapple vinaigrette dressing, and topped with our four cheese blend, house-roasted almonds, our smoked pork, and our fresh, house-made Hawaiian salsa.
Surfin' Bird Turkey Salad
Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette dressing, and topped with our house-roasted sliced almonds and dried cranberries and our juicy smoked turkey. Topped with raspberries.
Sesame Ginger Salad
Choose any one of our proteins to create this delicious sesame ginger salad. Made with red, green, yellow, and orange bell peppers, red onions, green leaf lettuce, and baby spinach tossed in our house-made sesame ginger dressing with almonds.
Vegan Salad
Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette dressing, and topped our house-roasted sliced almonds and dried cranberries. Choose either smoked tofu or seitan topped with raspberries.
Dinner Salad
Fresh mix of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with our house roasted sliced almonds, four cheese blend, and dried cranberries. Choose one of our house-made vinaigrette dressings (Bleu Cheese, Pineapple, or Raspberry).
Brisket Chili Cup
A cup of our delicious, spicy brisket chili. A tomato based, six-pepper chili, it's hearty and served with a house-made crostini.
Brisket Chili Bowl
A bowl of our delicious, spicy brisket chili. A tomato based, six-pepper chili, it's hearty and served with a house-made crostini.
Chile Verde Cup
A cup of our New Mexican style Chile Verde using slow-roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers
Chile Verde Bowl
A bowl of our New Mexican style Chile Verde using slow-roasted and smoked New Mexican Hatch Chiles and Poblano Peppers.
Salmon Salad
Tomato Soup
Side Orders
Side Baked Beans
Our special house burnt-end beans made with our Velvet Underbrown American Brown Ale
Side Cheese Sauce
Our house-made special white cheese sauce.
Side Cheesy Taters
Mom's old recipe of our favorite cheesy scalloped potatoes
Side Coleslaw
Our creamy coleslaw is a special family recipe that has a citrusy zing.
Side Kettle Chips
Side Pineapple Cornbread
Our cornbread of made with fresh pineapple.
Side Riff Chips
Kettle chips tossed with our house-infused garlic oil, and our special BBQ spice blend. Delicious!
Side Sweet Corn & Peppers
Whole kernel corn with fresh red sweet peppers.
Side Veggie Baked Beans
Our special house baked beans made with our Velvet Underbrown American Brown Ale
Velvet Underbrownie
House Draft
Above the Trends
4.2% ABV 15 IBU A traditional Hefeweizen, the most popular Weissbier, which tradionally has the aroma and tasting notes of banana, clove, and some say bubble gum. A very refreshing style.
Apricot Layla
Beware of Darkness-Barrel Aged
10% ABV 65 IBU Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Sweet Stout wNotes of rich dark chocolate, caramel, toffee, and coffee.
Black Currant Layla
6% ABV 10 IBU A variant of our Foedre aged Layla rested on black currants. Delightfully tart with a beautiful purple hue.
Black Dog-Maple
12% ABV 50 IBU A maple variant of our Imperial Porter
Blackberry Layla
Blood Orange Layla
Bocelli
Bohemian Rhaspberry
6% ABV 10 IBU A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.
Boris the Cider
7.1% ABV A beautiful unfiltered and unpasteurized Apple Cider. Brewed with inspiration from pub ciders of England. Fresh apple, moderately dry finish.
Bright Nights
7.1% ABV 10 IBU Golden Nitro Stout aged on cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and coffee.
Central Time
Chocolate Cherry Underbrown
Cider Stacy
Cosmic Cowboy
8.3% ABV 48 IBU A Double Dry Hopped New England Style IPA with featured hops Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin. Notes of passion fruit and Sauvignon Blanc.
Czechmarks
5.1% ABV 40 IBU A classic Czech Style Pilsner featuring Saaz hops.
Daisy Glaze
6.4% ABV 60 IBU NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, and a touch of Simcoe hops. Delivers a tropical fruit flavor and the signature soft malt and bittering profile of the style.
Dark Days
6.6% ABV 52 IBU American Rye Stout on Nitro. Notes of creamy chocolate and a slight rye spiciness.
Dark Star
Dear Agony - Basil Hayden's
Dear Agony - Blanton's
Dear Agony - Booker's
Dear Agony - WhistlePig
Dear Agony - Willet
Dear Agony - Willet Rye
Deutchmarks
Disco Apocalypse
Dream Lover
Eat a Peach
6.8% ABV 65 IBU Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.
Escape
Evil Pumpkin
12.2% ABV 25 IBU Every year on an early fall day, we release our award-winning Evil Pumpkin Imperial Porter. This 12.2% monster of a beer is brewed with graham crackers, brown sugar, organic pumpkin, and fall spices. Notes of pumpkin and chocolate.
Foeder Fafa
6% ABV 35 IBU A Missouri Oak Aged blended Wild Saison Ale. This ale has a tangy flavor and zesty mouthfeel with a pleasant, tart finish. Best consumed while watching an episode of Flight of the Concords.
Forty-Six and 2
5.6% ABV 46 IBU A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.
From San to Don
Galactic Grapefruit
Happy Jack
5.2% ABV 10 IBU Happy Jack Pumpkin Ale is back to ring in the fall. This decadent amber ale is infused in the mash with graham crackers.
Instigator Dopplebock
Lager O'Ryely
Layla
6% ABV 10 IBU Our house foedre aged wild ale. Our foedre was made by Foeder Crafters of America, and is made from Missouri white oak. Layla typically rests on the oak for at least four months.
Living Reflections
Love Gun
4.8% ABV 10 IBU A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.
Mamas and the Papayas
7% ABV 10 IBU A refreshing sour ale made with fresh papayas. Mama Cass would approve.
Oktoberfest
Ole St. Lou
4.8% ABV 25 IBU Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.
Oud Bruin
5.9% ABV 10 IBU Our Oud Bruin is a classic Flemish Style Brown Ale aged two and a half years in Port Wine barrels that formerly housed our Flanders Red Ale. An elegant, full-flavored, tart brown ale.
Peach Layla
6% ABV 10 IBU The peach variant of our house foeder aged sour ale. Pleasantly tart with the delicious finish of perfectly ripe peaches.
Pineapple Mango Layla
Prison Bound
5.4% ABV 46 IBU An unfiltered east coast inspired pale ale. A slight fruity peach flavor which comes from the yeast strain used. A refreshing, slightly hopped pale ale.
Putin Huylo
Raglan Irish Red
Red Currant Hibiscus Layla
6% ABV 10 IBU The newest Layla variant. Made with fresh red currants and hibiscus flowers, this fruity sweet and sour ale is pleasantly tart and refreshing
Rico Guave
5.7% ABV 10 IBU A delicious Gose made with fresh pink guava.
Rumbleseat
Runnin' Riot
6.4% ABV 55 IBU With all the haze craze, the traditional IPA has been almost forgotten. It's been a while for us as well. Runnin' Riot West Coast IPA features Citra and Colombus hops.
Smash It Up
Squeeze Box
4.8% ABV 16 IBU A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.
Starrider
Sun Devil
Super Session
4.3% ABV 55 IBU Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.
Synchronicity
Vanilla Coffee Underbrown
6.5% ABV 30 IBU Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.
Velvet Underbrown
6.5% ABV 30 IBU Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.
Vienna Waits For You
Package Beer ToGo
1/2 Bbl Love Gun
Apricot Layla
Beware of Darkness 4pk 16oz cans
Black Currant Layla
Bohemian Rhaspberry 4pk 16oz cans
A dark sour ale similar to an Oud Bruin. Rich dark chocolate and raspberries with a nice, mildy tart finish.
Case Evil Pumpkin
Case Love Gun
A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.
Case Ole St. Lou
Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.
Cosmic Cowboy
Daisy Glaze 4pk 16oz cans
Dear Agony - Booker's Bourbon 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - 1792 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - Basil Hayden 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - Blanton's 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - Vanilla Espresso 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - WhistlePig 500ml bottle
Dear Agony - Willet Bourbon 500ml bottle
Dear Agony = Willet Rye 500ml bottle
Dick Head
Disco Apocalypse
Dream Lover 4pk 16oz cans
Eat a Peach 4pk 16oz cans
Big peach aroma and flavor pair well with the fruity hop character in this hazy IPA. Many peaches were harmed in the making of this beer.
Evil Pumkin 500ml bottle
Flanders Red 500ml bottle
Our Flanders Red is a classic Flanders style red ale aged for two and a half years in Missouri port wine barrels. An elegant, full-flavored, slightly tart red ale in the traditional style.
Foeder Fafa 500ml bottle
A Missouri Oak Aged blended Wild Saison Ale. This ale has a tangy flavor and zesty mouthfeel with a pleasant, tart finish. Best consumed while watching an episode of Flight of the Concords.
Forty-Six and 2 4pk 16oz cans
A New England Style Double Dry Hopped IPA brewed in collaboration with our close friends at 2nd Shift Brewing Co. Sabro and Nelson hops are featured with notes of coconut, peach, and tangerine.
Happy Jack 4pk 16oz cans
Layla 750ml bottle
Our house foedre aged wild ale. Our foedre was made by Foeder Crafters of America, and is made from Missouri white oak. Layla typically rests on the oak for at least four months.
Lemon Lime Layla 500ml bottle
Lemon Lime Layla is the perfect summertime sour ale. Aged in our Missouri Oak Foeder, this variant of our wild saison ale is further aged on fresh lemons and limes.
Love Gun 4pk 16oz cans
A big vanilla aroma hits you up front, with a light, crisp body and pleasant vanilla finish.
Oh Cherrie 4pk 16oz cans
Belgian style red ale aged with macerated cherries. This red ale is mildly tart and fruit-forward.
Ole St. Lou 4pk 16oz cans
Ole St. Lou Premium Lager is named after the song Ole St. Lou by Mama's Pride. A 6ft x 6ft replica of their 1976 album Uptown Lowdown hangs in the taproom.
Oud Bruin
Prison Bound 4pk 16oz cans
Runnin' Riot
Squeeze Box 4pk 16oz cans
A slightly tart American Wheat Ale brewed with Lemondrop hops and lemon peel. A super-refreshing summer ale.
Super Session 4pk 16oz cans
Super Session IPA is a refreshing, sessionable IPA that is more citrusy than bitter. Featured hops are Citra and Amarillo.
Vanilla Coffee Underbrown 16oz 4 pack
Vanilla Coffee Underbrown is the 2nd beer we ever produced, and is our most widely-recognized beer. Originally intended to be a one-off beer for the launch party of Vincent Van Doughnut foor truck, it has since become a staple.
Velvet Underbrown 4pk 16oz cans
Velvet Underbrown is the first beer we ever produced comercially. What sets this brown ale apart form others are the roasted oats and lactose, along with chocolate malts giving it a dark chocolate aroma and velvety mouthfeel.
Soft Drinks
Crowlers
Growlers
Growler Boris the Cider
Growler Czechmarks
Growler Daisy Glaze
Growler Eat a Peach
Growler Living Reflections
Growler Love Gun
Growler Ole St. Lou
Growler Prison Bound
Growler Runnin Riot
Growler Squeezebox
Growler Super Session
Growler Vanilla Coffee
Growler Velvet Underbrown
Merchandise
Beer Soap
We have a variety of beer soaps made with Heavy Riff beers made by West Park Soaps in Dogtown.
Bottle Cap T-Shirt - Black
The original staff shirt when we opened in 2013. Comfort Soft technology designes to wick away moisture from the body.
Bottle Cap T-Shirt - Grey
The original staff shirt when we opened in 2013. Comfort Soft technology designes to wick away moisture from the body.
Bottle Cap Tin Tacker Sign
Our original bottle cap tin tacker sign.
Crafted Bone Dog Treats
Dear Agony T-Shirt
The original Dear Agony shirt designed by local artist Ryan Glosemeyer. Comfort Soft technology designed to wick away moisture.
Hat - Trucker
Black and grey bottle cap logo snap back trucker style hat.
Hoodie - Grey Bottle Cap
Our grey zip hooded sweatshirt with our bottle cap logo on the left chest and back.
Marquee T-Shirt
Our marquee-style tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft Technology
Ole St. Lou T-Shirt - Black
Black Ole St. Lou tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft technology.
Ole St. Lou T-Shirt - Silver
Silver Ole St. Lou tee shirt featuring Comfort Soft technology.
Runnin' Riot T-shirt
Stickers
For a dollar, you get two stickers. One is our bottle cap logo, and the other is our HRBC logo.
Ukraine Shirt
Used Barrels
Ex-bourbon or wine recently emptied after aging one of our beers. We do not wash out the contents of these barrels. **Please email info@heavyriffbrewing.com at least 5 days in advance for availability.**
Whiskey
Balcones Single Malt
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Breckenridge Port Cask
Bushmills Red Bush
District Rye
Fireball
Hudson Rye
Irish Slammer
Jameson
Knob Creek Rye
New Holland Beer Barrel Rye
New Riff Rye
New Riff Single Barrel Rye
Pinckney Bend Whiskey
Red Breast
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant
Rough Rider Rye
Switchgrass Apple Brandy
Switchgrass Copperhead
Switchgrass Rye
Tullamore Dew
Union Horse Rye
Whistle Pig 10yr
Woodford Rye
Uncle Nearest
Bourbon
Bar Bourbon
Basil Hayden's
Booker's
Bowman Brothers
Bulleit
Elijah Craig
Ezra Brooks
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Green River
Knob Creek
New Holland Beer Barrel
New Riff
New Riff Single Barrel
Old Forester Old Fine
Old Forester Original
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream
Rough Rider
Woodford Reserve
Gin
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6413 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139