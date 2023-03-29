A map showing the location of HeBrews Coffee Co 806 Miller StView gallery

HeBrews Coffee Co 806 Miller St

review star

No reviews yet

806 Miller St

Stanford, KY 40484

Menu

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.10+

House Blend

Flavored Latte

$4.45+

Espresso + Steamed Milk Mocha, Caramel, White Mocha, Vanilla, Honey + Cinnamon, Hazelnut

Americano

$2.80+

Espresso + Hot Water

Caramel Macchiato

$4.20+

2oz of Espresso + 1 oz of Steamed Milk

Red Eye

$3.35+

Espresso + Drip Coffee

Cappuchino

$3.50+

Espresso + 4oz of Steamed Milk

Black & White

$4.15+

2 oz Espresso + 8oz of Steamed Milk + Dark Choc. Sauce + White Choc Syrup

Cold Coffee

Black Cold Brew

$3.90+

Plain Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Flavored Latte

$4.50+

(Mocha, Caramel, White Mocha, Vanilla, Hazelnut) + Espresso + Milk

HeBrews Cold Brew

$3.95+

Cold Brew Coffee served over ice (caramel, vanilla, brown sugar cinnamon)

HeBrews Blend

$5.25+

(Mocha, Caramel, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla, Frozen Hot Chocolate)

Alternatives

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Flavored Tea

$2.75+

Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Blackberry

Hot Matcha

$3.75+

Iced Matcha

$4.55+

Lemonade

$2.55+

Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry

Alani Nu

$3.50

Ask about available flavors

Red Bull Infusions

$6.00

16oz Prickly Pear, Strawberry Kiwi, Peach + Mango Passion, Dragonfruit

Sugar Free Red Bull Infusions

$6.00

Prime

$3.50

Ask about available flavors

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

SheBrew's Strawberry Drink

$4.90+

Specialties

Cinnamon Roll Caramel Latte

$4.30+

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.30+

Cake Batter Latte

$4.30+

Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte

$4.30+

Extras

Caramel Drizzel

$0.75

Chocolate Drizzel

$0.75

HeBrew Cubes

$0.50

Salted Caramel Cold Foam

$1.00

Shot Of Espresso

$0.75

Shot Of Flavor

$0.75

Vanilla Cold Foam

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.75

White Chocolate

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Extra Sugar Free Cane Syrup

$0.75

Extra Pure Cane Syrup

$0.75

Food

While Supplies Last

Donuts

$1.50

Fresh from Burkes Bakery

Muffins

$2.50

Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana Nut

Bagels

$2.00

Plain, Blueberry +Cream cheese $.75

Kids Menu

White Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Baby Brew (12oz)

$2.60

Steamed Milk & your choice of flavor

Almond Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Coconut Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Oat Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Skim Milk (12oz)

$1.75

Sweetener

Honey

Pure Cane Syrup

Stevia

Sugar Free Cane Sugar

Puppy Brew

Puppy Brew

$1.50

Whipped cream with milk bone for your furry friend

SYRUPS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

806 Miller St, Stanford, KY 40484

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

