Hebrews Coffee & Eats

review star

No reviews yet

1734 S Julia St

Rayville, LA 71269

Popular Items

Cotton Gin
Pumpkin Pie
White Gold

Main Menu

White Gold

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha and Salted Caramel Latte

Pelican

$4.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Honey Latte.

Cotton Gin

$4.50

Vanilla and Caramel Latte

Bayou Mocha

$4.50

Mocha Latte

Honey Comb

$4.50

Vanilla and Honey Latte

Old Oak

$4.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Mocha Latte

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shot with steamed hot water

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Can Drink

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Tee Shirt

$22.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Islander

$4.79+

Tropical Smoothie. Papaya, mango, pineapple, and coconut with milk and juice.

Classic

$4.79+

Strawberry banana smoothie with milk and juice.

PB&J

$4.79+

Blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry smoothie. With milk, juice and peanut butter powder

Samoa

$4.50

Coconut, chocolate, and caramel flavors

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Pumpkin, brown sugar cinnamon, and vanilla. Also offered sugar free.

Caramel Apple

$4.50

Apple and caramel. Not a sugar free option

Maple-Nut

$4.50

Maple and hazelnut. Not a sugar fee option.

Sweatshirt

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1734 S Julia St, Rayville, LA 71269

Directions

Hebrews Coffee & Eats image

