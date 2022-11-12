A map showing the location of Hebron Grille 1960 N Bend Rd.,View gallery

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLE FRIES

$8.99

Breaded and seasoned, served with buttermilk ranch

GATOR BITES

$12.99

Crisp hand-breaded alligator tail with ranch, Louisiana hot sauce and tots

GUMBO

$6.99+

Authentic New Orleans Gumbo

HOUSE POTATO SKINS

$9.99

Deep fried pickles, peppers, and poppers with assorted dipping sauces. Nola, ranch, and sweet and spicy cream sauce.

LOADED TOTS

$9.99

Bacon, mozzarella, fresh chives, sour cream

NASHVILLE STYLE WINGS

$13.98+

8 twice fried then breaded in our Nashville seasoning and served with buffalo sauce and honey.

PRETZEL + BEER CHEESE

$9.99

Soft Bavarian bites, craft beer cheese made from our taps

TENDER BASKET

$11.99

Breaded and fried chicken tenders with tater tots and your choice of sauce or dressing

WINGS

$12.99+

8 house seasoned and twice fried wings, buffalo sauce, Memphis BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, or zombie juice.

TORTILLAS, TACOS + TATERS

ALABAMA CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

Grille chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack, Applewood bacon and Alabama White BBQ sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with Saratoga chips.

ALABAMA POTATO

$10.99

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, Alabama White BBQ, cheddar jack

ALABAMA TACOS

$11.49

Alabama White BBQ chicken, creamy southern cole slaw, fresh cilantro. served with saratoga chips

ALLIGATOR TACOS

$13.99

Fried Florida gator tail, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, shredded cheddar, Louisiana hot sauce, ranch

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

Grille chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, Mozzarella cheese, Applewood bacon with ranch and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with Saratoga chips.

CHEESESTEAK QUESSADILLA

$12.49

Shaved flank steak, mozzarella, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, on a flour tortilla, served with with sour cream and Saratoga chips.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99+

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack, served with sour cream and Saratoga chips.

HOUSE POTATO

$8.99

Bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.49

Fried shrimp tenders, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, house made 'Nola sauce

HANDCRAFTED BURGERS

BAD BAMA JAMA

$13.99

Alabama White BBQ, applewood bacon, banana peppers, pepper jack

BIG BEN

$12.99

Pickles, house made tartar, lettuce, american.

BLEU BAYOU

$13.99

Applewood bacon, ranch, Louisiana hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles

PLAIN JANE

$11.99

Burger patty on a toasted bakery bun. add bacon .99 cheese 1.00

BACON JAM & BEER CHEESE

$14.99

THE PIT MASTER

$14.99

SALADS

ALABAMA CHICKEN SALAD

$13.49

Applewood bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar jack, Alabama White BBQ chicken

BAD ASS BUFFALO

$13.49

Grilled buffalo chicken, applewood bacon, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Romaine, red onion, green pepper, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cheddar jack, served with honey mustard

FARMERS MARKET

$10.99

Romaine greens, seasonal vegetables, cheddar jack cheese, house made garlic wheatberry croutons, grilled chicken 3.00 blackened salmon 6.00 or filet tips 7.00

FOO FOO SALAD

$11.99

Cashews, dried cranberries, Swiss, green apple, tomato, lemon poppy seed dressing

SALMON CAESAR

$14.99

Bronzed salmon, crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, garlic wheatberry croutons

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

SANDWICH BOARD

BLACK CAT PO BOY

$12.99

Blackened or southern fried catfish filet on a French baguette with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house made tartar sauce

BLT

$9.99

Applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted wheatberry.

COUNTRY CLUB

$13.99

Applewood bacon, smoked turkey, Virginia ham, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, maple mayo, on wheatberry bread

DIRTY BIRD

$12.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$8.99

KICKIN' CHICKEN

$13.49

Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bakery bun. Served with a side of ranch.

PORK BBQ

$10.99

POT ROAST DIP

$14.99

SALMON BLT

$14.99

Cajun dusted grilled Atlantic salmon, applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun

TURKEY REUBEN

$11.99

Honey smoked turkey breast, Swiss, slaw, country French, on wheatberry bread

SOUTHERN SPECIALTIES

BACON & ONION TOPPED CHOPS

$16.99+

BLUEGRASS CHOPS

$15.99+

9oz center-cut premium bone-in pork chop, lightly blackened, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Two chops 19.49, NASHVILLE FRIED 15.25 (1) 20.25 (2)

BOURBON STREET PASTA

$20.99

Linguine tossed with blackened chicken, Andouille sausage and cremini mushrooms in a made to order marinara cream sauce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp.

CHICKEN BREAST(By Itself)

$5.99

CHICKEN PARM

$16.99

6oz boneless chicken breast, house breaded and Southern -fried, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Served with angel hair pasta

FARMHOUSE FRIED STEAK

$12.99

Seasoned and floured, skillet fried sirloin, white pepper gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans

FRIED CATFISH DINNER

$14.99

Southern fried filets, house made tartar sauce, twisted fried, peanut slaw

GRANDMA'S MEATLOAF

$13.99

Home made meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and green beans

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$14.99

HEBRON "HOT" HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

$15.99+

Our spin on the Nashville favorite! Slightly spicy fried airline breasts, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce and honey, mashed potatoes, peanut slaw

LOUISIANA PASTA BOWL

$16.99+

Grilled chicken, Andouille sausage, Cajun Alfredo, tomatoes, scallions, onions, bell peppers, and fresh Parmesan over bow tie pasta. Add shrimp 3.99

NASHVILLE FRIED

$16.99+

PULLED PORK MAC N' CHEESE

$16.99

RIBEYE

$26.99

12oz Ribeye seasoned with house spices and topped with rosemary white truffle butter. Served with hand whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

USDA PRIME SIRLOIN

$19.99

8oz USDA certified prime sirloin lightly seasoned with house spices and topped with rosemary white truffle butter. Served with hand whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

SEAFOOD

BRONZED SALMON

$16.99+

Wild caught Atlantic salmon, Cajun spices, fresh broccoli, mashed potatoes

CINCY FISH + CHIPS

$14.99

Hand-cut Icelandic cod, dipped in local Cincinnati made rhinegeist beer-batter and deep fried. Served with twisted fries and peanut slaw

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.49

Jumbo shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and panko then lightly fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, a side salad and house made pina colada dipping sauce

MAHI MAHI

$17.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, cilantro lime rice, jalapeno bacon cream, grilled asparagus

SALMON 6oz (By Itself)

$6.99

SUGAR RUSH

APPLE CRISP

$5.99

Warm apple filling, crisp buttered streusel topping with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

BREAD PUDDING

$5.99

Baked with apples, cinnamon, and chopped walnuts. Served with a warm house made Jim Beam Bourbon glaze.

CHERRY CRISP

$5.99

Warm cherry filling, crisp buttered streusel topping with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL BITES

$7.99

Warm pretzel bites, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar with warm caramel sauce. Enough to Share!

SWISS CHALET CAKE

$7.99

Three heavenly layers of chocolate! Swiss chocolate cheesecake, white chocolate mousse, moist dark chocolate cake!

LITTLE GRILLERS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.49

Served with tots.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.49

Served with tots.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.49

Served with tots.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49

Served with tots.

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.49

KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA

$6.49

Topped with parmesan cheese and served with a slice of pasta bread

PREMIUM SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$3.79

FRESH-CUT FRIES

$3.79

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.29

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$3.99

SIDE LOADED TOTS

$3.99

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$4.29

SIDE SALAD

$4.29

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.79

REGULAR SIDES

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$2.99

COUNTRY GREEN BEANS

$2.99

HAND-WHIPPED POTATOES

$2.99

PEANUT SLAW

$2.99

SARATOGA CHIPS

$2.99

TATER TOTS

$2.99

TWISTED FRIES

$2.99

SAUCES

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bottle Alabama White BBQ

$7.99

Bottle Memphis BBQ

$7.99

Bourbon Street Sauce

$1.50

Brown Gravy

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Louisiana Sauce

$1.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50

Memphis BBQ

$0.50

Pina Colada

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sauce on side

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

White Alabama BBQ

$0.50

White Gravy

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

SPECIALS

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.99

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.99

BRUNCH SIDES

BACON (3PCS)

$3.00

BISCUITS (2PC)

$3.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

EGGS (2)

$2.00

FRESH FRUIT SIDE

$2.00

GLIERS GOETTA (2PCS)

$3.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY SIDE

$2.00

SAUSAGE PATTIES (2)

$3.00

TOAST (1)

$1.00

BRUNCH

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$9.00

BREAKFAST BAKED POTATO

$9.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$15.00

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$10.00

CRAWFISH BENEDICT

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

HEBRON GRILLE BENEDICT

$12.00

HG BREAKFAST

$10.00

LOUISIANA CAJUN OMELET

$12.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$15.00

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

DRINKS

Alert Energy Drink

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

DRAFT

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.50+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00+

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00+

Bud Light - DRAFT

$4.00+

Country Boy Citrus

$6.00+

Dog Fish

$6.00+

DRAFT SAMPLE

Kentucky Bourbon Barrell ale

$8.00

Miller Light - DRAFT

$4.00+

Rhinegeist Truth - DRAFT

$6.50+

Yuengling

$4.00+

BTLD/CANS

Angry Orchard - BTLD

$4.00

Bud Light - BTLD

$3.25

Budweiser - BTLD

$3.25

Coors Banquet - BTL

$3.25

Coors Light - BTLD

$3.25

Corona - BTLD

$4.50

Corona light - BTLD

$4.50

Domestic Beer Bucket - BTLD

$13.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Heineken 0.0 - BTLD

$4.00

High Noon

$5.50+

Mich Ultra - BTLD

$3.25

Miller - BTLD

$3.25

Miller High Life - BTLD

$3.25

Modelo

$5.00

Premium Beer Bucket

$20.00

Red Stripe

$3.75

Stella Artios Btld

$5.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$4.00

White Claw - CANS

$5.50

White Claw Bucket - BTLD

$22.00

HG Specialty Cocktails

Augustine's Special

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Hayden's Black Berry

$11.00

HG Southern Lemonade

$10.00

Holy Water

$8.00

Makers Sweet

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Manmosa

$5.00

Mexican Sunrise

$11.00

Milagro Margarita

$10.00

Mint Julip - Maker's

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Peachy Perfect

$10.00

Pink Tini

$10.00

Premium Margarita

$10.99

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Summer Bomb

$8.00

Ultimate Margarita

$13.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Margarita on Rocks

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Martini - Specialty

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00+

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Frozen Drinks

FROZEN 1/2 BOURBON SLUSH

$5.00

FROZEN 1/2 MARGARITA

$5.00

FROZEN BOURBON SLUSH

$9.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$9.00

FROZEN PINA COLADA

$9.00

FROZEN DAQUIRITA

$9.00

FROZEN VIRGIN PINA COLOADA

$6.00

FROZEN VIRGIN STRAW DAQUIRI

$6.00

FROZEN 1/2 DAQUIRITA

$5.00

FROZEN 1/2 PINA COLADA

$5.00

Vodka/Gin

Absolute Vodka

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

Monk's Road Dry Gin

$9.00

Monk's Road Finished Gin

$10.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Three Olive's Cherry

$6.50

Three Olive's Raspberry

$6.50

Tito's

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Rum/Tequila

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan White

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Milagro Tequila

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Teremana Tequila

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Bulleit

$8.00

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Glenlivet

$8.00

Glenlivet Double Oak

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagram's

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$6.00

OBAN Whisky

$14.00

Premium Bourbon

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blade and Bow

$10.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Bookers

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Five Trail

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$10.00

Jeffersons ocean

$12.00

Knob Creek 12 year small batch

$14.00

Knob Creek 9 yr small batch

$9.00

Monk's Road Bourbon Series

$14.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$12.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Peerless double Oak

$12.00

Penelope

$10.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Years

$9.00

Wilderness trail

$11.00

Willet

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellostone

$10.00

Misc.

Bailey's

$7.00

Disaronno

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jägermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Hennesey

$9.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

MANMOSA

$6.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

ULTIMATE BLOODY

$12.00

RED WINE GLASS

Glass Broadside Merlot

$9.00

Glass Gladiator Merlot

$8.00

Glass Josh Cab

$10.00

Glass Paxis Red Blend

$8.00

Glass Peirano Estate Cab

$8.00

Glass Silver Peak Pinot Noir

$8.50

Refill Broadside Merlot

$9.00

Refill Gladiator Merlot

$8.00

Refill Josh Cab

$10.00

Refill Paxis Red Blend

$8.00

Refill Peirano Estate Cab

$8.00

Refill Silver Peak Pinot Noir

$8.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

Glass Gladiator Chard

$8.00

Glass Moscato

$8.00

Glass Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass St. Michael Riesling

$8.00

Glass Thomas Henry Chard

$9.00

Glass Tricky Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Refill Gladiator Chard

$8.00

Refill Moscato

$8.00

Refill Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Refill St. Michael Riesling

$8.00

Refill Thomas Henry Chard

$9.00

Refill Tricky Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

BOTTLES

Bottle Broadside Merlot

$32.00

Bottle Gladiator Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Josh Cab Sauvignon

$35.00

Bottle Periano Estate Cab Sauvignon

$28.00

Bottle Paxis Red Blend

$28.00

Bottle Silver Peak Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Gladiator Chard

$28.00

Bottle Moscato

$28.00

Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle St. Michael Ries

$28.00

Bottle Thomas Henry Chard

$30.00

Bottle Tricky Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

APPAREL

Bandana

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1960 N Bend Rd.,, Hebron, KY 41048

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

