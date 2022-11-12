Hebron Grille 1960 N Bend Rd.,
1960 N Bend Rd.,
Hebron, KY 41048
APPETIZERS
FRIED PICKLE FRIES
Breaded and seasoned, served with buttermilk ranch
GATOR BITES
Crisp hand-breaded alligator tail with ranch, Louisiana hot sauce and tots
GUMBO
Authentic New Orleans Gumbo
HOUSE POTATO SKINS
Deep fried pickles, peppers, and poppers with assorted dipping sauces. Nola, ranch, and sweet and spicy cream sauce.
LOADED TOTS
Bacon, mozzarella, fresh chives, sour cream
NASHVILLE STYLE WINGS
8 twice fried then breaded in our Nashville seasoning and served with buffalo sauce and honey.
PRETZEL + BEER CHEESE
Soft Bavarian bites, craft beer cheese made from our taps
TENDER BASKET
Breaded and fried chicken tenders with tater tots and your choice of sauce or dressing
WINGS
8 house seasoned and twice fried wings, buffalo sauce, Memphis BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, or zombie juice.
TORTILLAS, TACOS + TATERS
ALABAMA CHICKEN WRAP
Grille chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack, Applewood bacon and Alabama White BBQ sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with Saratoga chips.
ALABAMA POTATO
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, Alabama White BBQ, cheddar jack
ALABAMA TACOS
Alabama White BBQ chicken, creamy southern cole slaw, fresh cilantro. served with saratoga chips
ALLIGATOR TACOS
Fried Florida gator tail, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, shredded cheddar, Louisiana hot sauce, ranch
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grille chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, Mozzarella cheese, Applewood bacon with ranch and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with Saratoga chips.
CHEESESTEAK QUESSADILLA
Shaved flank steak, mozzarella, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, on a flour tortilla, served with with sour cream and Saratoga chips.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack, served with sour cream and Saratoga chips.
HOUSE POTATO
Bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream
SHRIMP TACOS
Fried shrimp tenders, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, house made 'Nola sauce
HANDCRAFTED BURGERS
BAD BAMA JAMA
Alabama White BBQ, applewood bacon, banana peppers, pepper jack
BIG BEN
Pickles, house made tartar, lettuce, american.
BLEU BAYOU
Applewood bacon, ranch, Louisiana hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles
PLAIN JANE
Burger patty on a toasted bakery bun. add bacon .99 cheese 1.00
BACON JAM & BEER CHEESE
THE PIT MASTER
SALADS
ALABAMA CHICKEN SALAD
Applewood bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar jack, Alabama White BBQ chicken
BAD ASS BUFFALO
Grilled buffalo chicken, applewood bacon, shredded mozzarella, green pepper, red onion, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese
CAESAR SALAD
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine, red onion, green pepper, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cheddar jack, served with honey mustard
FARMERS MARKET
Romaine greens, seasonal vegetables, cheddar jack cheese, house made garlic wheatberry croutons, grilled chicken 3.00 blackened salmon 6.00 or filet tips 7.00
FOO FOO SALAD
Cashews, dried cranberries, Swiss, green apple, tomato, lemon poppy seed dressing
SALMON CAESAR
Bronzed salmon, crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, garlic wheatberry croutons
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
SANDWICH BOARD
BLACK CAT PO BOY
Blackened or southern fried catfish filet on a French baguette with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house made tartar sauce
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted wheatberry.
COUNTRY CLUB
Applewood bacon, smoked turkey, Virginia ham, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, maple mayo, on wheatberry bread
DIRTY BIRD
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
HOT HAM & CHEESE
KICKIN' CHICKEN
Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bakery bun. Served with a side of ranch.
PORK BBQ
POT ROAST DIP
SALMON BLT
Cajun dusted grilled Atlantic salmon, applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun
TURKEY REUBEN
Honey smoked turkey breast, Swiss, slaw, country French, on wheatberry bread
SOUTHERN SPECIALTIES
BACON & ONION TOPPED CHOPS
BLUEGRASS CHOPS
9oz center-cut premium bone-in pork chop, lightly blackened, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Two chops 19.49, NASHVILLE FRIED 15.25 (1) 20.25 (2)
BOURBON STREET PASTA
Linguine tossed with blackened chicken, Andouille sausage and cremini mushrooms in a made to order marinara cream sauce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp.
CHICKEN BREAST(By Itself)
CHICKEN PARM
6oz boneless chicken breast, house breaded and Southern -fried, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Served with angel hair pasta
FARMHOUSE FRIED STEAK
Seasoned and floured, skillet fried sirloin, white pepper gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans
FRIED CATFISH DINNER
Southern fried filets, house made tartar sauce, twisted fried, peanut slaw
GRANDMA'S MEATLOAF
Home made meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and green beans
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
HEBRON "HOT" HONEY FRIED CHICKEN
Our spin on the Nashville favorite! Slightly spicy fried airline breasts, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce and honey, mashed potatoes, peanut slaw
LOUISIANA PASTA BOWL
Grilled chicken, Andouille sausage, Cajun Alfredo, tomatoes, scallions, onions, bell peppers, and fresh Parmesan over bow tie pasta. Add shrimp 3.99
NASHVILLE FRIED
PULLED PORK MAC N' CHEESE
RIBEYE
12oz Ribeye seasoned with house spices and topped with rosemary white truffle butter. Served with hand whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.
USDA PRIME SIRLOIN
8oz USDA certified prime sirloin lightly seasoned with house spices and topped with rosemary white truffle butter. Served with hand whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.
SEAFOOD
BRONZED SALMON
Wild caught Atlantic salmon, Cajun spices, fresh broccoli, mashed potatoes
CINCY FISH + CHIPS
Hand-cut Icelandic cod, dipped in local Cincinnati made rhinegeist beer-batter and deep fried. Served with twisted fries and peanut slaw
COCONUT SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and panko then lightly fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, a side salad and house made pina colada dipping sauce
MAHI MAHI
Grilled Mahi Mahi, cilantro lime rice, jalapeno bacon cream, grilled asparagus
SALMON 6oz (By Itself)
SUGAR RUSH
APPLE CRISP
Warm apple filling, crisp buttered streusel topping with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
BREAD PUDDING
Baked with apples, cinnamon, and chopped walnuts. Served with a warm house made Jim Beam Bourbon glaze.
CHERRY CRISP
Warm cherry filling, crisp buttered streusel topping with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL BITES
Warm pretzel bites, tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar with warm caramel sauce. Enough to Share!
SWISS CHALET CAKE
Three heavenly layers of chocolate! Swiss chocolate cheesecake, white chocolate mousse, moist dark chocolate cake!
LITTLE GRILLERS
PREMIUM SIDES
REGULAR SIDES
SAUCES
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Bottle Alabama White BBQ
Bottle Memphis BBQ
Bourbon Street Sauce
Brown Gravy
Buffalo
Butter
Chipotle Mayo
Cocktail Sauce
Honey
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Ketchup
Louisiana Sauce
Maple Syrup
Marinara Sauce
Mayo
Memphis BBQ
Pina Colada
Ranch
Sauce on side
Sour Cream
Tartar
White Alabama BBQ
White Gravy
Southwest Ranch
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH
DRAFT
BTLD/CANS
Angry Orchard - BTLD
Bud Light - BTLD
Budweiser - BTLD
Coors Banquet - BTL
Coors Light - BTLD
Corona - BTLD
Corona light - BTLD
Domestic Beer Bucket - BTLD
Dos Equis
Heineken 0.0 - BTLD
High Noon
Mich Ultra - BTLD
Miller - BTLD
Miller High Life - BTLD
Modelo
Premium Beer Bucket
Red Stripe
Stella Artios Btld
Stone Delicious IPA
White Claw - CANS
White Claw Bucket - BTLD
HG Specialty Cocktails
Augustine's Special
Bloody Mary
Hayden's Black Berry
HG Southern Lemonade
Holy Water
Makers Sweet
Manhattan
Manmosa
Mexican Sunrise
Milagro Margarita
Mint Julip - Maker's
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Peachy Perfect
Pink Tini
Premium Margarita
Rusty Nail
Summer Bomb
Ultimate Margarita
Ultimate Bloody Mary
Classic Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
Vodka/Gin
Rum/Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Bulleit
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Dewar's
Fireball
Glenlivet
Glenlivet Double Oak
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Bean
Makers Mark
Seagram's
Southern Comfort
Well Bourbon
OBAN Whisky
Premium Bourbon
1792 Small Batch
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blade and Bow
Blanton's
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Elijah Craig
Five Trail
Four Roses Small Batch
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jeffersons ocean
Knob Creek 12 year small batch
Knob Creek 9 yr small batch
Monk's Road Bourbon Series
New Riff Single Barrel
Old Forester
Peerless double Oak
Penelope
Russell's Reserve 10 Years
Wilderness trail
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Yellostone
Misc.
BRUNCH DRINKS
RED WINE GLASS
Glass Broadside Merlot
Glass Gladiator Merlot
Glass Josh Cab
Glass Paxis Red Blend
Glass Peirano Estate Cab
Glass Silver Peak Pinot Noir
Refill Broadside Merlot
Refill Gladiator Merlot
Refill Josh Cab
Refill Paxis Red Blend
Refill Peirano Estate Cab
Refill Silver Peak Pinot Noir
WHITE WINE GLASS
Glass Gladiator Chard
Glass Moscato
Glass Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Glass St. Michael Riesling
Glass Thomas Henry Chard
Glass Tricky Sauvignon Blanc
Refill Gladiator Chard
Refill Moscato
Refill Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Refill St. Michael Riesling
Refill Thomas Henry Chard
Refill Tricky Sauvignon Blanc
BOTTLES
Bottle Broadside Merlot
Bottle Gladiator Merlot
Bottle Josh Cab Sauvignon
Bottle Periano Estate Cab Sauvignon
Bottle Paxis Red Blend
Bottle Silver Peak Pinot Noir
Bottle Gladiator Chard
Bottle Moscato
Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Bottle St. Michael Ries
Bottle Thomas Henry Chard
Bottle Tricky Sauvignon Blanc
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1960 N Bend Rd.,, Hebron, KY 41048
