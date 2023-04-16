Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hebron Pizza 127 Main St

127 Main St

Hebron, CT 06248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small Special Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.

Small MeatLovers Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Bacon, Pineapple.

Small Taco Pizza

$15.00

Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Small Tuna Pizza

$14.00

Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.

Small Mashed Potato Pizza

$15.00

Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.

Small Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.

Small Gyro Pizza

$15.50

Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.

Small BLT Pizza

$14.50

Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Small Shrimp Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Large Special Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.

Large MeatLovers Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$20.50

Bacon, Pineapple.

Large Taco Pizza

$22.00

Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Large Tuna Pizza

$21.00

Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Large Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.

Large Mashed Potato Pizza

$22.00

Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$21.00

Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.

Large Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.

Large Gyro Pizza

$22.50

Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.

Large BLT Pizza

$20.50

Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Large Shrimp Pizza

$22.00

Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Gluten Free Special Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.

Gluten Free MeatLovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Bacon, Pineapple.

Gluten Free Taco Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Gluten Free Tuna Pizza

$18.00

Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.

Gluten Free Mashed Potato Pizza

$19.00

Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.

Gluten Free Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.

Gluten Free Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.

Gluten Free Gyro Pizza

$19.50

Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.

Gluten Free BLT Pizza

$18.50

Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Gluten Free Shrimp Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.

Calzones

Mozzarella Calzone

$12.00+

Special Calzone

$16.00+

Party Size

Party Size Cheese

$30.00

Food

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$6.00

House made bread topped with fresh tomatoes shredded mozzarella and parsley.

Calamari Fritti

$11.50

Golden fried calamari,spicy cherry peppers served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Balls(8pcs)

$9.50

House made with mix of mozzarella,parmesan and cheddar cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks(8pcs)

$9.50
Homemade Zucchini Balls

$9.50

With feta cheese and herbs served with tzatziki sauce.

Meatballs

$10.00

House made topped with shaved parmesan,served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Chicken Tenders w/fries

$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken,red onion,black olives,diced tomatoes and jalapeños,mix of cheddar and jack cheese.

Fish and Chips

$11.50Out of stock
Coconut Shrimps(6pcs)

$11.00

Served with spicy marinara sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50+

Mixed Greens,Tomatoes,Cucumbers,Onions,Green Bell Peppers,Kalamata Olives.

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Iceberg Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Home made caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Feta Cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Hard boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken and Gorgonzola Cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$11.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Gouda Cheese, Artichokes, Red Roasted Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini.

Chef Salad

$10.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Ham, Gouda Cheese, Hard boiled Egg with home made Chef's Dressing.

Apple Salad

$11.00+

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Green Apples, Gorgonzola Cheese with Home made White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Hebron Salad

$13.00+

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Sundried Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella Balls and Shaved Parmesan.

Tuna Salad

$11.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn and Tuna fish.

Prosciutto Salad

$12.50+

Mixed Greens, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Raisin's, Cheese cubes, Prosciutto.

Sides

Hand breaded Wings

$9.50+

Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ sauce, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki.

French Fries

$5.50

Fries w/ Cheese

$7.00

Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$8.00
Greek Fries

$8.00

With Feta cheese and oregano.

Onion Rings

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Garlic Bread

$4.00+
Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.50+

Grinders

Ham Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Turkey Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Genoa Salami Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Salami Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Cold Cut Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

BLT Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Tuna Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.

Grld Chicken Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.

Veggie Grinder

$9.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.

Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.00+

Chicken Club Grinder

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle sauce, topped with avacado and melted mozzarella.

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

$9.50+

Chopped beef steak, grilled peppers and onions, topped with American cheese.

Texas Burger Grinder

$10.50+

Juicy beef burger, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Tender Lovin Grinder

$10.50+

Chicken tenders, applewood bacon and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1000 island dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$10.50+

Chicken cutlet, bacon and ranch dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Popeye's Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.50+

Spinach, tomatoes, blue cheese aioli, buffalo breaded chicken with fresh sliced jalepenos.

Italian Grinder

$10.50+

Salami, pepperoni, onions, cherry poppers, tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.00+

Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$9.00+

Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$9.00+

Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.

Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.00+

Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo,Mozzarella Cheese.

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.00

Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese.

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles.

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$15.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions.

SmokeHouse Burger

$15.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings.

Avocado Burger

$16.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Sauce.

Hebron Burger

$16.50

8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, American Chesse, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House made Pickle Sauce, Arugula.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese.

Greek Specialties

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$18.50

2 Chicken Skewers served with French Fries, Home made Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pita Bread.

Beef Gyro Platter

$18.50

Served with French Fries, Home made Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pita Bread.

Pasta

Marinara

$13.00

All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.

Meat Sauce

$15.00

All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.

Baked Ziti

$16.00

All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.

Baked Meat Lasagna

$16.50

Ricotta Cheese, Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, served with side salad and garlic roll.

Meatball

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Bolognese

$16.00

Meat Sauce with a touch of cream, served with side salad and garlic roll.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$18.50

All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.

Carbonara

$18.50

Pancetta, peas, onions and a cream sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.

Chicken Ala Vodka

$18.50

Sauteed onions and garlic with fresh diced tomatoes and pink vodka cream sauce with parmesan cheese. Served with side salad and garlic roll.

Cacciatori

$18.50

Sauteed Ham, Bacon and Mushrooms in a pink creamy sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.

Chicken Francaise

$18.50

Dipped in Egg Butter, White Wine, Parsley, Lemon Juice and Parmesan Cheese. Served with side salad and garlic roll.

Santorini (Seafood)

$21.00

Mussels, Shrimps, Calamari, Fresh Diced Tomato and White Wine in a Red Sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.

Chicken Parm

$18.00

All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.

Eggplant Parm

$16.50

All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.

Meatball Parm

$17.50

All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.

Sausage Parm

$16.50

All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.

Sausage & Peppers Parm

$17.50

All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets(6)

$7.00

Chicken Fingers(3)

$7.00

Kid's Pasta

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$8.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Fried Dough

$6.00

Fried Dough w/Nutella

$7.00

NA Beverages

Cans

$2.00

20oz

$2.50

2Liter

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Water

$2.50