Hebron Pizza 127 Main St
127 Main St
Hebron, CT 06248
Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.
Small MeatLovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.
Small Veggie Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, Pineapple.
Small Taco Pizza
Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Small Tuna Pizza
Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.
Small Mashed Potato Pizza
Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.
Small Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.
Small Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
Small Gyro Pizza
Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.
Small BLT Pizza
Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Small Shrimp Pizza
Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.
Large Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.
Large MeatLovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.
Large Veggie Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, Pineapple.
Large Taco Pizza
Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Large Tuna Pizza
Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.
Large Mashed Potato Pizza
Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.
Large Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.
Large Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
Large Gyro Pizza
Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.
Large BLT Pizza
Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Large Shrimp Pizza
Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sausage and Hamburger.
Gluten Free MeatLovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Meatballs, Bacon.
Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Black Olives.
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, Pineapple.
Gluten Free Taco Pizza
Spicy Meat Sauce, Onions, Taco chips, Salsa, topped with Sour cream, Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Gluten Free Tuna Pizza
Tuna fish, Onions, Corn, Oregano.
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic and EVOO.
Gluten Free Mashed Potato Pizza
Thick Layer of Garlic Mashed Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese.
Gluten Free Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Garlic, EVOO
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon topped with creamy Ranch Dressing.
Gluten Free Pomodorini Con Pollo Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
Gluten Free Gyro Pizza
Beef or Chicken Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, French Fries, Tomatoes, Onions and Oregano.
Gluten Free BLT Pizza
Topped with Freshly chopped Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Gluten Free Shrimp Pizza
Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO.
Party Size
Food
Appetizers
Bruschetta
House made bread topped with fresh tomatoes shredded mozzarella and parsley.
Calamari Fritti
Golden fried calamari,spicy cherry peppers served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Balls(8pcs)
House made with mix of mozzarella,parmesan and cheddar cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks(8pcs)
Homemade Zucchini Balls
With feta cheese and herbs served with tzatziki sauce.
Meatballs
House made topped with shaved parmesan,served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders w/fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken,red onion,black olives,diced tomatoes and jalapeños,mix of cheddar and jack cheese.
Fish and Chips
Coconut Shrimps(6pcs)
Served with spicy marinara sauce.
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens,Tomatoes,Cucumbers,Onions,Green Bell Peppers,Kalamata Olives.
Caesar Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Home made caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Feta Cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Hard boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken and Gorgonzola Cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Gouda Cheese, Artichokes, Red Roasted Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini.
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Ham, Gouda Cheese, Hard boiled Egg with home made Chef's Dressing.
Apple Salad
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Green Apples, Gorgonzola Cheese with Home made White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Hebron Salad
Mixed Greens, Arugula, Sundried Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella Balls and Shaved Parmesan.
Tuna Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn and Tuna fish.
Prosciutto Salad
Mixed Greens, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Raisin's, Cheese cubes, Prosciutto.
Sides
Grinders
Ham Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Genoa Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Cold Cut Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
BLT Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Tuna Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese and French Fries.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.
Grld Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.
Veggie Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, French Fries.
Cheeseburger Grinder
Chicken Club Grinder
Grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle sauce, topped with avacado and melted mozzarella.
Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Chopped beef steak, grilled peppers and onions, topped with American cheese.
Texas Burger Grinder
Juicy beef burger, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Chicken Tender Lovin Grinder
Chicken tenders, applewood bacon and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1000 island dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Chicken cutlet, bacon and ranch dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
Popeye's Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Spinach, tomatoes, blue cheese aioli, buffalo breaded chicken with fresh sliced jalepenos.
Italian Grinder
Salami, pepperoni, onions, cherry poppers, tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.
Meatball Parm Grinder
Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.
Sausage Parm Grinder
Served with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Sauteed Peppers and Onions added upon request, served with French Fries.
Wraps
Ham Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo,Mozzarella Cheese.
Tuna Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese.
BLT Wrap
Burgers
Cheeseburger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles.
Bacon Mushroom Burger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Blue Cheese Burger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions.
SmokeHouse Burger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings.
Avocado Burger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Sauce.
Hebron Burger
8oz Black Angus Beef Patty, American Chesse, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House made Pickle Sauce, Arugula.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese.
Greek Specialties
Pasta
Marinara
All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.
Meat Sauce
All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.
Baked Ziti
All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.
Baked Cheese Ravioli
All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.
Baked Meat Lasagna
Ricotta Cheese, Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, served with side salad and garlic roll.
Meatball
Sausage
Bolognese
Meat Sauce with a touch of cream, served with side salad and garlic roll.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
All dinners served with side salad and garlic roll.
Carbonara
Pancetta, peas, onions and a cream sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.
Chicken Ala Vodka
Sauteed onions and garlic with fresh diced tomatoes and pink vodka cream sauce with parmesan cheese. Served with side salad and garlic roll.
Cacciatori
Sauteed Ham, Bacon and Mushrooms in a pink creamy sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.
Chicken Francaise
Dipped in Egg Butter, White Wine, Parsley, Lemon Juice and Parmesan Cheese. Served with side salad and garlic roll.
Santorini (Seafood)
Mussels, Shrimps, Calamari, Fresh Diced Tomato and White Wine in a Red Sauce. Served with side salad and garlic roll.
Chicken Parm
All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.
Eggplant Parm
All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.
Meatball Parm
All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.
Sausage Parm
All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.
Sausage & Peppers Parm
All Dinners served with a choice of pasta with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Serverd with side salad and garlic roll.