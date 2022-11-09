Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

HECHO

216 Reviews

$

1053 Lake St

Oak Park, IL 60301

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Pastor Taco
Quesadillas

Specials

Hecho Margarita Kit (Serves 5)

Hecho Margarita Kit (Serves 5)

$57.50

32 oz All natural orange margarita with grand marnier mix (garnishes included). Five - (50 ml.) mini bottles of Don Julio Reposado tequila and your choice of margarita flavor

Margarita Kit (Serves 5)

Margarita Kit (Serves 5)

$47.50

32 oz All natural margarita mix (garnishes included). Five - (50 ml.) mini bottles of Camarena silver tequila and your choice of margarita flavor

Michelada Kit

Michelada Kit

$47.50

Mix 'n' match Five (5) of your favorite beers to make your micheladas at home! Includes 32oz of our Hecho michelada mix, celery and limes as garnish, even comes with Tajin for the rim!

Margaritas (Alcohol)

Cucumber Margarita

Cucumber Margarita

$10.50
Coconut Margarita

Coconut Margarita

$10.50
Strawberry Pineapple Maragarita

Strawberry Pineapple Maragarita

$10.50
HEOP Margarita

HEOP Margarita

$13.00
Mezcaluchas

Mezcaluchas

$13.00

Lime Margarita

$10.50
Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$9.50
White Sangria

White Sangria

$9.50

Cantarito

$10.50

Beer (Alcohol)

Corona

Corona

$7.00
Tecate

Tecate

$5.00
XX

XX

$7.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$7.00
Modelo

Modelo

$7.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$7.00
Michelada

Michelada

$9.50

NA Beverages

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00+

Agua de Horchata

$3.00+

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Bottle Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

16 oz.

Water Bottle

$2.00

떡볶이

$1.00

Lemonade (12oz)

$4.50

TopoChico

$4.00

Shots (Alcohol)

Blanco

$8.50

Reposado

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Breakfast

Two scrambled eggs with mexican sausage, served with smashed black beans, rice, guacamole and a side of our homemade tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.50

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with smashed black beans, rice, guacamole and homemade corn tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.50

Fried tortilla chips mixed with out tomatillo sauce. Topped with onion, cheese and sour cream. Served with a side of rice & beans.

Huevos con Nopales

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican cactus petal, served with smashed black beans, rice and homemade corn tortillas

Huevos con Poblano

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs with roasted poblano pepper served with smashed blacked beans, rice and homemade corn tortillas

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

16 oz.

Anjitos

To share ...or not
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Fresh baked tortilla chips served with pineapple, pico de gallo and mild salsa.

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$9.95

Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and mashed avocados.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$10.50

Freshly baked chorizo chihuahua cheese, topped with diced onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with corned tortillas.

Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla chips topped with a black bean sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, Mexican cream & cheese. Add your choice of meat!

Elotes

Elotes

$5.95

Corn on the cob, rubbed with mayo, queso cotija, finished with chili powder.

Cazuelas

$22.95

Two guisados, served on a traditional casserole, with rice & beans, pickled vegetables, guacamole and hand made tortillas. Serves two people

Taco Salad

$12.95

Chopped fresh lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, grilled pineapple, finished with tortilla strips. Served with a chipotle ranch dressing on the side.

Sopa de Lentejas

$7.50

Veggie lentil soup with pieces of avocado. Served with a cheese quesadilla.

Quesadillas

$3.50

Corn tortilla quesadilla. May add a meat topping (Veggie options available)

Enchiladas

$11.95

Two (2) rolled up homemade corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Accompanied with rice and smashed beans.

Quesillo Dip

$8.50

A blend of melted cheese and jalapeño peppers with your choice of filling

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Marinated chopped steak, topped with onions and cilantro.

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Roasted marinated pork topped with grilled diced pineapple, onions & cilantro.

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$4.50

Pollo asado in adobo seasoning, topped with tropical pico de gallo

Camaron Taco

Camaron Taco

$4.50

Butter sauteed shrimp on top of black bean puree, topped with purple pickled onions

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$4.50

Crispy battered tilapia fish, salt & pepper, cole slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle ancho sauce

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$4.50

Hibiscus flower al pastor style, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, rice/beans & avocado.

Poblano Taco

Poblano Taco

$4.50

Roasted poblano peppers, corn and onion in a cream sauce, black beans bed, topped with queso fresco.

Nopales Taco

Nopales Taco

$4.50

Sauteed cactus petals, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, garlic, red bell peppers, black beans, topped with queso fresco.

Add Extra Salsa

Sides & More

Rice

$2.50+

Beans

$2.50+

Guacamole

$4.50

4oz container

Chips

$3.50

Bag of chips

Avocado Slice

$3.50

Natilla

$7.50

Salsa

$3.50+

Sour Cream

$2.00

4oz container

Lettuce

$1.95

8oz container

Shredded Chihuahua Cheese

$2.50

4oz container

Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Grilled jalapeños

Jalapenos

$1.00

Tortilla (QTY 4)

$1.00

Charolazos - 10 person minimun

hi Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. Thank you!

Charolazo Lake St - $13 per person

2 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice, beans & jalapeno pickle mix. Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. | Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!

Charolazo Oak Park - $15 per person

3 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!

Charolazo Downtown - $17 per person

4 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Elote Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!

Charolazo Supremo - $21 per person

5 Course Meal: Guacamole, chips & salsa. 2 tacos of your choice of meat served with rice and beans. Taco Salad Elote Dessert Our party package pricing is set per person in increments of 5 with a minimum of 10 people. Feel free to call to discuss your specific party package needs. | Thank you!

Add Beverages

Aguas Frescas

1 Gallon of our delicious homemade Horchata (rice water) or Jamaica (Hibiscus). Serves about 20 - 12oz cups.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1053 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Hecho En Oak Park image
Hecho En Oak Park image
Hecho En Oak Park image

