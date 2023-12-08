Restaurant info

Indulge in our delectable menu of fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, handcrafted artisanal fresh fruit paletas, rich and authentic Mexican hot chocolate, and perfectly brewed coffee. Treat yourself to these mouthwatering delights that are sure to satisfy your cravings in the most delightful way possible. All items are available for takeaway. Guests can enjoy their treats on-the-go or in the comfort of their homes or hotel rooms. We are pleased to announce that we also offer outdoor seating for our Guests. You can now enjoy your meal while basking in the fresh mountain air and beautiful surroundings. So whether you prefer to enjoy our offerings at home or enjoy them outdoors, we've got you covered.