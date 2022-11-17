Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hecky's Sub Shop

88 Reviews

$

315 State st.

Hamburg, PA 19526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Steak
Brew City Fries
Italian Hoagie

Steak Hoagies

Beef or chicken steak made to order. Try some onions or our house made sauce!
Beef Steak

Beef Steak

$7.97+

Made to order beef steak.

Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$6.86+

Made to order chicken steak hoagie.

Buffalo Chicken Steak

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$6.97+

Chicken steak with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and buffalo sauce.

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$6.61+

Capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.

Ham Hoagie

$5.85+

Hecky's Special

$7.17+

Ham, capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.

Turkey Hoagie

$6.90+

Veggie Hoagie

$5.85+

BLT Hoagie

$6.19+

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$6.62+

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$6.50+Out of stock

Egg Salad Hoagie

$5.85+

Cheese Hoagie

$5.85+

American, Provolone and Swiss cheese.

Sandwich on Bread

$4.72+

Your choice of meat on sliced bread.

Hamburgers

Our half pound beef burgers are always fresh (never frozen) and made to order.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.49+
Gizmo Hoagie

Gizmo Hoagie

$10.64+

Beef patties with grilled ham & cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a roll.

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$9.38+
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$9.14+

Provolone cheese and our handmade pizza sauce.

Junior Hamburger

Junior Hamburger

$4.24

4 oz beef patty on a bun.

Kielbasa double cheeseburger meal

Kielbasa double cheeseburger meal

$12.00

A double cheeseburger with a house made dill pickle sauce. Topped with crispy onions and fried kielbasa. Served with a side of fresh cut french fries.

Appetizers

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.24+
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.24+
Brew City Fries

Brew City Fries

$3.24+
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.08

You'll get five chicken fingers and your choice of a free dipping sauce to go with them.

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.55+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.36+
Pierogies

Pierogies

$1.71+
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.72+
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.55+

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Subs/Hoagies come on a freshly baked roll from ATV bakery. The other stuff comes on, well... other stuff.

Meatball Sub

$6.19+

Meatballs topped with our homemade tomato sauce.

Grilled Ham Hoagie

Grilled Ham Hoagie

$6.79+

A grilled ham hoagie.

Chicken Hoagie

Chicken Hoagie

$6.79+

Grilled or breaded chicken hoagie.

Chicken Parmasan

Chicken Parmasan

$6.79+

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a roll.

BBQ

BBQ

$4.14

BBQ beef made in house served on a bun.

Hot dog

Hot dog

$2.06

Beef hot dog on a bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.24+

Golden buttery grilled cheese sandwich.

Soft Shell Taco

Soft Shell Taco

$2.96

A soft shell ground beef taco with lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and cheese.

BLT

$4.72+

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.

Kids Menu

Don't forget the little ones! All kid meals come with fresh cut fries, a small soda, and an after-dinner bribe.
Kids grilled cheese

Kids grilled cheese

$4.97
Kids chicken fingers

Kids chicken fingers

$4.97

Kids hamburger

$4.97

Kids taco

$4.97
Kids hotdog

Kids hotdog

$4.97

Salads

Made with fresh, crisp ingredients--just the way you like it!
Plain salad

Plain salad

$6.79+

Fresh mixed greens.

Garden salad

$7.38+

Fresh greens with a mix of garden vegetables.

Pick your protein salad

$8.86+

Your choice of protein.

Chicken Caesar salad

Chicken Caesar salad

$9.51+

Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce with tomato, croutons and our home made Caesar dressing.

Chef salad

Chef salad

$9.51+

Ham, turkey, cucumber, green pepper and a hard boiled egg.

Taco salad

Taco salad

$7.68+

Taco meat on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, cheese and taco sauce all served in a tortilla bowl.

Chicken salad

Chicken salad

$9.51+

Grilled chicken served on fresh greens.

The club sandwich

The classic club sandwich. Small bag of potato chips included.
The clubs

The clubs

$7.97+

Soup

Indian corn

Indian corn

$3.55+
Beef vegetable barley

Beef vegetable barley

$3.55+

Beef chilli

$3.55+Out of stock

New England clam chowder

$3.55+Out of stock

Italian wedding

$3.55+Out of stock

On the side cups

Side Cups

Desserts

Salted double chocolate chunk cookie

Salted double chocolate chunk cookie

$2.25

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.61+

Kielbasa double cheeseburger meal

Kielbasa double cheeseburger meal

Kielbasa double cheeseburger meal

$12.00

A double cheeseburger with a house made dill pickle sauce. Topped with crispy onions and fried kielbasa. Served with a side of fresh cut french fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 State st., Hamburg, PA 19526

Directions

Gallery
Hecky's Sub Shop image
Hecky's Sub Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Copperz Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
798 South Fourth St Hamburg, PA 19526
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse
orange starNo Reviews
705 w market st suite 12 orwigsburg, PA 17961
View restaurantnext
Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
orange star3.0 • 48
15110 Kutztown Rd Kutztown, PA 19530
View restaurantnext
Folino Estate Winery - 340 Old Rt 22
orange starNo Reviews
340 Old Rt 22 Kutztown, PA 19530
View restaurantnext
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3225 North 5th Street Highway Reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Keagy Produce - Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market
orange starNo Reviews
2934 N 5th St Highway reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hamburg

1787 Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 907
43 S 4th St Hamburg, PA 19526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hamburg
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston