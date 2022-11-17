Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hector's Mariscos Eastlake

2305 Otay Lakes Road

Suite 201

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Orden Tacos Pescado
Taco Gobernador
Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

Soft Drinks

Agua

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Te Helado

$3.00

Sodas

$3.00

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Sangria Soda

$3.50

Limonada Fresca

$3.95

Limonada Mineral

$4.95

Limonada de Fresa

$4.50

Limonada Fresa Mineral

$5.50

Botella de Agua

$2.50

Botella Agua Mineral

$3.00

Clamato Preparado

$5.95

Leche

$2.95

Chocomil

$5.95

Cafe

$3.00

Te Caliente

$3.00

Jugo Fresco

$4.95

Freshly squeezed - made to order.

Licuado de Fresa

$5.95

Licuado de Platano

$5.95

Licuado Fresa-Platano

$5.95

Jugo de Manzana

$3.00

Apple Juice

Chocolate Abuelita

$3.95

Mexican style hot cholate.

Margarita Virgen

$5.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$5.00

Shot De Limon

$2.00

Beer

Bohemia

$5.95

Bud LT

$5.95

Budweiser

$5.95

Coors LT

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Corona LT

$5.95

Indio

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Mil LT

$5.95

Modelo Esp

$5.95

Negra Modelo

$5.95

Odouls

$5.95

Pacifico

$5.95

Sol

$5.95

Tecate

$5.95

Tecate LT

$5.95

Victoria

$5.95

X X Amber

$5.95

X X Lager

$5.95

Wines

House Zinfandel

House Chablis

House Merlot

Yellow Tail Chardonnay

Robert Mondavi Merlot

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

Margaritas

Margarita Limon

$12.00

Margarita Mango

$12.00

Margarita Fresa

$12.00

Margarita Tamarindo

$12.00

Margarita Hectors Limon

$18.00

Margarita Hectors Mango

$18.00

Margarita Hectors Fresa

$18.00

Margarita HectorsTamarindo

$18.00

Patron Q-cumber Margarita

$14.00

Martinis

Martini Tamarindo

$11.00

Martini Mango

$11.00

Martini Cafe

$12.00

Martini Fresa

$11.00

Martini Pepino

$11.00

Martini Limon

$11.00

Martini Chocolate

$12.00

Martini Mazapan

$14.00

Martini Seco

$11.00

Martini Sucio

$11.00

Mojitos

Mojito Fresa

$11.00

Mojito Coco

$11.00

Mojito Clasico

$11.00

Mojito Mango

$11.00

Daiquiris

Daiquiri Mango

$11.00

Daiquiri Limon

$11.00

Daiquiri Fresa

$11.00

Daiquiri Tamarindo

$11.00

Bar Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Palomazo

$18.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Coffee n Baileys

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Conga

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

El Especial

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mimosa

$5.95

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Scooby Snack

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tequila Sunset

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Tequila Blanco

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

3 Generaciones Plata

$11.00

Tequila Reposado

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

3 Generaciones Reposado

$11.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Tradicional Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$9.00

Tequila Anejo

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

3 Generaciones Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Brandy

Torres 10

$10.00

Don Pedro

$10.00

Presidente

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Martell VSOP

$10.00

Remy Mrtn VSOP

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Mezcal

Silencio

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Cpt Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Ron Antigua

$7.00

Vodka

Barton

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Skyy

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Whisky

Buchanans 12

$12.00

Buchanans 18

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Johnnie Wlkr Red

$11.00

Johnnie Wlkr Black

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Jim Bean

$11.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Cold Appetizers

Aguachile de Tamarindo

$23.95

Raw shrimp cured in lemon juice, tamarind pulp and peppers.

Aguachile en Molcajete

$23.95

Raw shrimp marinated in spicy lemon juice.

Aguachile Rojo

$17.95+

Raw shrimp marinated in lemon juice, red peppers and onions. Garnished with cucumber.

Aguachile Verde

$17.95+

Raw shrimp marinated in lemon juice, green peppers and onions. Garnished with cucumber.

Almejas Frescas

$19.95

Clams on the half shell, diced, mixed with pico de gallo, and lemon juice.

Botana de Camaron

$17.95+

Cooked shrimp garnished with sliced cucumber.

Botana Mixta

$17.95+

Cooked shrimp, octopus, raw scallops and oysters garnished with sliced cucumber.

Botana Mixta Especial

$19.95+

Cooked shrimp, octopus, callo de hacha(raw half moon scallops) and oysters garnished with sliced cucumber.

Botana Suprema

$18.95+

Cooked octopus and shrimp over a base of shrimp ceviche. Garnished with cucumbers and avocado.

Callo de Hacha

$20.95+

Slices of raw half moon scallops, lemon juice, cucumber and onions.

Ceviche Cam Cocido

$24.95

Diced cooked shrimp, lemon juice, pico de gallo and garnished with avocado and cucumbers.

Ceviche de Camaron

$23.95

Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice mixed with pico de gallo and garnished with avocado and cucumbers.

Ceviche de Pescado

$18.95

Shredded fish cured in lemon juice and mixed with pico de gallo. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.

Ceviche de Salmon

$23.95

Fresh salmon chunks, diced mango mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.

Ceviche de Tamarindo

$23.95

Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice and tamarind pulp mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.

Ceviche Endiablado

$23.95

Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice, mixed with pico de gallo, avocado and selected peppers.

Ceviche Hector's

$23.95

Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lemon juice and red peppers mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.

Ceviche Honolulu

$23.95

Ahi tuna chunks, mixed with mango and pico de gallo.

Ceviche Mazatlan

$23.95

Diced shrimp cured in lemon cilantro juice, avocado, and selected peppers.

Molcajete Diablillo

$25.95

Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, half moon scallops, clams, oyster and vegetables in a spicy lime sauce. Garnished with tomatoe, cucumber and avocado.

Molcajete Especial

$30.95

Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, callo de hacha(raw half moon scallops), clams, oyster and vegetables in a spicy lime sauce. Garnished with tomatoe, cucumber and avocado.

Ostras de la Baja

$15.95+

Fresh Pacific oysters on the half shell.

Hot Appetizers

Almejas a La Popeye

$23.95

Charbroiled clams filled with creamy spinach sauce and cheese.

Almejas a Las Brasas

$23.95

Charbroiled clams filled with pico de gallo, cheese and a dash of chipotle hot sauce.

Camaron con Cabeza

$23.95

Steamed, large Mexican whole shrimp ready to peel. Served with a side of aguachile sauce.(head-on,shell-on)

Chicharrones de Calamar

$20.95

Deep fried calamari rings and tentacles. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Chicharrones de Pescado

$20.95

Deep fried fish chunks served with fiery avocado salsa.

Cucarachas

$23.95

Deep fried shrimp with shell on, garnished with cucumbers and onions.

Mejillones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

New Zealand green mussels cooked in garlic sauce.

Ostiones a la Popeye

$23.95

Cooked oyster on the half shell filled with shrimp, creamy spinach sauce and cheese.

Ostiones Rockefeller

$19.95

Cooked oyster, bacon bits, cheese and a dash of chipotle hot sauce.

Queso Fundido

$9.95

Salpicones de Camaron

$23.95

Crispy shrimp with shell on and marinated in fiery sauce.

Salpicones de Pulpo

$23.95

Diced octopus sauteed in fiery sauce.

Tenazas de Jaiba

$32.95

Steamed crab claws, half way peeled ready to eat.

Toritos

$16.95

Yellow peppers stuffed with cheese, shrimp and tuna.

Salads

Ensalada de la Casa

$4.95

Green salad with house dressing.

Ensalada de Atun

$13.95

Tuna mixed with greens.

Ensalada de Camaron

$18.95

Cooked shrimp mixed with greens.

Ensalada Campechana

$18.95

Shrimp, octopus, tuna, mixed with greens.

Cocteles

Coctel de Almeja

$7.95+

Raw clam, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.

Coctel de Camaron

$7.95+

Cooked shrimp, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$7.95+

Cooked shrimp & octopus, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.

Coctel Campechana

$7.95+

Cooked shrimp & octopus, raw scallops & oyster, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.

Coctel de Pulpo

$7.95+

Cooked octopus mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.

Tostadas

Tostada Aguachile Rojo

$9.95

Raw shrimp marinated in red chilies, lime juice and onions. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.

Tostada Aguachile Verde

$9.95

Raw shrimp marinated in green chilies, lime juice and onions. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.

Tostada de Atun

$4.95

Tostada Callo de Hacha

$12.95

Raw half moon scallops, cucumber and onions and lemon.

Tostada Camaron Cocido

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, diced, mixed with lemon juice and pico de gallo. Garnished with avocado.

Tostada Camaron Crudo

$9.95

Raw shrimp, diced and mixed with lemon juice and pico de gallo. Garnished with avocado.

Tostada Camaron y Pulpo

$7.95

Tostada Campechanera

$8.95

Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, scallops mixed with pico de gallo and cucumber. Garnished with avocado.

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$4.95

White shrimp cured in lime mixed with pico de gallo and garnished with avocado.

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$2.95

Shredded white fish cured in lime, mixed with pico de gallo, and a hint of jalapeno. Garnished with avocado.

Tostada de Marlin

$4.95

Smoked tuna stew garnished with onions and avocado.

Tostada de Pulpo

$6.95

Tostada Suprema

$8.95

Cooked octopus and shrimp over a base of shrimp ceviche. Garnished with avocado.

Soups

Siete Mares

$17.95

The famous 7 Seas soup with fish, shrimp, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg.

Siete Mares a la Diabla

$18.95

The famous 7 Seas with fish, shrimp, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg in a fiery soup.

Caldo Cahuamanta

$16.95

Sting ray soup.

Caldo de Camaron

$18.95

Shrimp soup.

Crema de Almeja

$9.95

Clam Chowder.

Caldo Diablillo

$19.95

Large Mexican whole shrimp in a fiery soup.(head-on,shell-on)

Caldo de Pescado

$13.95

Fish soup.

Orden De Birria

$15.95

Tacos

Taco de Carne Asada

$3.95

Grilled diced beef taco, garnished with pico de gallo and avocado.

Taco de Camaron

$4.95

Beer battered shrimp taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.

Taco Cahuamanta

$3.95

Taco de Callo

$4.95

Grilled scallops taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.

Taco Enchilado

$4.95

Spicy buttered shrimp taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.

Taco Gobernador

$4.95

Like a crispy quesadilla, a charbroiled corn tortilla with buttered diced shrimp, poblano pepper and cheese.

Taco Hector's

$5.95

Deep fried taco, diced shrimp and cheese. Garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing, and cotija cheese.

Taco de Jaiba

$4.95

Shredded crab taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo and house dressing.

Taco de Langostino

$6.95

Grilled langoustine taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.

Taco de Marlin

$4.95

Like a crispy quesadilla, a charbroiled corn tortilla with smoked tuna and cheese.

Taco de Pescado

$2.95

Beer battered fish taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.

Taco de Pulpo

$5.95

Grilled octopus taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and avocado.

Taco De Pollo

$2.95

Orden Tacos Carne Asada

$9.95

Two grilled diced beef tacos garnished with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Camaron

$9.95

Two beer battered shrimp tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Cahuamanta

$8.95

Orden Tacos Callo

$9.95

Two grilled scallops tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Enchilado

$9.95

Two spicy buttered shrimp tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Gobernador

$9.95

Like crispy quesadillas, two charbroiled corn tortillas with buttered diced shrimp, poblano pepper and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Hector's

$12.95

Two deep fried tacos with diced shrimp and cheese. Garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Jaiba

$9.95

Two shredded crab tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Langostino

$15.95

Two grilled langoustine tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Marlin

$9.95

Like crispy quesadillas, two charbroiled corn tortillas with smoked tuna and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos Pescado

$7.95

Two beer battered fish tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Orden Tacos de Pulpo

$12.95

Two grilled octopus taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and avocado.

Orden Tacos Pollo

$7.95

Burritos

Burrito de Pescado

$9.95

Beer battered fish burrito with cabbage, pico de gallo and house dressing. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Burrito de Camaron

$16.95

Shrimp burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Burrito de Langostino

$18.95

Langoustine burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Burrito Combo

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops and crab burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Chimichanga de Camaron

$18.95

Shrimp fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Chimichanga Mix

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops & crab fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Burrito de Asada Combo

$11.95

Grilled beef burrito with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Asada a la Carta

$9.95

Burrito with diced grilled beef, pico de gallo, and avocado. Burrito Only - No sides.

California Burrito

$11.00

Burrito de Pollo

$8.00

Chicken burrito.

Burrito de Frijol

$2.50

Bean Burrito

Burrito de Frijol y Queso

$3.00

Bean and cheese burrito.

Fish Entrees

Filete Chipotle

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy chipotle sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Jalapeno

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy jalapeno sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete A la Culichi

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Ranchero

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in tomato sauce, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Zarandeado

$20.95

Charbroiled fish fillet, smothered in our special house sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Al Ajillo

$18.95

Fish fillet grilled with garlic chunks. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete A la Popeye

$20.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy spinach sauce, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete A la Veracruzana

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Empanizado

$18.95

Breaded fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete A la Plancha

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete A la Diabla

$18.95

Grilled fish fillet smothered in spicy and garlicky red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Hector's

$24.95

Steamed fish fillet & shrimp with chipotle sauce, spinach and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Relleno

$24.95

Steamed fish fillet & shrimp, with bacon, olives, capers and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Filete Vallarta

$18.95

Brochetas de Pescado

$15.95

Charbroiled fish chunks skewers with bacon, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Shrimp Entrees

Camarones Chipotle

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in creamy chipotle sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Jalapeno

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in creamy jalapeno sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$20.95

Six grilled shrimp smothered in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones A la Culichi

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Rancheros

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Zarandeados

$20.95

Six charbroiled shrimp smothered in our special house sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and fish broth.

Camarones Al Ajillo

$20.95

Six shrimp grilled with garlic chunks. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones A la Popeye

$20.95

Grilled shirmp smothered in creamy spinach sauce, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones A la Veracruz

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Empanizados

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones A la Plancha

$20.95

Six grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones A la Diabla

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in extra spicy and garlicky red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Camarones Rellenos

$22.95

Shrimp wrapped in bacon and stuffed with choice. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Molcajete de Camaron

$23.95

Grilled shrimp over melted cheese, mushrooms and garnished with serrano sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.95

Shrimp grilled with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Medallones de Camaron

$20.95

Shrimp smothered in creamy mushroom, bacon bits and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Brochetas de Camaron

$18.95

Charbroiled shrimp skewers with bacon, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pasta de Camaron

$19.95

Shrimp fettuccine in chipotle or culichi sauce. Served with salad and fish broth.

Salmon Entrees

Salmon Zarandeado

$22.95

Charbroiled salmon, smothered in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Salmon Al Mojo de Ajo

$22.95

Sauteed octopus chunks in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Salmon A la Plancha

$22.95

Grilled Alaskan salmon, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Salmon Ladrillo

$22.95

Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with chipotle chili sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Salmon A la Veracruzana

$22.95

Grilled salmon, sauteed in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions, and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Octopus Entrees

Pulpo Zarandeado

$20.95

Charbroiled octopus chunks smothered in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo Al Mojo de Ajo

$20.95

Sauteed octopus chunks in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo A la Plancha

$20.95

Grilled octopus chunks, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo A la Chipotle

$20.95

Sauteed octopus chunks in creamy chipotle sauce and slightly spicy. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo A la Culichi

$20.95

Sauteed octopus chunks in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo Al Olivo

$20.95

Grilled octopus in olive oil, laurel leaves, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pulpo A la Diabla

$20.95

Sauteed octopus chunks in extra spicy and garlicky red sauces. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Squid Entrees

Calamar Zarandeado

$18.95

Charbroiled calamari steak and marinated in special sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar Al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Sauteed calamari steak in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Plancha

$18.95

Grilled calamari steak, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Chipotle

$18.95

Sauteed calamari steak in creamy chipotle sauce and slightly spicy. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Culichi

$18.95

Sauteed calamari steak in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Olivo

$18.95

Grilled calamari steak in olive oil, laurel leaves, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Diabla

$18.95

Sauteed calamari steak in extra spicy and garlicky red sauces. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar Empanizado

$18.95

Breaded calamari steak, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Calamar A la Veracruzana

$18.95

Calamari steak, sauteed in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions, and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinations

Combinacion A la Plancha

$20.95

Grilled fish, shrimp, octopus, scallops, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion A la Chipotle

$20.95

Mixed grilled seafood smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion Ranchera

$20.95

Mixed seafood sauteed with tomato based sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion A la Diabla

$20.95

Mixed seafood sauteed in a garlicky spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion A la Veracruz

$20.95

Mixed seafood sauteed with tomato sauce, onions, bell peppers, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion Al Mojo d Ajo

$20.95

Mixed grilled seafood smothered in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Combinacion Zarandeada

$20.95

Combinacion Fritanga

$20.95

Shrimp, fish, scallops & calamari. All breaded and served with French fries.

Parrillada a la Plancha

$24.95

Platter with grilled steak and chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada a las Brasas

$24.95

Parrillada Zarandeada

$22.95

Charbroiled whole shrimp and fish fillet marinated with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada Hectors

$69.95

A mix of grilled, charbroiled, and breaded seafood for a party of four. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada #1

$25.95

Shrimp shish-kabob, cheese enchilada & breaded shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada #2

$25.95

Stuffed shrimp, shrimp shish-kabob & shrimp enchilada served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada #3

$28.95

New York steak & breaded shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and broth.

Parrillada #4

$38.95

New York steak & 1/2 lobster tail served with rice, beans, salad and broth.

Parrillada #5

$26.95

Cheese stuffed shrimp & grilled seafood combination served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Parrillada #6

$28.95

New York steak & shrimp medallion served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Brochetas Mix

$20.95

Charbroiled shrimp and fish skewers with bacon, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Almejas & Mejillones

$15.95

Steamed clams and mussels with garlic, mushrooms and onions

Molcajete Mixto

$27.95

Shrimp and diced steak over melted cheese and garnished with serrano sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Fajitas Camaron y Pollo

$20.95

Shrimp and chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Fajitas Pollo,Asada,Camar

$23.95

Shrimp, chicken and beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Other Entrees

Cola de Langosta

$42.95

Puerto Nuevo style lobster tail served with baked potato, rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Langostinos Al Ajillo

$26.95

Grilled split prawns in garlic chunks and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Langostinos Al Mojo d Ajo

$26.95

Split prawns in garlic sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Langostinos A La Plancha

$26.95

Grilled split prawns served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Langostinos Zarandeados

$26.95

Charbroiled split prawns with special house sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Machaca de Jaiba

$18.95

Shredded crab and Mexican salsa served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Pechuga de Pollo

$15.95

Chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth. Choose your sauce or style.

Pasta de Pollo

$17.95

Chicken fettuccine in chipotle or culichi sauce. Served with salad and fish broth.

Estofado de Marlin

$18.95

Smoked tuna stew served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.

Corte New York

$24.95