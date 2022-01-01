Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Burgers

HedgeHog Grill

161 Reviews

$$

40100 U.S. 290 Business

Waller, TX 77484

Order Again

Packaged Meals and Meal Starter Packs

Save a trip to the Grocery Store! Check out our family pack options. Take and Bake or already prepared, we have options for you.
Chicken Tenders 8 pc Family

Chicken Tenders 8 pc Family

$17.00

(Feeds 3-4) Our Fresh Chicken Breast-Cut Tender Style & House-Breaded—Served w/French fries, Texas Toast

Country Grillin’ Meal Starter Pack

Country Grillin’ Meal Starter Pack

$59.00Out of stock

Save a trip to the Grocery Store! This Ready to Grill or Bake Pack can do just that. You get: 2# Steak Kabob Meat, 2# Chicken Kabob Meat, 4- 5 oz Beef Cutlets, 1- 3 lb Chicken. Also added: 2- Bell peppers, 2- Whole Yellow onion, 2- Fresh Jalapeños. Plus: 2- Copa Wines, 2- Domestic bottle beers, 2- 16 oz Craft Drafts—- Get UR Grill On

I MISS Mexican Food! Meal Starter Pack

I MISS Mexican Food! Meal Starter Pack

$59.00Out of stock

Save a trip to the Grocery Store! Let us help get dinner started with Ready to Grill packs: U do the Cookin’ 2 lbs marinated beef fajita meat 2 lbs marinated chicken fajita meat 2 lbs beef taco meat 10 pack corn tortillas Family- Size house-made pico 2-Watermelon Rita’s 2-Lime a Rita’s 2-16 oz craft drafts

Meatloaf Family Pack

Meatloaf Family Pack

$39.00Out of stock

(Feeds 4-6). Hedgehog’s Meatloaf, 2 Family-Size sides, Brown Onion Gravy, Texas Toast, 1 gallon Tea (Please give 1 hr notice if you want us to bake meatloaf or you can Take & Bake) Sides will come cooked with Take & Bake option

Starters

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Texas Toothpicks

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Appetizer Onion Ring

$6.25

Soups & Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Small Green Salad

$3.95

Tomato Basil

$5.95

Turkey Bacon & Avocado Salad

$10.95

Soup of the Day

$9.50Out of stock

Gumbo

$12.50Out of stock

Lg Chili

$9.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.95

Turkey Bacon & Avocado (Sandw)

$10.95

Reuben

$9.50

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Turkey Melt

$9.50

Grilled Cheese/Soup Combo

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Entrees

Chop Steak Dinner

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Catfish Platter

$10.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Blackened Fish Tacos

$9.95

Texas Size Nachos

$11.95

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Home-Style Burgers & Baskets

Belt Buster

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Double Cheese & Bacon

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Hedgehog Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Monterey

$12.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.95

The Classic Burger

$9.95

The Southwest

$11.95

Patty Melt

$12.00

“The Hedge” 4 pc Tender

$9.75

“The Hog” 6 pc Tender

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Sides

Brown Gravy-Side

$0.50

Corn on Cob

$2.95

Cream Gravy-Side

$0.50

French Fries

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

House Potato Chips

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Mixed Veggies

$2.95

Okra

$2.95

Queso-side

$1.75

Side of Pico

$0.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Texas Toast

$0.50

White Rice

$2.95

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Apple Pie

$4.25

Peach Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Brownies

$4.25

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.95

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.75

Strawberry/Rhubarb Pie

$4.25

Whole Pie

$21.00Out of stock

Off Menu Specials

Chicken Special

$13.00Out of stock

Mac Special

$12.00

Meatloaf Special(Wednesday ONLY)

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper/Smoked Gouda soup

$5.95Out of stock

Smothered Steak(Monday ONLY)

$11.95Out of stock

Tilapia Special(Friday ONLY)

$12.50Out of stock

Tomato Basil/Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo

$10.50

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Half Gallon Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk(No refills)

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$3.00

Tea

$2.25

Glassware

Mugs

$7.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Growlers

Growler

$16.00Out of stock

T-shirts/Thermals

Men’s Lg Blue

$25.00

Men’s Med Blue

$25.00

Men’s XL Blue

$25.00

Men’s XXL Blue

$29.00

Women’s Lg Blue

$25.00

Women’s Med Blue

$25.00

Women’s Sm Blue

$25.00

Women’s XL Blue

$25.00

Thermal XS

$35.00

Thermal S

$35.00

Thermal M

$35.00

Thermal L

$35.00

Thermal XL

$35.00

Thermal XXL

$37.00

Hats

Hedgehog Hat

$30.00
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

40100 U.S. 290 Business, Waller, TX 77484

Directions

HedgeHog Grill image
HedgeHog Grill image
HedgeHog Grill image
HedgeHog Grill image

