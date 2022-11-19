Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heff's Burger Club

review star

No reviews yet

285 W 4th Street

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Popular Items

Crinkle Cuts 🍟
Lady Killer
Piggy Wiggy

Smash Burgers and Holy Roller

Lady Killer

$10.00+

White American, Red onion, shreddy letty, niki's pickles, black garlic sauce

Heffy Baby

$10.00+

White American, Red onion, Niki's Pickles, Lusty Monk Mustard, Spicy Ketchup

Piggy Wiggy

$11.00+

White American, Griddled Onions, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Dukes Mayo, Spicy Ketchup

Fatty Patty

$11.00+

Papa K's Pimento Cheese, Griddled Onions, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Smoky Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Holy Roller

$12.00

Frie Joyce Farms Chicken Thigh, Pickled Cherry Pepper Slaw, Nikis Pickles, Spicy Yuzu Mayo

Sides

Crinkle Cuts 🍟

$4.00

Fries Tossed in home spice with your choice of dipping sauce

Disco Piggy Poutine

$8.00

Crinkle Cuts Tossed in Home Spice, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon Bits, Hoots Beer Beef Gravy, Niki's Pickled Red Onions

Kid's Grilled Cheese 🧀

$4.00

Camino Sourdough, melty American & Cheddar, lots of butter

Buy a Meal

Donation Meal

$8.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Key Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Rocky Road

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Monster

$8.00

"Ill Be Back" Terminator

$7.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Upside Down

$10.00Out of stock

Nightmare On Maple Street

$8.00Out of stock

Soda

Cans

$2.00

Bottles

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fine Food. No Fuss.

285 W 4th Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101

