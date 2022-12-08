Heff's Burgers Abilene 351

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2642 East Lake Road

Abilene, TX 79601

Drinks

Reg 20oz

$1.99

Large 32oz

$2.99

Reg Water 20oz

$0.55

Large 32oz Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
At Heff's Burgers our patties are freshly hand crafted each day, never frozen. We hand cut whole potatoes for our fries and twisters each day as well. Come see why Heff's Burgers set the standard for hamburgers in this part of Texas !

2642 East Lake Road, Abilene, TX 79601

