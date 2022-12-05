Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heff's Burgers Eastland

review star

No reviews yet

1500 East Main Street

Eastland, TX 76448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers & Sandwiches

Heffs Burger

$6.48

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.66

Bucket Burger

$9.07

Jalapeno Chedder Burger

$8.84

El Heffe Burger

$8.84

Patty Melt Burger

$8.60

Wagon BBQ Burger

$8.72

Sourdough Burger

$8.72

Eggcellent Burger

$9.07

Beyond Burger

$9.66

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.31

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.83

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.19

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.07

BET Sandwich

$8.25

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Heffs Salad

$9.37

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.66

Jalapeño Cheddar Bun

$1.77

Combos

Heffs Combo

$10.20

Mushroom Swiss Combo

$11.49

Bucket Combo

$12.91

Jalapeno Chedder Combo

$12.67

El Heffe Combo

$12.67

Patty Melt Combo

$12.44

Wagon BBQ Combo

$12.56

Sourdough Combo

$12.56

Eggcellent Combo

$12.91

Beyond Combo

$13.50

Chicken Club Combo

$13.20

Grilled Chicken Combo

$10.67

Spicy Crispy Chicken Combo

$11.02

Crispy Chicken Combo

$10.90

BET Combo

$12.08

BLT Combo

$12.08

Heffs Salad Combo

$10.84

Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

$9.31

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.49

Steak Finger Basket

$10.61

Mama's Heff's Chicken Combo

$10.90

Sides

Fries

$2.94+

Twister Fries

$2.94+

Tator Tots

$2.94+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.12+

Onion Rings

$4.71+

Regular Drink

$2.64

Large Drink

$3.53

Heff Sauce

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Side of Gravy

$1.48

Patty

$2.36

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.89

Grilled Green Chillies

$0.89

Chilli

$1.77

A La Carte

Single Chicken Strip

$1.48

Single Steak Finger

$1.77

Grilled Cheese

$4.13

Corn Dog

$4.13

2 Onion Rings

$1.77

Side Salad

$4.72

Patty

$2.36

Chicken Patty

$2.36

Heffs Bottle

$8.25

Hefs Bottle Re-Fill

$4.71

Kids/Seniors

Funny Burger Combo

$7.07

SM Chicken Strip Basket

$7.07

SM Steak Finger Basket

$7.07

Corn Dog Combo

$7.07

Desserts

1 Scoop

$3.29

2 Scoops

$4.24

3 Scoops

$4.59

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.48

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.48

Shake

$7.07

Float

$5.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

At Heff's Burgers our patties are freshly hand crafted each day, never frozen. We hand cut whole potatoes for our fries and twisters each day as well. Come see why Heff's Burgers set the standard for hamburgers in this part of Texas !

Website

Location

1500 East Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BLUE MOON 1881 LLC
orange starNo Reviews
----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET De Leon, TX 76444
View restaurantnext
Doc's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
341 S. Texas De Leon, TX 76444
View restaurantnext
VFW Post 4136 - 918 Highway 570
orange starNo Reviews
918 Highway 570 Eastland, TX 76448
View restaurantnext
G.V. Bar and Grill - 901 E Navarro Ave
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Navarro Ave De Leon, TX 76444
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eastland
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston