Heff's Burgers Lubbock

review star

No reviews yet

5727 82nd Street

Lubbock, TX 79424

Order Again

Burgers & Sandwiches

Heffs Burger

$6.48

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.66

Bucket Burger

$9.07

Jalapeno Chedder Burger

$8.84

El Heffe Burger

$8.84

Patty Melt Burger

$8.60

Wagon BBQ Burger

$8.72

Sourdough Burger

$8.72

Eggcellent Burger

$9.07

Beyond Burger

$9.66

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.31

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.83

BET Sandwich

$8.25

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Heffs Salad

$9.37

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.66

Jalapeño Cheddar Bun

$1.77

Combos

Heffs Combo

$10.20

Mushroom Swiss Combo

$11.49

Bucket Combo

$12.91

Jalapeno Chedder Combo

$12.67

El Heffe Combo

$12.67

Patty Melt Combo

$12.44

Wagon BBQ Combo

$12.56

Sourdough Combo

$12.56

Eggcellent Combo

$12.91

Beyond Combo

$13.50

Chicken Club Combo

$13.20

Grilled Chicken Combo

$10.67

Spicy Crispy Chicken Combo

$11.02

Crispy Chicken Combo

$10.90

BET Combo

$12.08

BLT Combo

$12.08

Heffs Salad Combo

$10.84

Grilled Chicken Salad Combo

$9.31

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.49

Steak Finger Basket

$10.61

Mama's Heff's Chicken Combo

$10.90

Sides

Fries

$2.94+

Twister Fries

$2.94+

Tator Tots

$2.94+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.12+

Onion Rings

$4.71+

Regular Drink

$2.64

Large Drink

$3.53

Heff Sauce

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Side of Gravy

$1.48

Patty

$2.36

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.89

Grilled Green Chillies

$0.89

Chilli

$1.77

A La Carte

Single Chicken Strip

$1.48

Single Steak Finger

$1.77

Grilled Cheese

$4.13

Corn Dog

$4.13

2 Onion Rings

$1.77

Side Salad

$4.72

Patty

$2.36

Chicken Patty

$2.36

Heffs Bottle

$8.25

Hefs Bottle Re-Fill

$4.71

Kids/Seniors

Funny Burger Combo

$7.07

SM Chicken Strip Basket

$7.07

SM Steak Finger Basket

$7.07

Corn Dog Combo

$7.07

Desserts

1 Scoop

$3.29

2 Scoops

$4.24

3 Scoops

$4.59

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.48

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.48

Shake

$7.07

Float

$5.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

At Heff's Burgers our patties are freshly hand crafted each day, never frozen. We hand cut whole potatoes for our fries and twisters each day as well. Come see why Heff's Burgers set the standard for hamburgers in this part of Texas !

Website

Location

Directions

