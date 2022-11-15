Heff's Burgers Lubbock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
At Heff's Burgers our patties are freshly hand crafted each day, never frozen. We hand cut whole potatoes for our fries and twisters each day as well. Come see why Heff's Burgers set the standard for hamburgers in this part of Texas !
Location
5727 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock - 5217 98th St #600
No Reviews
5217 98th St #600 Lubbock, TX 78724
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 204-Lubbock
No Reviews
4930 South Loop 289 #300 Lubbock, TX 79414
View restaurant