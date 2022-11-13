Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

Hefner's Custard

596 Reviews

$

N71W5184 Columbia Rd

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Popular Items

Jumbo Cheeseburger
Onion Rings
Double Cheeseburger

Sandwiches

Jumbo Hamburger

$4.99

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$5.49

with American cheese

Double Hamburger

$7.19

Double Cheeseburger

$8.39

topped with American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.99

Cheeseburger with Swiss cheese and fried mushrooms.

CEDAR-BURGER

$7.19

Cheeseburger topped with Cedar Creek Winery’s pinot grigio Swiss spread, American cheese, bacon and fried onions.

Huge Hefner

$8.89

Double cheeseburger with extra bun slice, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, raw onions and 1000 island dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$5.39

Breaded cod fillet sandwich with your choice of toppings.

JAWS

$7.99

Two breaded cod fillets sandwiched between a hamburger bun and topped with American cheese, lettuce, raw onion and tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Panko crusted chicken tenderloins with your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast fillet with your choice of toppings.

Breaded Chicken

$5.79

*NEW* Juicy chicken breast fillet breaded in flour seasoned with salt, pepper, buttermilk and a hint of savory spices.

Sides

Fries

$2.79

Onion Rings

$3.19

Cheese Curds

$4.59

Fry/Ring Mix

$3.09

Tater Tots

$2.79

Cheese Fries

$3.59

cheese served on the side

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

served with marinara

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.49

Fry/Tot Mix

$2.89

Mini Fried Tacos

$3.69

served with sour cream & salsa

Kids Meals

KIDS CORN DOGS

$5.75

1 Entrée, 1 Side & 1 Drink

KIDS FINGERS

$5.75

1 Entrée, 1 Side & 1 Drink

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

1 Entrée, 1 Side & 1 Drink

Sodas

Regular Soda

$2.19

Large Soda

$2.59

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.95

AriZona Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

$1.99

Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry

$1.99

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

$1.99

Cool Blue Gatorade

$1.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$1.99

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$1.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$1.69

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

100% Juice Box

$1.00

Kids Soda

$1.49

Floats/Custard Soda

Float

$4.19

Chocolate Custard Soda

$3.99

Old fashioned custard soda made with vanilla custard, carbonation and chocolate syrup

Slush/Custard Smoothie

Small Slush

$1.49

Medium Slush

$1.79

Large Slush

$1.99

Small Custard Smoothie

$2.29

Blend of vanilla custard, sweet slushie and your flavor choice.

Medium Custard Smoothie

$2.69

Blend of vanilla custard, sweet slushie and your flavor choice.

Large Custard Smoothie

$2.99

Blend of vanilla custard, sweet slushie and your flavor choice.

Milk

Small Milk

$1.69

Large Milk

$1.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Cones/Dishes

Baby Cone

$2.29

Baby Dish

$2.29

1 Scoop Cone

$2.79

1 Scoop Dish

$2.79

2 Scoop Cone

$3.69

2 Scoop Dish

$3.69

3 Scoop Cone

$4.59

3 Scoop Dish

$4.59

Waffle Cone

$4.29

served with 2 scoops of custard

Shakes/Malts

Regular Shake

$4.39

16oz

Regular Malt

$4.39

16oz

Large Shake

$5.39

24oz

Large Malt

$5.39

24oz

Sundaes

Regular Sundae

$3.59

1 large scoop of custard with your choice of topping.

Large Sundae

$4.39

3 scoops of custard with your choice of topping.

Specialty Sundaes

Doggie Delight

$2.19

1 scoop of vanilla custard topped with dog biscuits for your pooch!

Regular Turtle Sundae

$4.79

1 large scoop of vanilla custard topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans.

Large Turtle Sundae

$5.79

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans

Banana Split

$5.99

3 scoops of vanilla custard cradled by bananas and topped with chocolate syrup, raspberries, strawberries and crushed nuts.

Cashew Creation

$5.99

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with marshmallow, butterscotch and cashews.

Hefner's Delight

$5.99

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with hot fudge, marshmallow, butterscotch and pecans.

Caramel Brownie

$4.99

3 scoops of vanilla custard topped with brownie pieces and caramel.

Packed Custard

Pint

$4.89

Quart

$7.99

1/2 Gallon

$12.99

Shake of the Month

Regular Pumpkin Pie Shake

Regular Pumpkin Pie Shake

$4.99

$1 from each purchase goes to the Ozaukee Humane Society!

Large Pumpkin Pie Shake

Large Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99

$1 from each purchase goes to the Ozaukee Humane Society!

Burger of the Month

The MAC

The MAC

$9.99

Double cheeseburger topped with American cheese, our delicious homemade cavatappi mac and cheese, bacon and a hint of Frank’s RedHot® sauce.

Sundae of the Month

Hefner's Hula Pie

Hefner's Hula Pie

$6.99

Vanilla custard topped with hot fudge, macadamia nuts, a chocolate cookie wafer and whipped cream.

Monday (Served Monday Only)

Gyro

Gyro

$6.99

Blend of lamb and beef gyro meat topped with tzatziki sauce, raw onions and tomatoes on a pita.

Tuesday 11AM-2PM $3 Single Burgers

Jumbo Hamburger

$4.99

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$5.49

with American cheese

Wednesday (Served Wednesday Only)

Sourdough Melt

Sourdough Melt

$5.99

Cheeseburger topped with American cheese, Swiss cheese and fried onions on grilled sourdough bread.

Thursday (Served Thusday Only)

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99
Pint of Soup

Pint of Soup

$5.99

Friday (Served Friday Only)

*NEW* Cod Fish Fry

*NEW* Cod Fish Fry

$12.99

3-piece battered cod fish fry served with french fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar sauce and lemon.

Breaded Perch Fish Fry

Breaded Perch Fish Fry

$13.99

3-piece breaded perch fish fry served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar, rye bread and lemon.

Door County Pike Perch Fish Fry

Door County Pike Perch Fish Fry

$13.99

Catch of the Day-Battered Door County Pike Perch fillet fish fry served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar, rye bread and lemon.

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Directions

