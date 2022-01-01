Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Heidelberg Restaurant

2,335 Reviews

$$

1648 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10028

Popular Items

Wiener Schnitzel
Sauerkraut
Apfelstrudel

Sausages

Bauernwurst

$19.75

Bratwurst

$19.75

Knackwurst

$19.75

Weisswurst

$19.75

Smoke Bratwurst Special

$19.75

Entrees

Beef Gulasch

$25.00

Sauerbraten

$27.00

Kassler Rippchen

$26.75

Schweinshaxe

$38.75

Gebratene Ente

$30.75

Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$31.75

Schnitzel Vinaigrette

$30.75

Jägerschnitzel

$31.75

Schnitzel a la Holstein

$32.75

Sausage Platters

Sausage Platter for One

$24.75

Pork Shank Platter for Two

$62.75

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$7.75

Cucumber Salad

$7.75

Red Cabbage

$7.75

Sauerkraut

$7.75

Vegetable of the Day

$7.75

Potato Dumpling

$7.75

Home Fries

$7.75

Spätzle

$7.75

Mashed Potato

$7.75

Potato Salad

$7.75

Boiled Potato

$6.50

Side Potato Pancake

$8.50

Side Bacon

$8.00

Dessert

Apfelstrudel

$12.00

Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte

$12.00

Palatschinken

$12.75

Whole Apfelstrudel

$84.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Authentic old world German food.

1648 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028

