Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Heidis Of Gresham 1230 NE Cleveland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1230 NE Cleveland Ave

Gresham, OR 97030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hearty Breakfast.
Vegetable Beef
Chili

Desserts Type

Slice Of Pie

Slice Of Pie

$6.25
Slice Of Cake

Slice Of Cake

$7.25

Hot Fudge Cake

$7.75

Rhubarb Crisp

$7.75

Bread Pudding

$8.95

Custard

$5.75

Banana Split

$9.25

Milk Shake

$8.25

Ice Cream

$6.50

Other

$8.95

Mini Cake

$11.95

Dirt Cup

$3.95

Cirus Sundae

$4.25

Deluxe Sunday

$7.95

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake

$10.95

Ala Mode

$1.50

Fresh Peach Shortcake

$14.25

Baked Goods

Danish

Danish

$6.25
Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$6.25
Elcair

Elcair

$7.25
Butterhorn

Butterhorn

$6.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25
Cookies

Cookies

$1.00
Pecan Roll

Pecan Roll

$6.25
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$11.95
Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Pies

Slice Of Pie

Slice Of Pie

$6.25
Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$21.00

Cakes

Slice Of Cake

Slice Of Cake

$7.25
Mini Cake

Mini Cake

$11.95
Whole Cake

Whole Cake

$28.95

Appetizers

Cheese Fondue

Cheese Fondue

$11.75
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$11.95

Potato Tubs

$10.50

Nachos

$12.50
Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$15.25

Crab Cocktail

$23.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95
Steamers Clams

Steamers Clams

$16.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.50

Omelette..

Swiss Deluxe Omelette.

Swiss Deluxe Omelette.

$16.75
Garden Omelette.

Garden Omelette.

$16.75
Crab Omelette.

Crab Omelette.

$31.71
Denver Omelette.

Denver Omelette.

$16.46
Taco Omelette.

Taco Omelette.

$16.46
German Omelette.

German Omelette.

$16.75
Florentine Omelette.

Florentine Omelette.

$16.46
Spanish Omelette.

Spanish Omelette.

$16.46
Chili Omelette

Chili Omelette

$16.46

Benedicts..

Crab Benedict.

$28.82

Veggie Benedict.

$16.75

Tradition Benedict.

$16.75

Eggs / More..

Chicken Fried Steak.

Chicken Fried Steak.

$17.04
Meat/ Eggs.

Meat/ Eggs.

$16.46
Hearty Breakfast.

Hearty Breakfast.

$17.04
German Sausage and Eggs.

German Sausage and Eggs.

$17.04

Razor Clams and Eggs.

$27.88
Steak and Eggs.

Steak and Eggs.

$24.26
Diced Ham Scramble.

Diced Ham Scramble.

$16.12

Waffles..

Belgian.

$12.13

Belgian Combo.

$16.46

Fruit Waffle..

$14.72

Fruit Waffle Combo.

$17.62

Pancakes, Crepes and French Toast..

Stack of Pancakes.

$12.13

Stack of Chocolate chip cakes.

$13.28
Stack of Blueberry cakes.

Stack of Blueberry cakes.

$13.28

Cheese Blintz.

$15.59

Fruit Crepes.

$15.59

French Toast.

$12.13

French Toast Orange.

$13.58

Sausage Roll Up.

$14.72

Swedish Pancakes.

$15.59

Breakfast Sides.

Loaded Hash.

$10.34

Side of Hollandaise

$3.18

Biscuit and Gravy

$10.34

Breakfast Meat side

s-Gravy.

$2.31

Add Pancake.

$3.18

Sour Cream.

$2.89

add egg.

$1.73

S- 1 piece Toast

$2.89

Oat meal

$9.19

Add Fruit Compote

$2.89

Add Whipped Cream

$2.26

Soup To Go

Chili

Vegetable Beef

Quarts

Salad Dressing Quart

$11.95

Cole Slaw Quart

$11.95

Potato Salad Quart

$11.95

Mashed Potato Quart

$11.95

Spaghetti Sauce Quart

$14.95

Stuffing Quart

$10.95

Mac and Cheese

$11.95

Green beans

$10.95

Pints

Salad Dressing Pint

$7.50

BBQ Sauce Pint

$7.50

Cole Slaw Pint

$6.95

Potato Salad Pint

$6.95

Compote Pint

$9.95

Fondue Pint

$14.95

Mashed Potato Pint

$8.95

Pint of Gravy

$4.95

Pint Of green Beans

$5.99

Pint Of mac and Cheese

$7.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$19.95

12 Piece Chicken

$26.99

16 Piece Chicken

$34.99

Cole Slaw Pint

$6.95

Potato Salad Pint

$6.95

Mashed Potato Pint

$8.95

Pint Of Mac and cheese

$7.50

Pint Of green Beans

$5.99

4 Pieces of Corn Bread and Honey butter

$10.95

Sides

Half Garlic Bread

$4.99

Full Garlic Bread

$9.19

Half Cheese Bread

$6.04

Full Cheese bread

$9.45

Side Salad

$6.30

Mashed Potato

$5.03

side of Tots

$8.66

side of Chips

$7.61

S- CornBread

$3.76

S-Veggies

$5.03

Side Fettuccini

$8.84

Na Beverage

Coffee.

$3.87

Decaf.

$3.87

Juice.

$4.57

Milk.

$4.57

Iced Tea.

$3.76

Hot Tea.

$3.76

Hot Cider.

$3.76

Hot Chocolate.

$3.76

Soda.

$4.04

Milk Shake.

$8.66

Lemonade.

$4.57

Strawberry Lemonade.

$4.57

Shirley Temple.

$4.57

Roy Rogers.

$4.57
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1230 NE Cleveland Ave, Gresham, OR 97030

Directions

Gallery
Heidis Of Gresham image
Heidis Of Gresham image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

A Beer at a Time
orange star4.3 • 590
216 ne 3rd ave Camas, WA 98607
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
orange starNo Reviews
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Acorn & the Oak
orange star4.8 • 328
3533 NE Everett St Camas, WA 98607
View restaurantnext
The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,143
4857 NW Lake Rd Camas, WA 98607
View restaurantnext
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,496
5115 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Toast
orange starNo Reviews
5222 se 52nd ave Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gresham

Killer Burger - Gresham
orange star4.5 • 5,869
1868 NW Eastman Parkway Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Big Town Hero - Gresham
orange star4.1 • 422
1334 Northwest Civic Drive Gresham, WA 97030
View restaurantnext
Spot On Sports Pub - Downtown Gresham
orange star4.5 • 13
209 North Main Ave Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gresham
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston