American

Heid's of Liverpool

725 Reviews

$

305 Oswego Street

Liverpool, NY 13088

Heid's Combos

Heid's Combos are a new way to save at Heid's of Liverpool! All combos come with a french fry and fountain drink.
Heid's Daily Special

Heid's Daily Special

$12.25

Heid's Daily Special includes your choice of two Hofmann Franks or Coneys with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Hofmann Frank Combo

Hofmann Frank Combo

$9.25

A traditional German style Frankfurter made with beef, pork and veal served in a New England style roll. Combo includes one Hofmann Frank with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Hofmann Snappy Combo

Hofmann Snappy Combo

$9.25

A zesty flavored Coney made with pork and veal served in a New England style roll. Combo includes one Hofmann Coney with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Gianelli Sausage Combo

Gianelli Sausage Combo

$13.00

Made with a sweet Italian sausage from Gianelli and topped with peppers & onions served on a sub roll. Combo includes one Gianelli Sausage with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Philly Cheese Steak Combo

Philly Cheese Steak Combo

$13.00

Shaved sirloin beef steak loaded with onions, peppers, & mushrooms, topped with American cheese, and served on a sub roll. Combo includes one Philly Cheesesteak with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Chicken Tenders Combo

Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.00

Four breaded chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce. Combo includes four Chicken Tenders with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Grilled Cheese Combo

Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.00

American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Italian bread and served with a pickle. Combo includes one Grilled Cheese with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Sea Dog Combo

Sea Dog Combo

$11.00Out of stock

Beer battered cod with a side of tartar sauce. Combo includes one Sea Dog with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.25+

Upstate Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Upstate Strawberry Milk

$3.25

Upstate 2% Milk

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25

Ginger Beer (Soda)

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00+

Fried Delights

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.25
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded Tyson chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Comes with marinara dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Comes with Boom Boom sauce.

Sea Dog

$7.50Out of stock

Beer battered cod with a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

American cheese sandwiched between 2 slices of Italian bread and served with a pickle.

From the Grill

Hofmann Snappy

Hofmann Snappy

$4.35

A zesty flavored Coney made with pork and veal served in a New England style roll.

Hofmann Frank

Hofmann Frank

$4.35

A traditional German style frankfurter made with beef, pork and veal served in a New England style roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Shaved sirloin beef steak loaded with mushrooms, onions and peppers, topped with American cheese and served on a sub roll.

Gianelli Sausage

Gianelli Sausage

$9.25

Made with a sweet Italian sausage from Gianelli and topped with peppers and onions.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

American cheese sandwiched between 2 slices of Italian bread and served with a pickle.

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Baked Beans

$3.15

Brownie

$3.99

Chili Bowl

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate chip Cookie

$3.25

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.15

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Pickle Half

$1.75

Pickle Whole

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Puff Corn

$5.00

Side of Sauce or Topping

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$3.75

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$2.75Out of stock

Smores Cookie

$2.40Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated. Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”

Website

Location

305 Oswego Street, Liverpool, NY 13088

Directions

