American
Heid's of Liverpool
725 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated. Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”
Location
305 Oswego Street, Liverpool, NY 13088
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
No Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurant
Lucy's Lounge - Ramada East Syracuse
3.6 • 7
6555 Old Collamer Road South East Syracuse, NY 13057
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Liverpool
More near Liverpool